Converse Pro Leather World Basketball Festival Collection

Yesterday Jordan brand dropped its World Basketball Festival three-pack, incorporating the new and the old into its look for this summer’s international basketball. Today its cousin under the Nike umbrella, Converse, came out with its own styles to celebrate worldwide hoops. Hit the jump to check out the Pro Leather collection.

Converse is coming to retail outlets for the Festival’s stops in Washington D.C., London and Barcelona much the same way Jordan did. Each of the three stops will have two shoe styles each, with a suede and black perforated leather options. The suede comes in grey, red or pink, while the leather has highlights of blue, orange and pink along with the corresponding city’s abbreviation.

The Pro Leather WBF styles are available for $75 at Kicks USA in Philadelphia, Shiekh Shoes in Los Angeles, Shoe City in Washington D.C. and on http://www.converse.com.

Click on to see more varieties of the shoes…