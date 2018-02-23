Getty Image

By now, there’s been so much written about Kyrie Irving‘s breakup with the Cleveland Cavaliers that most hoops fans feel like they have a pretty good idea of what went down. But thanks to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, we learned a new detail about the meeting that sparked Irving’s decision to request a trade, which ended with him joining the Boston Celtics.

McMenamin wrote that the Cavaliers decided to hold a meeting on the day of the 2017 NBA Draft. It wasn’t anything malicious; the team just had a “‘what if?’ discussion about Kyrie Irving’s future.” But instead of keeping the “thought exercise anticipating what the market could bear” should Irving be put on the trade block between two or three members of the organization, this was a wide-ranging meeting including people up and down the organization.

Once word came back to Irving that this happened, the All-Star point guard was reportedly not happy.