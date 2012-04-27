Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 4.27

Beast of the Night: Patty Mills finishes the wild 2011-12 NBA regular season with this honor, thanks to his 34 points, five boards, 12 dimes, one steal, one block and four three-pointers. He shot 56 percent (14-25) from the floor and 100 percent (2-2) from the free-throw line, and turned the ball over four times. It’d be a huge surprise to see him here ever again, but good for him and however many of his owners last night.

Lines for Discussion:

DeMarcus Cousins: 9-19 FG (47%), 5-7 FT (71%), 23 Pts, 19 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Cousins aggressively put his stamp on the 2011-12 NBA season. He finished with top 60 value and will be a sought-after pick in next season’s drafts.

Ed Davis: 10-15 FG (67%), 4-5 FT (80%), 24 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; In nine games as a starter this season, Davis averaged 8.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.6 blocks in 33.5 minutes. He clearly has an appealing ceiling, but the presence of Amir Johnson really hampers his fantasy value.

Enes Kanter: 4-8 FG (50%), 4-7 FT (57%), 12 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Some people saw Kanter as an appealing late-round pick for this season, though I never understood why. Al Jefferson, Paul Millsap and Derrick Favors are all on Utah’s payroll next season, too, which means Kanter’s fantasy appeal will be limited to deep leagues.

Tristan Thompson: 4-11 FG (36%), 5-8 FT (63%), 13 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Thompson averaged 10.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks in 25 games as a starter this season. With Antawn Jamison now gone, Thompson will have some attractive upside next season. He’ll likely be the team’s starting power forward and should fare well playing beside Anderson Varejao in that frontcourt.

All Waiver-Wire Team:

PG: Goran Dragic

SG: J.R. Smith

SF: Kawhi Leonard

PF: Ersan Ilyasova

C: Nikola Pekovic

Bench: Kenneth Faried, Isaiah Thomas, Chandler Parsons, Klay Thompson, Danny Green, Greg Stiemsma, Brandon Rush, Courtney Lee, Jeremy Lin

All-Injured Team:

PG: Derrick Rose

SG: Eric Gordon

SF: Danilo Gallinari

PF: Al Horford

C: Andrew Bogut

Bench: Nene, Stephen Curry, Anderson Varejao, Ricky Rubio, Manu Ginobili, Andrea Bargnani, Kevin Martin, Okafor, Zach Randolph

EmekaFor Next Season:

Up: Goran Dragic, Chandler Parsons, Shannon Brown, Gordon Hayward, Tristan Thompson

Down: Steve Nash, Kevin Garnett, Ryan Anderson, Amar’e Stoudemire, Ray Allen

Thanks for reading and commenting during this hectic 2011-12 NBA season. It was much more enjoyable with your company. I hope you got at least a bit of help from these posts. Enjoy the playoffs!

