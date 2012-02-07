Daily Fantasy Basketbal Diagnosis: 2.7

Lines for Discussion:
Andrew Bynum: 8-13 FG (62%), 4-6 FT (67%), 20 Pts, 20 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Blk, 5 TO; Bynum’s having a strong season, playing a career-high 34:30 per game and averaging 17.1 points, 12.4 boards and 2.0 blocks per game. He’s a top 40 stud and will remain that so long as he’s healthy.
Lou Williams: 7-12 FG (58%), 7-8 FT (88%), 3 threes, 24 Pts, 2 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Though his low field-goal percentage is a downer, Williams has been a mostly reliable fantasy asset this season. His scoring, threes and assists are luxuries to have on your bench or utility spots.
Dwight Howard: 15-21 FG (71%), 3-8 FT (38%), 33 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 4 TO; If you exclude his 48.3 percent accuracy from the free-throw line, Howard is just as valuable a fantasy asset at LeBron James this season — no small feat.
Jason Richardson: 8-15 FG (53%), 1-1 FT (100%), 3 threes, 20 Pts, 1 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’s showing signs. J-Rich is averaging 18.7 points and three three-pointers in his last three games. His weak knees and consistency are still concerns, so his owners should look to sell high.
John Wall: 10-19 FG (53%), 11-14 FT (79%), 31 Pts, 5 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 4 TO; After some offseason buzz about an improved three-point shot, Wall has hit just one of his 13 attempts from beyond the arc this season. This season will go down as a disappointment for Wall, but he remains a solid keeper.
LaMarcus Aldridge: 14-28 FG (50%), 11-11 FT (100%), 39 Pts, 6 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Aldridge has managed to slightly outperform his stellar 2010-11 NBA campaign and is putting up top 10 averages so far this season.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Doc, You’ve been slacking on your replies
I made a timely pickup of Sam Dalembert some time back and it paid off wonderfully. A couple of high rebounding games and a healty dose of blocked shots. He seems to be falling out of the rotation now, as McHale seems to be going smaller. Is he worth hanging on to as a shot blocking specialist? Houston doesn’t have any great big man depth and he is perhaps the only bonafide 7ftr, so I’m thinking he’ll get back in their rotation at some point. Or should I go out and pick up Tiago Splitter off the waiver? (I have Duncan so this could be some effective handcuffing for the nights Timmy DNPs)
Love you column and thanks for any feedback!
@doc,
what do you think about me sending kemba/r.felt/frye to get hamilton and turk? i’m dead last in fg% and it seems like shipping off kemba and felton should help raise it a bit… frye just seems wayy too inconsistent this year to even get minutes…
i will have one extra roster space after this trade… do you think i should pick up d.harris or kaman?
do you think deng can fetch me dwight howard, and use ryan anderson to get me steve nash…
Doc~
I have to make bench one of my players on Friday. Who would you bench in a H2H league?
Jason Terry @MIN
Ray Allen @TOR
Paul Pierce @TOR
Josh Smith @ORL
Drew Gooden @CLE
Dirk @MIN
Pekovic v. Dallas @MIN
Thanks!!!
Boozer @CHA
Westbrook @UTA
Paul George @MEM
Jeff Teague @ORL
Sorry Doc….
move my “Thanks!!!” to the bottom of the list.
Joey
Hey Doc,
Should I pickup Linas Kleiza in a 10 team H2H league? Players I can drop:
Gordon Hayward
Jared Dudley
Nikola Pekovic
Everyone else on your watch list is available in my league except for lin, any other moves you’d recommend?
Doc, should i drop Ben Gordon for
Budinger
Gee
Grant Hill
Danny Green
foye
afflalo
or should i just hold on to him?
15 Team Roto, lineup stands like this:
Ellis
Westbrook
Manu
Nick Young
Tony Allen
Millsap
Ryan Anderson
KG
Varejao
Kaman
Tyrus
Amir
Brand
BG
that’s the longest injury list I have ever seen in your diagnosis segment. this season has been INSANE!
KG or Paul Geoege??? Someone help
timmy still gets it done, when he plays over 30-minutes anyway. that’s a testament to basing your game on fundamentals instead of athleticism.