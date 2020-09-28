Collin Sexton Is The Face Of Dime’s Inaugural ‘MyCover’

Dime is excited to announce a revamp of its storied Cover with a new initiative dubbed ‘MyCover.’ The MyCover launch allows players to take control of their Cover opportunity by being fully vested in the process itself, through ideation, design, and execution. Along with social initiatives and a true magazine cover story, MyCover honors Dime’s past while taking the experience into the future.

The inaugural MyCover athlete is Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton. Sexton is entering Year 3 after being drafted eighth overall to Cleveland in the 2018 NBA Draft. The spiritual leader of the Cavs, Sexton is learning under vets like Tristan Thompson, Larry Nance Jr., and Kevin Love as Cleveland seeks to further its rebuild after LeBron James left for Los Angeles. Sexton’s tireless work ethic and commitment to getting better is only rivaled by his love for his family, who has shaped him as a player and a human being.

For his Cover, Sexton made it clear he wanted his parents right there with him, shooting at a court near his family home in Georgia.

“It felt good to be able to have complete control on what I can include on the cover as well as inside the magazine,” Sexton told Dime. “I am always expressing how much I love my family and how important my family is to me. We came from humble beginnings, therefore we will not take any of this for granted. Family matters.”

Through interviews with those closest to him, and a collaborative experience with Sexton and his family, the Cover and its corresponding story took shape over these past few weeks while Sexton was still quarantining and doing individual workouts. He has since joined the Cavaliers in Cleveland for their camp, as the remaining eight teams left out of the bubble ramp up their offseason.

Through detail-oriented sessions, it was clear Sexton had a lot to show the world about who he is as a person — while still operating under a show, don’t tell mindset for himself as a player.

“The process went well,” Sexton says. “I am very fortunate that my family and I are able to share a glimpse about us with the world. It was also fun to hear things about me from my family that I didn’t even remember. It was very informal, relaxed, and stress-free.”

You can read the Cover Story on Collin Sexton here.