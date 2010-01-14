Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.14

Beast of the Night: Aaron Brooks exploded for 43 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal and 1 turnover, while chipping in 6 threes, shooting 47 percent (14-30) from the field and 75 percent (9-12) from the line. True, he was helped by an insane triple-overtime match, but Brooks has been having himself a nice 2010 so far. It’s still likely that he’ll hit a rough patch in the near future, but it’s clear that the little man won’t be flying under any radars next season.

Noteworthy Lines:

Antawn Jamison â€“ 10-22 FG (46%), 3-5 FT (60%), 2 3ptm, 25 Pts, 19 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Jamison has really stepped up to the challenge of leading the Wizards lately and is playing about 44 minutes per game in his last four. Continue to monitor trade rumors involving his name.

Mike Dunleavy â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 8-8 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 30 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk; He did all this in 26 minutes of work. Dunleavy seems done with his cold streak, but a shaky knee doesn’t bode well for long-term consistency just yet.

Samuel Dalembert â€“ 6-8 FG (75%), 12 Pts, 21 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; The Port-Au-Prince native put up quite a line amid uncertainty about some of his friends and family. He’s playing like a stud lately and should be starting in most leagues.

Marcus Camby â€“ 2-9 FG (22%), 2-2 FT (100%), 6 Pts, 20 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 TO; His appeal is solidified with Blake Griffin‘s season-ending surgery. For Camby, it’s his own health that remains his worst enemy.

Chris Paul â€“ 7-11 FG (64%), 1 3ptm, 15 Pts, 2 Reb, 15 Ast, 4 Stl; CP3 has been a bit “quiet” this season, putting up great numbers but yielding his fantasy crown to another King. Make no mistake though â€“ he’s still a fantasy monster.

Josh Howard â€“ 7-16 FG (44%), 1-2 FT (50%), 3 3ptm, 18 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He started last night for the first time since early November and should be a safe start in most leagues going forward.

Al Jefferson â€“ 12-26 FG (46%), 2-3 FT (67%), 26 Pts, 26 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Another product of that triple-overtime game, Jefferson’s line was very sexy last night. Hopefully, his last two games marked the beginning of a real turnaround for him.

Anthony Morrow â€“ 8-14 FG (57%), 4-4 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 24 Pts, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl; This was his first game with 20+ points since Dec. 3. He’s not out of the woods yet, but this is a promising sign.

Dwyane Wade â€“ 10-15 FG (67%), 15-15 FT (100%), 35 Pts, 7 Reb, 9 Ast, 3 Stl, 7 TO; The turnovers were a downer, as usual with Wade, but the rest of this line was huge. He’s playing like a top-5 player again as of late.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Earl Watson â€“ 14 Pts, 4 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 Blk, 3 TO; He’s still starting and putting up usable lines.

DeJuan Blair â€“ 28 Pts, 21 Reb, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; With 31 minutes of playing time, Blair put up a mighty nice line and showed why he’ll be appealing down the line when Tim Duncan amasses DNPs like last night.

Antonio McDyess â€“ 13 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 TO; Like Blair, McDyess benefits from the absence of Duncan.

Chuck Hayes â€“ 10 Pts, 17 Reb, 6 Ast, 4 Stl, 2 Blk, 4 TO; He’s usually not the most productive starter, but last night was a different story.

Matt Barnes â€“ 28 Pts, 3 3ptm, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He was the lone bright spot for a dismal Magic squad last night and continues to maintain solid value as a starter.

Ersan Ilyasova â€“ 24 Pts, 4 3ptm, 5 Reb, 1 Stl; With Michael Redd out again, Ilyasova’s appeal takes a step up.

Jodie Meeks â€“ 21 Pts, 3 3ptm, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Keep an eye on him.

Luke Ridnour â€“ 12 Pts, 1 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He also benefits from Redd’s absence.

Steve Blake â€“ 11 Pts, 3 3ptm, 5 Reb, 4 Ast; He’s back to being a subtle producer in deeper leagues.

Cartier Martin â€“ 11 Pts, 2 3ptm, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; In his second game since being called from the D-League, Martin played 34 minutes and played well for the Warriors.

Injuries:

Taj Gibson (foot): day-to-day

Vladimir Radmanovic (Achilles): day-to-day

Brandon Roy (hamstring): tightened up last night, monitor his status

Kevin Martin (wrist): could return Friday

C.J. Miles (illness): should return tonight

Paul Pierce (knee): tweaked it last night, keep an eye on it

Tony Parker (foot): plantar fasciitis could mean some DNPs soon

Tim Duncan (rest): he sat out the second of a back-to-back, which could be a trend

C.J. Watson (finger): stitches to close a gash, day-to-day

For Tonight:

Tyrus Thomas could get his first start since returning from a broken arm and might post a big line in Boston tonight.

Carlos Boozer, the subject of recent trade rumors, welcomes the Cavs, the team he screwed over back in 2004.

