Closer Look: North Carolina’s New Basketball Jerseys

North Carolina held its annual preseason media day yesterday afternoon, and while lots of people were talking about national championships, the rest were more interested in the unveiling of their new jerseys. So for those of you that can’t make it to Late Night with Roy tonight at the Dean Dome to see them in the flesh, we figured now was as good a time as any to show off their new threads. Check ’em out:

While the front of the jerseys are essentially unchanged, as you can see, the back features an aerographic design that incorporates the Old Well, the University’s iconic landmark, the outline of the state of North Carolina and a basketball.

What do you think?

Source: University of North Carolina

