D-League Players Blame LeBron For Lack Of NBA Jobs

You can see it all over the League. Rosters have less than 15 players, GMs are unwilling to make deals for players that have contracts past this season and the luxury tax/rebate is on everyone’s mind. Iowa Energy shooting guard Othyus Jeffers (last season’s D-League Rookie of the Year) calls this the “LeBron Act,” blaming the reigning MVP for the reason why there are not more D-League players in the NBA.
“There are a lot of things going on right now in 2010 with the ‘LeBron Act’ so they didn’t want to spend money this year,” says Jeffers. “They’re pinching pennies. They don’t want to give up any extra money. They don’t want to go over the luxury tax even though they could use (D-League players) right now.
“They said, ‘We’ll take our losses cause we need our money,’ but there is nothing people in the D-League can do about it. You just have to bide your time, wait, stay consistent and be ready when they call.”
But while I can see where Jeffers is coming from, I don’t think the blame can be placed solely on LeBron’s shoulders. There have been 11 call-ups this season in which a D-League player has signed a 10-day contract with an NBA team, and three of them – Fort Wayne’s Chris Hunter (Warriors), Idaho’s Sundiata Gaines (Jazz) and Maine’s Mario West (Hawks) – have signed for the rest of the season. Even LeBron’s Cavs have got in the mix, as Erie BayHawks point guard Cedric Jackson is in the middle of his second 10-day contract.
What do you think? Do you think there’s a correlation between “The Summer of 2010” and lack of D-League players making it to the NBA this year?
