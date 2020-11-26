When you’re a top-flight NBA prospect heading into the biggest night of your life, the sensory overload can be a bit much to handle. There are an awful lot of people sticking cameras and microphones in your face asking you to sound off on any number of topics, and as the old saying goes, if you go on air often enough, you’re bound to say something silly.

For example, No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards, in an interview with ESPN prior to the draft, admitted that he’s “still not really into” basketball and that if the NFL came calling, he’d go do that instead, partially because you don’t get fined as much for celebrating.

But that might only be the second silliest thing he said in that interview. Unprompted, Edwards went on to take aim at Damian Lillard’s rapping ability, explaining that he’s got a burgeoning rap career of his own and implying that he is a better lyricist than Dame. As you might imagine, that didn’t sit well with teammate CJ McCollum. Here’s what he had to say about it during a recent appearance on the Load Management podcast.

“He better work on that jumper… you can’t run in the West.” @CJMcCollum on Anthony Edwards after he called out Dame’s rapping ability. 💀 EPISODE: https://t.co/L8q0OoksRs pic.twitter.com/fttrYoGfUw — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 24, 2020

CJ was elusive on the question of whether Dame DOLLA might be cooking up a diss track in response, and we are all free to read what we will into Dame’s conspicuous silence on the subject so far. The Blazers and Timberwolves will meet three times during the regular season, and this should add a little extra spice to the proceedings as the Blazers are surely eager to give the rookie his Welcome-to-the-League moment.