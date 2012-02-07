Daily Fantasy Basketbal Diagnosis: 2.7

02.07.12 7 years ago 10 Comments
Beast of the Night: Tim Duncan finished with 19 points, 17 rebounds, three assists, two steals and five blocks. He shot 64 percent (9-14) from the floor, 100 percent (1-1) from the free-throw line and had three turnovers. Truth be told, Duncan’s having himself a fine season so far, giving his owners about the value that was expected of him heading into the season. Nevertheless, whenever Duncan has a strong string of games, he’s a good sell-high candidate.


Lines for Discussion:

Andrew Bynum: 8-13 FG (62%), 4-6 FT (67%), 20 Pts, 20 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Blk, 5 TO; Bynum’s having a strong season, playing a career-high 34:30 per game and averaging 17.1 points, 12.4 boards and 2.0 blocks per game. He’s a top 40 stud and will remain that so long as he’s healthy.

Lou Williams: 7-12 FG (58%), 7-8 FT (88%), 3 threes, 24 Pts, 2 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Though his low field-goal percentage is a downer, Williams has been a mostly reliable fantasy asset this season. His scoring, threes and assists are luxuries to have on your bench or utility spots.

Dwight Howard: 15-21 FG (71%), 3-8 FT (38%), 33 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 4 TO; If you exclude his 48.3 percent accuracy from the free-throw line, Howard is just as valuable a fantasy asset at LeBron James this season — no small feat.

Jason Richardson: 8-15 FG (53%), 1-1 FT (100%), 3 threes, 20 Pts, 1 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’s showing signs. J-Rich is averaging 18.7 points and three three-pointers in his last three games. His weak knees and consistency are still concerns, so his owners should look to sell high.

John Wall: 10-19 FG (53%), 11-14 FT (79%), 31 Pts, 5 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 4 TO; After some offseason buzz about an improved three-point shot, Wall has hit just one of his 13 attempts from beyond the arc this season. This season will go down as a disappointment for Wall, but he remains a solid keeper.

LaMarcus Aldridge: 14-28 FG (50%), 11-11 FT (100%), 39 Pts, 6 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Aldridge has managed to slightly outperform his stellar 2010-11 NBA campaign and is putting up top 10 averages so far this season.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

TAGSFantasy DoctorFantasy Doctor

