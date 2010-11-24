College Basketball’s Best Moustache

11.24.10 8 years ago 6 Comments

For those of you that know me, you know that I am a fan of facial hair. (Just ask Carlos Boozer.) So now that I’m back at my parents’ house in Vermont for Thanksgiving, I figured it was as good a time as any to put you on to the NCAA’s best moustache – which just so happens to currently reside in my great state. Meet University of Vermont senior Evan Fjeld. Don’t worry, he can hoop too.

On Monday, Fjeld (pronounced fee-yelled) was named the America East Player of the Week after averaging 24.5 points on 20-of-31 shooting (64.5 percent) and 3.5 blocks in a pair of games. The senior captain scored a career-best 26 points in a loss at UConn on Wednesday, and scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half of the Catamounts’ 79-75 road win against Quinnipiac on Saturday.

But the best part about Fjeld’s moustache is that it’s also for a good cause: Movember. Challenging men to change their appearance and the face of men’s health, the moustache during the month of November has become a ribbon for awareness surrounding cancers that affect men.

What do you think? What basketball player had the best moustache of all-time?

