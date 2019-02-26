Clyde Frazier And Earl ‘The Pearl’ Monroe Sit Down For A Black History Month Conversation

02.26.19 43 mins ago

MSG Networks

The New York Knicks will host the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night as New York looks to pick up back-to-back wins for the first time since November, when they managed to topple the Celtics and Pelicans in consecutive games.

Following the game broadcast, MSG Network will premiere the latest installment of their Black History Month programming with a sitdown conversation between Knicks legend and current broadcaster Walt “Clyde” Frazier and fellow Hall of Famer Earl “The Pearl” Monroe.

Monroe and Frazier discuss their childhoods growing up during segregation, the lessons they learned from their parents about navigating the world and challenges it presents to young African-Americans, the pressures placed on them as young black athletes in the 1970s, and more. In the promo clip provided by MSG Networks, Frazier discusses how his love for suits and fashion was shaped by his parents having him dress up any time he went to the city, because he represented his race as well as his family.

