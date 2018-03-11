Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Lacked ‘Humility’ During His Time In Cleveland

03.11.18

When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded Kyrie Irving in a blockbuster deal for Isaiah Thomas, the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and a second-round selection, the franchise certainly couldn’t have imagined it would deconstruct the package sent over from the Boston Celtics in the coming months.

Thomas, who suffered a hip injury during his playoff run with the Celtics, would never quite be the same. On and off the court, the Cavaliers struggled.

The point guard spent months calling out the organization for the way they handled adversity and their lack of trust and hard work on defense. Thomas even reportedly “led the charge” against veteran Kevin Love in a team meeting. As for how he looked on the court, Thomas couldn’t quite put it together on either end, struggling to mesh with LeBron James on offense and struggling to find his footing on defense.

