Clint Capela Picked Up A Steal Without Looking At The Ball

The Atlanta Hawks are trying to figure out what they’re going to need to do to make the postseason this year. Entering Wednesday night’s slate of games, Atlanta sat in the 8-seed in the Eastern Conference, and while they need a miracle to get up to the 6-seed, the more likely answer is their path will take them through the play-in. Of course, the objective there is to get the 7 or 8-seed, so the team will have two chances to win one game in order to make it to the postseason.

Fortunately for the Hawks, Wednesday’s game in Atlanta was against a Washington Wizards team that they’ve beaten twice already this season and is eliminated from postseason contention. At the bare minimum, the game is going to end up being remembered because Clint Capela did something completely ludicrous to register a steal.

Jordan Goodwin drove to the rim, where he was promptly met by the big fella. While he originally looked like he wanted to go up for a layup, he tried to wrap around Capela for a pass to someone else. It never got there, though, because Capela threw his arm out and managed to steal the ball.

It is unclear how Capela did this, but regardless, it is very impressive.