Clip Of The Day: High School Stars Andrew Wiggins & Julius Randle Face Off

The high school summer season is when players can make themselves household names. In the cases of Andrew Wiggins and Julius Randle, they already have that, and at places like the 2012 LeBron James Skills Academy in Las Vegas, it’s all about proving you’re the best. Courtesy of our friends at CityLeagueHoopsTV, we have the footage of the two high school studs going against each other for the right to call themselves the best (arguably) in the nation. Apparently, Wiggins got the better of them in the head-to-head matchups but Randle had the better all-around game.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Who will be the better player?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.