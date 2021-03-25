The Los Angeles squads were quiet in the lead-up to the trade deadline while teams like the Magic and Bulls and Nuggets put together the splashiest moves to begin the day. Still, the two West contenders both were expected to make some moves, as they were both in need of some additional depth at the deadline.

The Lakers spent the day reportedly in talks with the Raptors about Kyle Lowry, in a back-and-forth that reportedly hinged on the inclusion of Talen Horton-Tucker, while the Clippers looked elsewhere in the East for some backcourt assistance. Rajon Rondo, who is plenty familiar with a playoff run for an L.A. team after helping the Lakers to a title, hasn’t played much for the Hawks this season after they inked him to a $9 million deal this offseason, and as such, he was very much available at the deadline.

The Clippers swooped in to nab the veteran guard who they hope can bolster their shaky point guard situation come playoff time, sending Atlanta native Lou Williams back home to the Hawks along with some second round picks, in a deal first reported as nearing the finish line by The Athletic’s Shams Charania and confirmed by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Clippers are finalizing a deal to acquire Rajon Rondo from Atlanta for Lou Williams, two second-round picks and cash, sources tell me and @sam_amick. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021

Rondo has not been good for the Hawks this season, even when healthy, but he proved a year ago that regular season performance isn’t exactly indicative of much with what he can bring come playoff time. He is the definition of a 16-game player at this point and that’s what the Clippers are banking on and need more than anything, they’re just hoping he can pull off the same reversal this season. As for the Hawks, they get off of Rondo’s contract, which owed him $7.5 million next year, and bring in Williams who, if he plays for them, adds some scoring punch to the bench. As an added bonus, while Lou had hoped to call it a career in Los Angeles, going back home to Atlanta is the next best thing.