C.J. McCollum And The Portland Trail Blazers Have Come A Long Way

04.22.19 50 mins ago

The Portland Trail Blazers first round series with the Oklahoma City Thunder isn’t over, not yet, but with a 3-1 lead and the series shifting back to what’s sure to be a raucous Moda Center for Game 5, the Blazers are inches away from avenging their performance in last year’s postseason.

Portland was tidily swept out of the playoffs in 2018 by the lower-seeded New Orleans Pelicans, a failure that has stuck with guys like Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum even as they’re on the precipice of putting it firmly in the rear view. After McCollum dropped a team-high 27 points on the heads of the Thunder Sunday night, the former LeHigh star spoke about last year’s debacle and how it’s propelled the Blazers to the doorstep of the second round.

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

