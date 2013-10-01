Of Course Michael Jordan Thinks He Could Beat LeBron James 1-On-1 In His Prime

The GOAT, Michael Jordan, is a pathological competitor who would rather rip your heart out than suffer the ignominy of defeat. I’ve had long conversations about whether he’s a sociopath, and many agree that he is. That’s why it’s not very surprising that on the day NBA 2K14 drops, MJ says in a promo video for the game that he could take LeBron James 1-on-1 if both were in their prime.
This has routinely been a barroom and Twitter discussion for the last couple years as ‘Bron appears to have taken the final step towards immortality. James is no longer competing against his peers, but the specters of game’s past. No one’s shadow looms larger than MJ, and MJ himself attempts to elongate that shadow every time he talks about going against the youngsters who have come after his reign.
When asked how he’d perform 1-on-1 against contemporary and historical stars like Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, Julius Erving, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and of course Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, MJ says in the promo video:
“I don’t think I would lose,” Jordan says, before smiling and adding, “other than to Kobe Bryant, because he steals all of my moves.”
What a perfect MJ response; the only player that could give him trouble in a game of 1-on-1 is Kobe Bryant, his on-court doppelgÃ¤nger.
http://player.espn.com/player.js?pcode=1kNG061cgaoolOncv54OAO1ceO-I&width=480&height=270&externalId=espn:9753244
Could MJ take LeBron James when both were in their primes?
LeBron would back Mike down and call it a day. For the record KAREEM would Sky-hook all of em into submission. CHECK OUT THIS LINK. IT’S THE UNTOLD TRUE STORY OF HOW 3 MONTH OLD LEBRON JAMES WAS CHRISTENED TO BE THE NEXT “DR J” BY AKRON’S BEST BASKETBALL TEAM. LET THE TRUTH BE TOLD. : youtu.be/_nxdl7puIIc
MJ wouldn’t fall for stuff like getting backed down by the likes of Bron … MJ in his prime was already wiser than other bball players and new how to defend when getting backed down. But the sky hook, well even Bron (for all you LBJ lovers) don’t know how to stop that.
nice insight
Lebron does not have one on one skills. proof : [www.youtube.com]
U ever played 1 on 1? The bigger guy normally wins. He’d back kobe down every time. He has 2-3 inches on him and about 50 pounds
kobe killed T-mac ( 6’8”) 1 on 1. and Tmac is a better 1 on 1 player than lebron. don’t get me wrong lebron is a better all around player than both of them but not 1 on 1. and you talking about backing down , how many times you saw lebron backing down kobe? ? show me a footage: [www.youtube.com]
Kobe don’t guard him when they match up. And don’t give me that all star game bs when nobody else tryin. And lebron’s got about 50 pounds on t mac too, not just about height. Not saying he’d necessarily win, but he’d take bean to the post and abuse him…only way kobe could stop him is to foul
you dumb as f..k so shaq is the best player ever 1 on 1 ?
Didn’t say that, but who could guard him?