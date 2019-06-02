



ddThe Charlotte Hornets have a major decision to make this summer regarding the future of star point guard Kemba Walker. While he’s clearly the best player in franchise history and someone who wants to spend his career in Charlotte, the Hornets have to weigh whether it’s worth giving him a five-year supermax deal worth more than $220 million. He’s a good enough player to warrant a monster payday, but that would be a ton of cash to dedicate to one person.

One Hornets players wants to do what he can to make the team’s decision easier. Cody Zeller posted a picture to his Twitter account of a lemonade stand he set up, one through which he hopes he’ll be able to raise funds to make bringing Walker back more feasible.

Only one month until free agency starts in the NBA! Fundraising has already begun though! pic.twitter.com/W0R6KFnXT2 — Cody Zeller (@CodyZeller) June 1, 2019

We certainly hope that Zeller completely follows through with this and pours gobs of money into trying to raise a metric ton of cash via cups of lemonade. If he does, though, it might be wise for him to raise the price on a cup — ask anyone who has watched enough Bar Rescue and they’ll tell you that you sometimes need to raise your prices a tad if you want to make money, because raising $0.25 to $0.50 or perhaps even $1 is not a big enough jump that consumers will still be cool with paying that price. Besides, at the end of the day, it’s all for a good cause.