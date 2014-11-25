Cop These Limited Edition DimeMag X Point 3 Hoop Shorts With Built-In Towel

#Style – Kicks and Gear
11.25.14 4 years ago

Do you hoop? Do you read Dime? Then these limited edition DimeMag X Point 3 collaboration shorts – with built-in hand towel! – are the perfect fit for you.

This special Flash Green colorway is exclusively available to Dime readers until December 4 and is made in limited supply. If you don’t get your pair now, there’s good chance you won’t get one at all – especially as the holiday season gets underway.

The shorts feature the Dime logo embroidered on the lower leg panel to match the Flash Green detail. The DRYV Moisture Control panels have been even been upgraded for these special edition shorts, too. The new lightweight fabrication allows the shorts to move with your body while keeping your hands dryer than ever.

Want more info on these sick and innovative hooping shorts? Check out the video below.

You can buy these special edition shorts HERE. These limited edition shorts are only available from November 25 to December 9, and they’ll go fast! Order yours today.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

