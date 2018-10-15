The Clippers And Pelicans Have Reportedly Agreed To A Wesley Johnson-Alexis Ajinca Trade

10.15.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Clippers and Pelicans are both going to be fighting for a playoff spot in the West this season, with most anticipating the Pelicans making it back-to-back trips to the postseason while the Clippers are more of a longshot hopeful.

On Monday, the two teams made a trade to help each other out, as the Pelicans acquired forward Wesley Johnson from the Clippers to bolster their wing rotation, while the Clippers get Alexis Ajinca in return, who is likely to get waived. Marc Stein of the New York Times first reported the discussions, and The Athletic’s Shams Charania confirmed the deal was done.

