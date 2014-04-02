The Craziest Jordan, Pippen, Rodman Tattoo You Will Ever See

#Ink #Michael Jordan #Chicago Bulls
04.02.14 4 years ago

Almost two years ago, we ran a post on a fan who had a unique Chicago Bulls tattoo on his back. It tore up the Internet. Yesterday, that fan reached out to me again on Twitter to say he’s now completed his vision. The results are incredible.

After starting off with only Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman inked on his back, fan Adam Howes (@Howsito) spent time searching for the perfect Scottie Pippen picture. Once he finally found it, he visited Sara from Forgotten Saints Tattoo for a marathon nine-hour session.

Over the years, I’ve seen some amazing fan ink but this is right up there with the best of them.

What do you think?

TOPICS#Ink#Michael Jordan#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSDENNIS RODMANInkMichael JordanSCOTTIE PIPPEN

