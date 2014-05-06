Chris Paul’s Blistering Shooting Night Crushes OKC

“Don’t count on that in Game 2,” Chris Paul said with a smile from the podium in the post-game press conference following Game 1. Paul shot 8-for-9 from beyond the 3-point arc and 12-for-14 from the field overall for a game-high 32 points to go with 10 dimes in a Game 1 stomping of the No. 2 seed Thunder, 122-105.

Unlike the Memphis-Thunder first-round series that went seven games, both Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant shot pretty well. Russ was 9-of-14 from the field for a team-high 29 points to go with four assists and four rebounds. The soon-to-be-named MVP KD was 9-for-19 from the field for 25 points, four assists and four rebounds as well.

No, it wasn’t LA’s stifling defense that led to such an overwhelming win in Oklahoma City during the opening game of their Western Conference Semifinal against the Clippers. It was CP3.

Blake Griffin added 23 points (7-for-16) five rebounds and five assists, and the Clippers knocked out the Thunder early, taking a 14-point lead after one, a 17-point lead into half, and a 27-point lead into the fourth.

