Clip of the Day: Norm MacDonald is Blake Griffin

Last night, “Sports Show with Norm MacDonald” debuted on Comedy Central. The show included this bit where Norm undergoes a makeup transformation to see what it’s like to be Blake Griffin. The bit goes on a little too long, but it’s not bad:

And DeAndre Jordan (who’s apparently playing ball in laceless Converse All-Star slip-ons) actually may be the best actor of the whole group.

