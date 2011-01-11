Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.11

Beast of the Night: Stephen Jackson finished the night with 27 points, six rebounds, four assists, four steals, one block and three three-pointers. He shot 48 percent (11-23) from the field, 100 percent (2-2) from the line and had three turnovers. The Captain wasn’t exactly crying when Larry Brown left the Bobcats’ bench, and his on-court play has reflected that. It’ll be interesting to see how Jackson will mesh with Gerald Wallace again once Crash returns from his bothersome ankle injury.
Lines for Discussion:
O.J. Mayo: 1-8 FG (13%), 2-2 FT (100%), 4 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 3 TO; So much for that comeback. Mayo continues to have a black eye of a season and is doing very little to justify his high rate of ownership. Feel free to include him as loose change in any package deals you ponder in the coming weeks.
Aaron Brooks: 8-15 FG (53%), 3-3 FT (100%), 5 threes, 24 Pts, 1 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 TO; He made a surprise start in place of an injured Kevin Martin last night and had a great night. Brooks and his ankle should be fine going forward, though we’ll have to see how Martin’s return will affect his minutes.
Glen Davis: 6-14 FG (43%), 0-1 FT (0%), 12 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 Blk; Kevin Garnett is close to returning, which could put a wet blanket on Davis’ strong start to the new year. He remains worth stashing in most leagues.
Derrick Rose: 10-20 FG (50%), 9-9 FT (100%), 29 Pts, 5 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; What, no threes? Kidding. Rose continues to roll this season and has put up top-30 averages so far.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Tony Allen: 13 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 5 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He continues to start and put up usable numbers, especially in the steals department. Pick him up in deeper leagues.
Kwame Brown: 8 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He’s worth a look in deep leagues if you’re absolutely desperate for a live center.
Chase Budinger: 13 Pts, 3 threes, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 TO; Budinger’s been making some noise lately and is worth a look in deeper leagues if you need threes.
Marquis Daniels: 19 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; This is most likely a fluke, so ignore him unless he pulls something like this off again in his next outing.
Greg Monroe: 10 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; That’s three straight double-doubles, for those keeping count. Pick him up if you have room, though he might not be a viable long-term solution.
Austin Daye: 14 Pts, 2 threes, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk; The former sleeper candidate is finally showing signs of consciousness and deserves consideration in deeper leagues.
Chris Wilcox: 13 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s been a DNP machine more than anything this season, but Wilcox is capable of putting up decent lines when given 20+ minutes.
Ronnie Brewer: 11 Pts, 1 three, 2 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk; He’s a good source of steals and has been having a decent enough January to be considered in deeper leagues.
Injuries:
Kendrick Perkins (knee): has been cleared to participate in full-contact practices
Nazr Mohammed (knee): could return Friday
Ben Wallace (ankle): check his status
Kevin Martin (wrist): day-to-day
Brad Miller (knee): day-to-day
Drew Gooden (foot): could return tonight
Andre Iguodala (Achilles): practiced Monday, game-time decision tonight
Grant Hill (knee): could play tonight
Mehmet Okur (back): game-time decision for Wednesday’s game
Josh Howard (knee): out 1-2 weeks
Christian Eyenga (ankle): day-to-day
Monta Ellis (flu): missed Monday’s practice, questionable for Wednesday
For Tonight:
Darko Milicic has had his moments against the Spurs this season. See if he has another against them in Minnesota tonight.
LaMarcus Aldridge is finally playing like a legit big man lately, and he should have little trouble continuing that against the Knicks.
Sup doc?
I made a pretty big trade today, traded away Devin Harris for Aaron Brooks…what do you think about that deal? I just didn’t want to be a part of that trade hoopla involving Harris..He will be in a new situation and and a new system and it’s still pretty murky where he will end up further clouding his value. On the other hand I think Brooks is trending upward and is going to start at pg sooner than later. Good idea or mistake?
Thanks for the input doc!
And I also made another move, I dropped Francisco Garcia for Channing Frye now that he is starting again.. What do you think about his value now? Good swap?
Thanks as always
I made a pretty big trade today. Picked up Brandon Jennings and traded away Jose Calderon and David West for Nowitzky. What do you think ?
@The Mamba King: I dig the Harris for Brooks deal. The Frye for Garcia swap is fine, too.
@top_gun: Not bad. That’s about what you’ll have to give up for Diggler — just hope he can continue his strong play once he returns. Same goes for BJ. If they both work out, this is a great move.
i traded tyrus thomas and andre miller for vince carter and chauncey billups. what do you think of that trade? average 8 cat 12 team league
@Nola: That’s a fine deal, though Billups has some uncertainty attached to him now.
Hey Doc,
Would you trade Durant for Dwight Howard straight up?
Thanks as always,
GSP
@GSP: I’d take KD every time.
Hi Doc, love the column!
I’m currently first in a 10 team Roto league, in which I’m finding the other players pretty unresponsive to decent trades. However, there are a few decent FAs – McGee, Baron Davis, Ibaka, Diaw, Marion, Fields, Young, Hickson to name the highest owned. Would any of them be worth swapping for one of my lower-tier players – Green, Mo Williams, Udrih, (and Jordan, who I just picked up)?
Hey Doc,
Happy new year!
What do you think of Troy Murphy’s value after he gets traded. He’ll probably get tons of minutes at Detroit if the trade pushes through. Thoughts?
I have a pending trade of MY Amare and Dunleavy for HIS Kevin Martin and Troy Murphy. I really want K-Mart’s FT% and 3s.
Doc, what do you think about this trade?
I trade Jason Kidd and Jose Calderon
I get Danny Granger
@SizeNZ: Thanks for reading. I think you can stay pat for now, though you should take comfort in knowing that you’ll have plenty of replacements should one of those guy start to founder.
@??: I’m not sure I share your optimism there. He’ll get more minutes than he’s getting in N.J., but there’s a glut of forwards in Detroit. The Pistons will want to give Monroe and Daye some decent run, so there could be a timeshare going on there. I don’t really like the deal for you, since you can probably get more for Amar’e. You’re selling low on him and are getting a fragile dude in K-Mart.
@Matt: I’m not in love with it. You can do much better.