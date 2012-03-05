Clip Of The Day: Steve Nash Explains The Meaning Of “Dime”

Basketball isn’t simply America’s game anymore. It’s worldwide, and thanks to places like EnglishBaby.com, fans as far away as China are learning the slang that goes with it. Our favorite slang description? Obviously “dime.” I don’t really know how a coin came to describe a dope pass and the best basketball mag in the world, but Steve Nash seems to think it’s connected to making a phone call.
What do you think?
Dishing. Dopey. Dimes.
True thugs never Engrish.
lol@Dag
I always thought the term “dropped a dime” originated from snitching or ratting on someone. Not sure how i can relate that to basketball though, so i guess Steve Nash’s version works better.
Yup Steve might be on to something…
why were captions needed. must be because he’s canadian
for steve, it’s easy as nash to mouth…
droppin dimes of knowledge there nash. i thought the origin was known tho. good to hear it from an assist maestro’s mouth though ya figga deal me.
The term to “drop a dime” comes from using a pay phone to call the police…in basketball terms it is making a “connection” with another player for a basket…the police would tell people that if they “see so-and-so or hear this-or-that” to “drop them a dime” meaning to call them and let them know whats going on
yea, KYBALLERS,
THUGS, RAPPERS, MOB MEMBERS USE “dropping dimes” the way u defined it. i think it has many meanings.