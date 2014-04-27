Clippers Protest Donald Sterling Before Game 4 As Other Notables Respond

Before the Los Angeles Clippers tipped off against the Golden State Warriors today, they had undergone a team meeting about possibly boycotting the game in light of owner Donald Sterling‘s alleged comments captured by TMZ and further audio revealed by Deadspin . Instead, they’re playing — which is brave in its own right — and revealed their own form of protest before the game.

The entire Clippers took off their jackets and placed them at mid-court during warm-ups before Game 4 at Oracle Arena. They revealed team t-shirts that had been turned backwards (for Sterling’s alleged backward thinking) and inside out so the team’s logo and name were not visible. They Clippers are playing for each other and their coach today, NOT for their owner.

The Clippers took off their shooting shirts and dumped them at center court. pic.twitter.com/Nod5QWsWJy — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 27, 2014

Clippers out for their warmups, not in their usual attire. pic.twitter.com/z8fMSWgNAw — Erik Malinowski (@erikmal) April 27, 2014

A closer, more high-def image of what the Clippers are wearing/doing: pic.twitter.com/tPSHPXRR8Y — The Traveling Crab (@crabdribbles) April 27, 2014

