Chris Paul’s Jordan CP3.VII Officially Unveiled

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Chris Paul
09.25.13 5 years ago

Jordan Brand has announced that Chris Paul‘s latest signature sneaker, the CP3.VII, will be available nationwide on Oct. 5. Featuring Nike Zoom technology, dynamic, customizable Flywire and a herringbone pattern on the outsole, the sneaker is a guard’s dream capable of an adaptive, glove-like fit while also providing awesome ventilation.

“This shoe was made for speed and flight,” Paul said in a release. “It’s a great feeling when I’m out there to know I’ve got the technical support to do what I need to do. The designers at Jordan really know my style of play and continue to make products that elevates my quickness on the court.”

The Jordan CP3.VII will debut in two colorwaysâ€”Black/White-Flash Lime and Court Purpleâ€”on Oct. 5 for $125. And for the first time ever in this signature line, beginning Oct. 21 the sneaker will be available on NikeiD, so stay tuned to Dime for more details as they emerge.

