Chris Paul’s Blistering Shooting Night Crushes OKC

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Los Angeles Clippers #Chris Paul
05.06.14 4 years ago

“Don’t count on that in Game 2,” Chris Paul said with a smile from the podium in the post-game press conference following Game 1. Paul shot 8-for-9 from beyond the 3-point arc and 12-for-14 from the field overall for a game-high 32 points to go with 10 dimes in a Game 1 stomping of the No. 2 seed Thunder, 122-105.

Unlike the Memphis-Thunder first-round series that went seven games, both Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant shot pretty well. Russ was 9-of-14 from the field for a team-high 29 points to go with four assists and four rebounds. The soon-to-be-named MVP KD was 9-for-19 from the field for 25 points, four assists and four rebounds as well.

No, it wasn’t LA’s stifling defense that led to such an overwhelming win in Oklahoma City during the opening game of their Western Conference Semifinal against the Clippers. It was CP3.

Blake Griffin added 23 points (7-for-16) five rebounds and five assists, and the Clippers knocked out the Thunder early, taking a 14-point lead after one, a 17-point lead into half, and a 27-point lead into the fourth.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Los Angeles Clippers#Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulDimeMagLos Angeles ClippersOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP