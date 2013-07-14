C.J. McCollum Dribbling Exhibition And Teardrop Shot In Vegas

The Portland Trail Blazers were handily defeated by the Phoenix Suns 82-69 in last night’s Summer League action in Las Vegas. The lone bright spot was first-round draft pick, C.J. McCollum. Watch as McCollum falls to the ground, but keeps his dribble and after shimmying his way out of traffic at the top of the key, drops a pretty teardrop for two.

McCollum finished with 22 points on 9-for-19 shooting from the field and 2-for-5 from three-point range in his debut. The only other Blazer in double figues was Will Barton with 13.

Do you think McCollum will work in a backcourt with Damian Lillard?

