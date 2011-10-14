Closer Look: North Carolina’s New Basketball Jerseys

#Style – Kicks and Gear
10.14.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

North Carolina held its annual preseason media day yesterday afternoon, and while lots of people were talking about national championships, the rest were more interested in the unveiling of their new jerseys. So for those of you that can’t make it to Late Night with Roy tonight at the Dean Dome to see them in the flesh, we figured now was as good a time as any to show off their new threads. Check ’em out:

While the front of the jerseys are essentially unchanged, as you can see, the back features an aerographic design that incorporates the Old Well, the University’s iconic landmark, the outline of the state of North Carolina and a basketball.

What do you think?

Source: University of North Carolina

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSCOLLEGEFeatured GalleryHarrison BarnesJordan BrandNike BasketballStyle - Kicks and GearTYLER ZELLERUniversity Of North Carolina

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP