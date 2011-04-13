Clip of the Day: Norm MacDonald is Blake Griffin

Last night, “Sports Show with Norm MacDonald” debuted on Comedy Central. The show included this bit where Norm undergoes a makeup transformation to see what it’s like to be Blake Griffin. The bit goes on a little too long, but it’s not bad:
And DeAndre Jordan (who’s apparently playing ball in laceless Converse All-Star slip-ons) actually may be the best actor of the whole group.
this is pretty cool, cant believe they really made him look exactly like blake griffin down to the skin color even. you would think cause norm is kinda tall he could ball but guess not. is that a body suit he has on cause norms looking mega ripped…lol
haha i just hope youre joking man
my favorite part is when the real blake griffin comes out to the court and norm trys to get away put cant work the door…hilarious!!!
Please panchito, please tell me your joking with that first post.You honestly can’t be that dumb to believe thats Norm Mcdonald as Blake, Or at least tell me your 5.
Anyways funny skit, I enjoyed it
Norm is awesome, I like when he got the broom when the ball got stuck.
That was funny? Hmm
That was hilarious. Norm Macdonald’s always been funny, he just got screwed off SNL
I laughed at the skit – and then i laughed some more when i read Panchitooo’s first post lol! (I hope you’re joking)