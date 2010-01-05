Spy vs. Spy

For Chris Paul and Deron Williams to go head-to-head and put up underwhelming numbers isn’t a surprise anymore. For Devin Brown — the rare NBA starter who could also appear on “Who He Play For?” and stump Charles Barkley — to steal the show from both of those guys is definitely a surprise … Brown (30 pts, 5 threes) got it rolling early, scoring 10 of N.O.’s first 18 points, wetting jumpers and getting layups in transition off Utah turnovers. Despite Brown’s hot start, however, the Hornets struggled overall, falling behind by double-digits in a first quarter highlighted by C.J. Miles‘ 360 two-hand dunk. New Orleans caught up in the third quarter and took the lead during a run where Brown scored 13 of the team’s 19 points. Utah got within four with under a minute to go, but CP picked off a D-Will pass intended for Andrei Kirilenko, then scored on a driving layup to give the Hornets enough cushion … Paul finished with 12 points, nine assists and three steals, while Deron put up 17, 11 and two. When Deron wasn’t guarding CP, Jerry Sloan would sic Ronnie Price on him, and he stuck to Paul like bar sluts on a VH1 casting couch … (Speaking of VH1, how terrible is the new “Frank The Entertainer” dating show? We can’t actually wish death on somebody, but seeing as the only way VH1 will cancel a show mid-season is if a cast member commits a murder, well, never mind) … Have you ever noticed that James Posey takes forever at the free-throw line? The Utah fans probably wanted to give him a hard time for it, but they can’t really say anything seeing as they had Karl Malone for 18 years … Games like last night’s Hawks/Heat blowout are part of the reason people say Joe Johnson isn’t really an elite superstar. As his squad was getting torn apart in a near-20-piecing, Joe disappeared (11 pts, 4-15 FG) while a certified star, Dwyane Wade, was on his way to 28 points. Joe didn’t get any help, either; nobody on the Hawks did anything except for Jamal Crawford, who scored 23. Not sure if it was one of those casualties of a night off in Miami, but Atlanta played like a bunch of guys who’d just met each other in the layup line … In Chicago, the Thunder knocked off the Bulls behind Russell Westbrook‘s 29 points and Kevin Durant‘s 25 … With the Clippers intent on shutting down Brandon Roy — essentially running a box-and-one and face guarding B-Roy from the time he got off the plane until he’d changed clothes after the game — Portland needed to find other scorers. They got 25 points from Martell Webster, 22 and 16 dimes from Andre Miller, and Juwan Howard (16 pts) looked like David West‘s grandpa while knocking down a slew of mid-range jumpers and catching a dunk on Chris Kaman. It almost worked, but during a key fourth-quarter stretch where B-Roy (6 pts, 3-12 FG) would normally take over, the Blazers went scoreless for about four minutes and couldn’t recover … When ‘Dre Miller scored on a cut to the rim, one of the Blazers announcers called him “a bolt of lightning.” That’s the first and last time anybody ever going to refer to him like that … Portland basically went with a seven-man rotation, plus Shavlik Randolph and Patty Mills got a couple of minutes apiece. Talking about the team’s injuries, color commentator Mike Rice (a notorious homer) was adamant: “No other team has gone through ANYTHING NEAR what the Blazers have gone through.” Rice brought up the Nuggets and how they’re “crying” that they haven’t had Carmelo and Chauncey for a few games, but he forgot to mention the Warriors and Pistons have also been racked by injuries to key players all season long. True, no team has had it as bad as Portland, but they’re not completely in a class by themselves … In college ball last night, the College of Charleston pulled off the huge upset of No. 8 UNC in South Carolina. The game went to OT and UNC’s huge problem of not having a legit go-to guy who can take over a game was on full display … We’re out like Lightning ‘Dre …
Jass should have won that game!
Ooops, I meant Jazz.
Joe Johnson is like Carmelo Anthony, they are both stars but not super-stars!
Carmelo can be counted on when he needs to, Joe can’t.
It’ll be interesting what sort of money he gets this offseason…..hmmm
i think melo is a level above joe but not quite elite.
@lord pancake….so you’re saying that melo is on the same level as kobe, lebron etc. or that joe johnson is level No. 3 and Melo is level No. 2. with kobe, lebron and duncan sitting at level No. 1…’cause that is what i think.
It should go like this:
First Class: Kobe, Lebron, Wade, Dwight, CP3
Second: Carmelo, Dirk, Deron, Durant, Duncan
Third: Johnson, Roy, blah blah blah…
@hballer32
I know Duncan’s declining but you really think Dwight who after all those years still has NOT A SINGLE post move is better than Tim Duncan?
WOW!
I would hardly put Dwight in the first class, and anyone who puts Duncan in the second class must be a hater. Even at his age and slowed speed, he’s still getting it done. I’d also have Durant and Deron in the third class, and I guess we all forgot about first class Pierce, and second class KG?
What,did Wade get suspended?
first class pierce? second class KG? they’re numbers qualify for instant diqualification
@ 9
what are you talkin about?
@hballer32
You are insane … how the hell do you have Duncan in your second tier? He is the only guy on your weak ass list that has carried a team to a championship aside from Kobe.
You must be about 13 cause only a youngin would rank three guys who have never won a championsip ahead of a stud that has brought home 4
nice/appropriate title for smack and the paul/deron match-up
LOL @ Melo not being a superstar or an elite player.
Honestly who is Elite then? You guys kill me with that shit, the same people who say Tony Parker is an elite PG.
@hballer32 — everyone’s entitled to an opinion pimpin.
So I’m not gonna criticize your list although I disagree with some placements.
But remember, what makes an elite player is more than just numbers.
Joe is not elite. I think we all knew that when Atlanta OVER-paid him and the Suns FAIR-MARKET VALUED him.
Joe is very, very good though. And his sub-eliteness is only magnified because Marvin Williams isn’t panning out to be the OFFENSIVE threat we all thought he could be.
He was supposed to be the number 2 scorer on the squad, at least gettin’ 20 points a night.
We knew Josh had hops comin’ out of high school, and we knew he’d smack alot of balls out of the sky. We knew that much. Any offense that he ended up providing would be like icing on the cake. Then he won the dunk contest. Instant league-wide recognition.
But Marvin was brought in, drafted actually, because of his potential to be an offensive dynamo.
Hasn’t happened, he’s just an average or slightly above average wing.
Now Atlanta’s top two scorers happened to be their 1st and 2nd 2-guards…really not a good situation in the long run.
Think of it like this, if Marvin was ballin’ out, we wouldn’t really be concerned when Joe was off his game or didn’t show up. I know for a fact ATL execs was thinkin’ a lesser, very lesser version of Scottie and Mike but they aint gettin it.
Watched the Thunder game. I marvel at how easily Durant can score. Cause you see this lanky dude, and he’ll take a shot, and you say ‘bad shot’ and it goes in. Then you realize he just made 8 of those shots and his team is leading by 15.
KD = Elite.
Amen QQ,
Durant is most certainly on at least the same level as Carmelo or Dirk and his numbers are actually pretty comparable to Lebrons or Wade’s (his assists are quite a bit lower but his percentages are actually better than Wade’s). If he was playing in anywhere other than Oklahoma City he’d be considered a super-star in anyone’s book.
You see that 3 point play where he reached thru dude to touch it in off glass?? That shit was rubber band manish lol.. TOO LONG with an inside out game.. Tellin you that kid is going to break every scoring record Lebron grabs if he stays healthy..
You know im beginning to put BRoy in that sub elite group.. given he should be in there but he just isnt assertive enoughto me..
12 shots?! get in there and mix it up!! especially when there is a scoring drought.. hes still got a ways to go..
Is Bayless really only a 2nd year player?? Kid is straight VETtish..
Some of you guys r crazzzzy… Elite: Duncan, Wade,Kobe,lebron,Dwight,cp3, melo. These are the franchise changing guys who you build around and can eventually take over the game by themselves.
Superstars: Nash, Deron, kg, Dirk, bradon Roy, kd, (kg is borderline elite since his stats only drop since he’s not the focal point. The rest are nice players but kinda one dimensional (Dirk, kd) or just havnt been doing it long enough or on the big stage.
Sub superstars: bosh, rose, Joe Johnson, hedo,iggy, Gerald Wallace, boozer, etcc. These are the pippens. Nice guys who can propably keep a team afloat for a while but not ready to be “the man” but you put them in the gasol number 2 role where teams can’t just focus on them and they will thrive. Kinda like rasheed when he became a piston.
Now I missed some cuz I’m not goin through the whole roster but you get the idea.
So I was at the Bulls vs OKC game last night. Some things i noticed.
#1 Tyrus Thomas does not have his legs back yet. He got his dunk blocked by Nenad Kristic and it wasn’t because Nenad got up so high, Tyrus is barely getting the ball above the rim, maybe to wrist level. And he should not shoot.
#2, Joakim Noah is loved here in Chicago and I have no idea why. During intros, the crowd went crazy for him. then when he got a dunk and screamed, they went nuts. Shortly after, when he missed three dunk attempts in a f^kin ROW, they said nothing… as soon as he gets a easy dunk under the basket, they go crazy again. Trade Him now!!!
#3, Vinny is trying, this just isn’t the right situation for him.
#4 Kevin Durant is really really really good… and is equally skinny. If someone would have let in the breeze from outside, Durant would have blew away.
#5 Russell Westbrook is jacked! He’s like the point guard version of Dwight Howard.
#6, Derrick Rose is actually faster in real life. He can cover the length of the court in 3-4 dribbles. And his body control looks almost freakish in person. His ability to stop on the dime and pull up… dude will be a problem this decade
#7, lastly… I feel bad for Jerome James. I watched him off/on all night and no one spoke to him or had any contact with him…I mean NO ONE, not even the gatorade kid behind the bench. He looks like a drunk that is wandering around the stadium and no one seems to care. At one point near the end of the third quarter, he got up off the end of the bench, and grabbed the back of his leg like he was hurt, then scurried to the lockerroom… I seriously believe he had to take a $h!t. And he’s f^kin HUGE!!!! He should probably only wear black from now on.
In the end, Durant killed us (Mostly the refs killed us with some terrible no-calls), Westbrook was killing DRose off the dribble, though he was OC most of the game. DRose is one of the few people i seen shake Westbrook and blow by him. Maynor is pretty good, and Harden could be another Hershy Hawkins or another Brandon Roy. And when you are close enough to the court or it’s quiet in the stadium, you can actually hear the grunts and the bodies colliding on those hard fouls that Salmons and Rose take each game, the fact that most of them are no calls is crazy…just crazy.
“These are the pippens. Nice guys who can propably keep a team afloat for a while but not ready to be “the man” but you put them in the gasol number 2 role where teams can’t just focus on them and they will thrive. Kinda like rasheed when he became a piston.”
Like Pippen?WTF Pippen by himself…without Jordan there in 94-95(most of 95 at least) was putting in MVP work. MVP!!! Go check the stats and the # of wins (50+) the bulls had that 94′ season. 20+pts, 8reb, 5asst, nearly 3 stls, good FG/3pt%, the primary ballhandler and best defender on a team that would have been in the lottery had he not been there.(Ho. Grant, BJ Armstrong, Toni Kukoc, Pete Myers, Steve Kerr, Will Perdue, and a host of other back-ups) yest they won 50 games and almost knocked the Eastern Conference champs (NY Knicks) out of the playoffs had it not been for a phantom foul on that Hubert Davis/Pippen play.
Just because he got pissed the one time Phil didn’t go to him at the end of a game, doesn’t mean he was a “Sub superstar”. If you actually watched him play, he was damn near the best player in the L and was EASILY the best ALL-AROUND player in the league that year. No one will ever say that about the Sub-superstars you have listed.
Sure he looked good next to MJ, but he stood alone for an entire season and a half. Once MJ came back, Scottie battle foot, knee, and back problems from 1996 til the end of his career that robbed him of some of his speed and quickness. Notice how when he was in houston and portland you never see highlights of him dunking on people. Check the 94 or 95 season… Patrick Ewing will let you know his knee was just fine.
Also, Rasheed Wallace scoring 14ppg is not him “being able to flourish”. He actually held his game back when he came to detroit and he only declined during his time there. He focused more on defense because he’s a team player and thats what they asked him to do. Had he actually took over the team like he should have and been agressive in the post, he would have had 1 or 2 more chips in Detroit.
Since we’re ranking players into classes –
1st Class: Kobe, CP3, Dwade, Nash, LBJ, etc
2nd Class: Duncun, Dirk, Carmello, KG, etc
3rd Class: Joe Johnson, Roy, David Lee, etc
.
.
.
.
.
.
Last Fucking Class: Brian Scalabrini
can the blazers fans stop crying? and can they stop acting like they’re oh so resilient winning with all of their injuries? god.
two words: houston rockets.
come on some love for Scal? that dude has at least heart…
regarding elite? how can you say Nash and timmy is not elite?
any team facing the suns and spurs would set their defenses against those former mvp’s…
nash and td would just destroy it if you let them go off
love for the rockets
Elite: LeBron, Kobe, Wade, Duncan, Dirk
Close to Elite: CP3, D-Will, Melo, Howard, KD, Gasol, Nash
3rd Tier: Roy, Bosh, Billups, Parker, Johnson
im too lazy to come up with these lists, but i dont see how you can’t put nash on the elite class.. take away the robert horry hip check and he’ll have a chip and no one would even second guess it.
and i hate the suns.
another random thought, if you put joe johnson or bosh on the third tier, then you have to put granger there too right?
@chi, I wasn’t sayin pippen sucked or anything bit plain and simple he wasn’t mike. 2 different levels. Pippen carried the bulls when mike left but he wasn’t winning anything alone and no one really expected him to. Dude is a top 50 player but was secon fiddle. Same with sheed, had the talent to be a Duncan type big man but on teams where he was the star, it was too much weight on his shoulders. In Detroit he was the missin piece cuz he wasn’t asked to do everything. Its like Dwight and bosh. Is bosh more polished than Dwight in offense enough to be elite?he’ll yea but no one is drafting bosh ahead of Dwight cuz Dwight is an elite game changer while bosh is a smooth big man..
Also Nash isn’t elite cuz he’s one dimensional and could NEVER get his team over the hump. Still a supersta but again he’s not elite to me since I have never watched him and gone “wow he might be the best player in the NBA”
And people need to stop with the Nash excuses… You don’t see people goin ” o if horry didn’t hit that shot webber would have a chip” etc.. Point is one foul by horry and flop by Nash doesn’t make a series plus that was one year. Dude has never been to the finals his whole career. So to say if that one play didn’t happen he would have a chip is premature like his team would of just walked away easy other then that. He’s always been a exciting player and a GREAT floor leader but never one to carry a team alone which is why no one barely knew his name as a masv and he stunk when porter tried to make him play defense outside of d’antonis system. And no granger isn’t there yet. Johnson does more and his team improved.
get his team over WHAT hump? then why are melo and cp3 elite? what have they done that nash hasnt? im not a nash fan, dont get me wrong.. i’m just being realistic here. all i am saying is that you can’t put those guys there if u dont put nash there
right now cp3 is more of a game changer than nash a) because he actually plays defense while nash can’t guard half the dime staff memebers b)hes more of a basketball icon at this point (yes it count, which is why lebron is who he is without winning a ring), C)both of them have the ability to take over games that nash really doesnt for the most part. nash takin over the game is him running down and pulling 3s. D) both of them took crap ass teams and built them up….nash has been surrounded by allstars his whole career and has been to what, one conference final? he hasnt even been to a final, so thats the hump i’m talking about. E) since people keep doin the what if…if you put either cp3 or melo in nash’s system, their numbers would double. Cp3 already puts up better numbers with a bunch of bums and 7 seconds or less just pumps peoples stats. Hell look at how suddenly david lee is a allstar level stat guy when you put up a million shots and rebounds. Nash is like the kurt warner of the nba. people let a few good years with the suns, where he still never went to the finals, and wanna call him a top 5 pg all time.
All those all stars Steve Nash played with were because of him. If defense was his only flaw he’s still elite. Put him on the Cavs or Hawks or Blazers u have finals maybe chips. Chris Paul & Deron’s games are based solely on Nash exploits. He’s been amazing since Santa Clara. His career #’s are due to him having to wait his turn when the league was truly amazing. He’s still currently the best offensive & passing Pg in the league. It’s not his fault he won back 2 back P’s. The jazz would have been better wth nash. He’s better than kidd,stockton,A.I.,glove,jwill. I think he’s close to top 5 ever& the closest to mimic Zeke & Cousy& Maravich. C.Paul doesn’t play defense by the way.