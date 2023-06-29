eric gordon
Getty Image
DimeMag

The Clippers Saved A Ridiculous Amount Of Money By Waiving Eric Gordon

The Los Angeles Clippers had a decision to make on Eric Gordon: Would the team fully guarantee his $21 million salary for the 2023-24 season and bring back a player who fits nicely alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, or would they not do that and waive a guy for whom they traded at the deadline last year? As it turns out, after 22 games, Gordon’s second stint as a member of the Clippers is going to come to an end.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the team has made the decision to not guarantee his deal, thereby waiving Gordon and letting him become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The fact that they gave up Luke Kennard and a pick in the 2023 NBA Draft that turned into Villanova’s Cam Whitmore makes this a little surprising, as does the fact that Gordon can stretch the floor and serve as a dangerous catch-and-shoot option. But as Bobby Marks of ESPN noted, this is actually quite the cost cutting move by the Clippers, because waiving Gordon saves them a whole hell of a lot more than $21 million due to how deep they are into the luxury tax.

Gordon averaged 11 points in 24.9 minutes per game for the Clippers last year while hitting 42.3 percent of his attempts from three.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×