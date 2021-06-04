The Los Angeles Clippers will face the prospect of elimination from the 2021 NBA Playoffs on Friday evening. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Clippers will travel to Dallas to face Luka Doncic and the Mavericks in Game 6, with Los Angeles trailing 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. The road game has emerged victorious in each of the five games, with Dallas pulling off a 105-100 upset on Wednesday at Staples Center.

After an offensively charged environment in the first four games, Game 5 took on the feel of a rock fight for large portions of the contest. However, Doncic was incredible once again, scoring 17 points in the first quarter and finishing with 42 points and 14 assists in the highly entertaining victory. For the series, Doncic is averaging 35.0 points, 9.4 assists and 8.0 rebounds, acting as the unquestioned centerpiece of a top-flight offense and causing myriad problems for a normally strong Clippers defense.

On the Clippers side, Leonard has been excellent in the series, averaging 30.4 points per game, but he struggled by his lofty standards in Game 5, culminating in a tense moment with Rajon Rondo after a late miss. As such, Los Angeles will need a top-tier effort from their No. 1 option, and George must also step up with the Clippers having issues slowing Doncic and the Mavericks. Positively, the Clippers are scoring more than 1.19 points per possession in the series and, if they can replicate their level of defensive resistance from Game 5, there is a path to send the series back to Los Angeles.

From a betting standpoint, Game 5 went Under the total of 217.5 points and Dallas covered the closing point spread of 7.5 points as an underdog by winning outright.

Game 6 TV Info

Tip Time: Friday, June 4; 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Network: ESPN

Game 6 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: Mavericks (-167), Clippers (+135)

Spread: Clippers -2.5 (-112), Mavericks +2.5 (-109)

Total: Over 216.5 (-112), Under 216.5 (-109)

Money Line: Clippers (-136), Mavericks (+114)

Game 6 Player Scoring Props (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Nicolas Batum O/U 8.5 Points (Over +100/Under -127)

Marcus Morris O/U 12.5 (-113/-113)

Reggie Jackson O/U 13.5 (+100/-127)

Luka Doncic O/U 29.5 (-134/+105)

Kawhi Leonard O/U 29.5 (-110/-115)

Dorian Finney-Smith O/U 8.5 (-127/+100)

Paul George O/U 24.5 (-110/-115)

Kristaps Porziņģis O/U 15.5 (-122/-105)

Tim Hardaway Jr O/U 17.5 (-108/-118)