The Clippers Unveiled A Clean New City Edition Uniform

The Clippers had a big summer, managing to steal a little bit of the spotlight from — or at least share it with — the Lakers. After the Lakers landed Anthony Davis via a trade to pair him with LeBron James, the Clippers loaded up with a superstar tandem of their own with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Both teams will be a hot ticket in L.A. and both, for the first time in their history together in the city, are legitimate title contenders. It’s a brave new world at the Staples Center in that regard, and the Clippers are doing their best to carve out their own niche in a market that’s long been dominated by the Lakers — and still is, judging by the response Leonard got at a Rams game earlier this year.

Stealing away Lakers fans isn’t going to happen, but the Clippers can still pry away some of the market with those in L.A. not affiliated with the Lakers. A part of their efforts to become part of what’s cool in L.A., beyond being really, really good, are new City Edition uniforms that are a big departure from their standard uniform set, option to go with a clean white and black look with a Los Angeles jersey with font that immediately makes one think of the city.

The @LAClippers unveil their new City Edition uniforms on the cover of SI 👀 https://t.co/7pyGtSQNai pic.twitter.com/hf7Rh14TYd — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 15, 2019

The reaction to the uniforms were a mixed bag, as always happens, with some joking they were Grand Theft Auto or Saints Row inspired, but overall they’re solid uniforms and, at the least, aren’t worse than their weird clip art logo. We’ll see if these catch on in L.A., but kudos to the Clippers for at least trying something new — and possibly signaling what their rebrand could eventually look like when they move to Inglewood.