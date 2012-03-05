Clip Of The Day: Steve Nash Explains The Meaning Of “Dime”

Basketball isn’t simply America’s game anymore. It’s worldwide, and thanks to places like EnglishBaby.com, fans as far away as China are learning the slang that goes with it. Our favorite slang description? Obviously “dime.” I don’t really know how a coin came to describe a dope pass and the best basketball mag in the world, but Steve Nash seems to think it’s connected to making a phone call.

