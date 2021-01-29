The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the more pleasant surprises of the young NBA season. Despite boasting some nice young talent on their roster, the expectations were relatively low going in. Certainly, nobody expected that just over a quarter of the way through the season, they’d occupy the No. 6 spot in the East and have themselves positioned to fight for a playoff berth.

Much of that is thanks to the sensational play of Collin Sexton, who has led the Cavs to a respectable 9-9 record on the season, with the most impressive of those victories coming in back-to-back wins against the loaded Brooklyn Nets last week, during which Sexton outplayed virtually everyone on the court.

The man affectionately known as “Young Bull” has now come to comprise the gloriously nicknamed duo “SexLand,” alongside teammate Darius Garland. When asked how he feels about it during a recent appearance on The Lowe Post Podcast, Sexton stopped short of a full endorsement, but admitted that now that it’s caught some traction, it’s probably here to stay.

“It definitely is the thing now,” Sexton said. “With DG coming back and us being out there playing together. And Larry [Nance Jr.], he loves. The fans love it. A lot of guys love it, so it’s gonna probably be here to say. We just gotta take it and roll with it.”

Some backstory: According to Nance, Garland and Sexton apparently are not huge fans of the nickname, even though everyone else loves it. There are certainly worse nicknames out there, and everyone knows you can’t nickname yourself, so in some ways, you’re at the mercy of fate. Thankfully, this one happens to be colorful, catchy, and relatively tame, despite how it might sound.