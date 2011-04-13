Clip of the Day: Norm MacDonald is Blake Griffin

#Los Angeles Clippers #Video #Blake Griffin #Norm Macdonald
04.13.11 7 years ago 8 Comments

Last night, “Sports Show with Norm MacDonald” debuted on Comedy Central. The show included this bit where Norm undergoes a makeup transformation to see what it’s like to be Blake Griffin. The bit goes on a little too long, but it’s not bad:

And DeAndre Jordan (who’s apparently playing ball in laceless Converse All-Star slip-ons) actually may be the best actor of the whole group.

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Video#Blake Griffin#Norm Macdonald
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINDEANDRE JORDANDimeMagLos Angeles ClippersNORM MACDONALDvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP