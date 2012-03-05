Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 3.5. (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: LeBron James averaged 30.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 2.5 blocks and 0.5 threes in two huge games over the weekend. He shot 56 percent from the field, 50 percent from the free-throw line and averaged 1.5 turnovers in that stretch. It’s good to be king.

Lines for Discussion:

Jared Dudley (3/2): 7-14 FG (50%), 5-6 FT (83%), 3 threes, 22 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; In his last four games, Dudley is averaging a healthy 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.5 blocks and 1.0 three, while shooting 54 percent from the field. Inconsistency will continue to plague his lines, but this hot streak is nice for his patient owners.

Jordan Crawford (3/3): 13-22 FG (59%), 0-1 FT (0%), 5 threes, 31 Pts, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; Crawford has been a top 25 stud since Valentine’s Day, but it should be noted that Nick Young sat this game out with a bruised knee. If Crawford can hold onto this starting gig even when Young returns, he could have a big second half of the season.

Jarrett Jack (3/3): 6-11 FG (55%), 5-6 FT (83%), 1 three, 18 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Jack is back in the starting lineup for the Hornets and has looked great since returning from a brief layoff with a bum knee. However, that knee is still a major concern for Jack and his fantasy value.

Kevin Love (3/3): 15-27 FG (56%), 7-8 FT (88%), 5 threes, 42 Pts, 10 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl; This was the second sickest fantasy line of the weekend. For the season, Love has been the fourth best fantasy player, which is no surprise.

Rajon Rondo (3/3): 7-20 FG (35%), 4-7 FT (57%), 18 Pts, 17 Reb, 20 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; You can certainly nitpick this line, but it was a sick one nonetheless. In his last three games, Rondo is averaging 15.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists and 2.0 steals.

Deron Williams (3/4): 16-29 FG (55%), 21-21 FT (100%), 4 threes, 57 Pts, 6 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 5 TO; Enough said.

Manu Ginobili (3/4): 2-5 FG (40%), 2-2 FT (100%), 2 threes, 8 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 TO; He’s back — again. Ginobili’s owners can’t be blamed for starting him right away, but he’ll likely need a few games to get back into any sort of consistent groove.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Jerryd Bayless: his 18-point game was a blip on the radar, but he’s not worth dropping anyone productive for

Tristan Thompson: he’s been a decent source of points and rebounds lately, though his weak free-throw shooting should be noted

Rodrigue Beaubois: besides his clunker on Saturday, Beaubois has looked pretty appealing lately and is worth a pickup if you need a guard

Marco Belinelli: he continues to put up usable lines and should be on your short list of free-agent considerations

Kenneth Faried: in his last 10 games, Faried is averaging 10.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, a steal and 1.2 blocks

Martell Webster: he’s been a roller coaster, but Webster is worth a look for his scoring and threes

Steve Novak: the man is a powerhouse of threes

Kenyon Martin: he’s getting about 25 minutes a night and is doing some decent damage with them

James Johnson: his lines might not jump off the page, but his 1+ steals and 1+ blocks per game are valuable

Derrick Williams: he’s still coming off the bench but is doing just enough lately to warrant a pickup

Injuries:

Jermaine O’Neal (wrist): day-to-day

Nene (calf): day-to-day

Rudy Fernandez (back): day-to-day

Ben Gordon (ankle): monitor his status

Jeff Foster (back_: day-to-day

Chris Bosh (personal): monitor his status

Brook Lopez (ankle): left Sunday’s game early; monitor his status

Bill Walker (elbow): will undergo a procedure on his left elbow; expected to miss 4-6 weeks

Thabo Sefolosha (foot): shooting jumpers during practices sessions and pregame workouts

Spencer Hawes (Achilles): could return to the lineup March 12

Amir Johnson (knee): hurt his right knee late in last night’s game; monitor his status

DeJuan Blair (knee): monitor his status

Dwyane Wade (head): might have suffered a concussion Sunday; monitor his status

Brandon Bass (ankle): left Sunday’s game but returned; monitor his status

Timofey Mozgov (ankle): day-to-day

For Tonight:

See if Ty Lawson can continue his hot play as the Nuggets host the Kings.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

