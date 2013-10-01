Of Course Michael Jordan Thinks He Could Beat LeBron James 1-On-1 In His Prime

10.01.13 5 years ago 10 Comments

The GOAT, Michael Jordan, is a pathological competitor who would rather rip your heart out than suffer the ignominy of defeat. I’ve had long conversations about whether he’s a sociopath, and many agree that he is. That’s why it’s not very surprising that on the day NBA 2K14 drops, MJ says in a promo video for the game that he could take LeBron James 1-on-1 if both were in their prime.

This has routinely been a barroom and Twitter discussion for the last couple years as ‘Bron appears to have taken the final step towards immortality. James is no longer competing against his peers, but the specters of game’s past. No one’s shadow looms larger than MJ, and MJ himself attempts to elongate that shadow every time he talks about going against the youngsters who have come after his reign.

When asked how he’d perform 1-on-1 against contemporary and historical stars like Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, Julius Erving, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and of course Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, MJ says in the promo video:

“I don’t think I would lose,” Jordan says, before smiling and adding, “other than to Kobe Bryant, because he steals all of my moves.”

What a perfect MJ response; the only player that could give him trouble in a game of 1-on-1 is Kobe Bryant, his on-court doppelgÃ¤nger.

Could MJ take LeBron James when both were in their primes?

