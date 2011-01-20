Clippers GM Guarantees Blake Griffin Will Never Leave

For the first time since Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson were pulling out the antennas, it’s trendy to be a Clippers fan. They’ve won 10 of their last 14 games, with wins over the Lakers and Heat, and Blake Griffin is making everyone find their boy with NBA League Pass whenever the Clip Show are on. But after so many years of disappointment, you can understand why management is trying to assure their fan base now that B.G. isn’t going anywhere when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2014.
From Ramona Shelburne of ESPNLosAngeles.com:
“I can guarantee you he will only ever be a Clipper,” general manager Neil Olshey said of his prized rookie. “If [Oklahoma City Thunder general manager] Sam Presti arrived on Kevin Durant‘s doorstep at midnight on July 1st with an extension, understand that Blake Griffin lives two blocks away from me in Manhattan Beach so it’s going to be a much shorter commute for me.
“When it comes time for him to be a free agent, we won’t be losing,” Olshey said. “We’re not losing now. We’re 10 out of 14 now with our All-Star center [Chris Kaman] sitting around in a suit. The future looks pretty good. The only question will be, in two or three years with Blake, is how much more we’ll be winning.”
At this rate, where Griffin is averaging 27.6 points, 14.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists since Jan. 1, he could be the most prized free agent since LeBron. But like the King’s tenure in Cleveland, his fate will most likely depend upon what the team can do between now and then. KD re-signed in OKC because they built a squad the right way. How the Clippers move forward will determine Griffin’s decision when the time comes.
but still.. it’s the Clips…
How can a GM that will probably be gone in 2-3 years say Griff is going nowhere? What a load of shit, nothing guaranteed but taxes and death
I like how the Clips are coming along with BG32 and the other young pieces. The only thing that I think is a concern is the undersize backcourt. All the guards for the Clippers are 6’3 with the exception of Rasual Butler.
LMAO!!!!
It’s not even this clown’s decision, talkin that shit. We just had 2 studs leave teams that threw the max at em and this dude wanna flap gums? Lol. Nice to say, but don’t nobody believe those hollow-ass words.
Picture this scenario. Griffin gonna be on the 2012 olympic squad. He gonna get to talkin to Durant, Westbrook, Rondo(cuz KG should be done by 2014), Tyreke, CP3, whoever on the squad.If he weak like Lebron, even if the Clips win 66 and Blake’s MVP, he could still be talked into leavin. Unless he wanna be the man on his team, he could easily decide to go “play with his friends”. Luckily for the Clips, they young n on the come up with cap space soooo…..
1st clue: Watch to see who only signs a 3 year extension with their squads like Bron, Wade and Bosh did when they decided to team up 3 years ago.
Id be more inclined to believe this if the Clippers had an owner who has cared about winning. If he doesnt spend money this off season or draft well, I wouldnt expect Giffin will be there at the end of the rookie deal.
Crap, they want to rebuild… The name CLIPPERS should be changed first.. Just like the BULLETS did and became the WIZARDS.. CLIPPERS?!?! who’ll get attracted with that team name.. Be more creative.. PLEASSSSSEEE!!! They’ve been the CLIPPERS eversince and they SUCKED LIKE HELL!!! Argghhh.. poor Blake..
Blake wont matter …if Eric Gordon doesnt stay with him n shit ….bigs control the game …guards win them not unless your name is Michael Jeffrey Jordan
the clippers have the potential to be competitive for years to come and with blake and gordon becoming better and better along with jordan and aminu and bledsoe, they can make real noise in LA. they make the money and sterling will pay them. their games aint so empty. the difference between LA and Cleveland is that its friggin LA! money is gonna be made as long as they have healthy main attractions.
Me wanted to see KG yap his mouth over Blake.. wanted to see that.. lol
and again.. CHANGE THE TEAM NAME CLIPPERS!!!
i’m gonna guess some Cavs GM or even Dan Gilbert said something similar about their boy Lebron back in the day.
I like the Clippers and their future and have watched them from the beginning of the year, but like Many have said here (especially after what’s happened with other unnamed stars) how can he be so sure, boastful and let Blake no so soon, that he’s in the cat bird seat?
Here’s an idea for the GM: STFU..We’re talking about the Clippers….As long as they have that lame ass owner, they won’t be anything special….I enjoy BG, hope he stays healthy&doesn’t become the next Kenyon Martin…Nobody can make that call 3yrs from now….It’ll be a whole different league by then…The GM just needs to be thankful people are talking about the Clips¬ laughing…
@Dagtang: “CLIPPERS?!?! who’ll get attracted with that team name”
Wtf?? There’s many reasons to consider when choosing a team… their nickname is not one of them. That’s like saying “Who the heck would sign to Memphis?? I mean, ‘GRIZZLIES’? When have you ever seen a Grizzly Bear in Memphis?”
hoofukkincares
2014….
Amare
Griffin
Gallinari
Melo
Paul
Yep sounds like a Knick to me…
@KnicksFan
The salary of those 5 alone you force the Knicks to employ ball boys to fill out the bench cuz they can’t afford D-Leaguers. But meh pipe dreams are pipe dreams
AL DAVIS & DONALD STERLING…..THE SAME PERSON! ‘NUFF
cmon man…every solid player the clippers have ever had has always left. why not blake.
IF BLAKE KNEW WHAT WAS GOOD FOR HIM HE’D RUN-NOT WALK AWAY FROM ANYTHING INVOLVING DONALD STERLING!@Stunnaboy2k11 IM SURE WE CAN GET 10 BALL BOYS AND A CONCESSIONS GUY AND GET IT DONE WITH THAT ROSTER! LOL
KDizzle is right.. Waaaay to early to be talking that kinda iSh for Sterling.. May backfire!
Donald sterling is the worst owner in sports history IMHO.
A douche without a conscience, with no desire whatsoever to win shyt,perfectly happy with mediocrity,playing in the same arena as one of the most storied franchises ever..
you’d think he’s want to at least have a decent team,let alone one with championship aspirations.clippernation is subjected to years of nothing with no discernible end in sight.he lucked out on Blake. Watch him fluck it up..and not so much as blink!That is Sterling for you.
you know its bad when people pity honest to goodness talent that ends up in the Clippers.When a premier talent like Blake ends up there,as an NBA fan,it makes you wanna cry.Can you imagine that cat in OKC ?
i hope he didn’t mean if blake won’t sign the extension they’ll hire someone to shoot him on the spot….
Hah! Famous last words.