Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.14

Beast of the Night: Aaron Brooks exploded for 43 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal and 1 turnover, while chipping in 6 threes, shooting 47 percent (14-30) from the field and 75 percent (9-12) from the line. True, he was helped by an insane triple-overtime match, but Brooks has been having himself a nice 2010 so far. It’s still likely that he’ll hit a rough patch in the near future, but it’s clear that the little man won’t be flying under any radars next season.
Noteworthy Lines:
Antawn Jamison â€“ 10-22 FG (46%), 3-5 FT (60%), 2 3ptm, 25 Pts, 19 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Jamison has really stepped up to the challenge of leading the Wizards lately and is playing about 44 minutes per game in his last four. Continue to monitor trade rumors involving his name.
Mike Dunleavy â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 8-8 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 30 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk; He did all this in 26 minutes of work. Dunleavy seems done with his cold streak, but a shaky knee doesn’t bode well for long-term consistency just yet.
Samuel Dalembert â€“ 6-8 FG (75%), 12 Pts, 21 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; The Port-Au-Prince native put up quite a line amid uncertainty about some of his friends and family. He’s playing like a stud lately and should be starting in most leagues.
Marcus Camby â€“ 2-9 FG (22%), 2-2 FT (100%), 6 Pts, 20 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 TO; His appeal is solidified with Blake Griffin‘s season-ending surgery. For Camby, it’s his own health that remains his worst enemy.
Chris Paul â€“ 7-11 FG (64%), 1 3ptm, 15 Pts, 2 Reb, 15 Ast, 4 Stl; CP3 has been a bit “quiet” this season, putting up great numbers but yielding his fantasy crown to another King. Make no mistake though â€“ he’s still a fantasy monster.
Josh Howard â€“ 7-16 FG (44%), 1-2 FT (50%), 3 3ptm, 18 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He started last night for the first time since early November and should be a safe start in most leagues going forward.
Al Jefferson â€“ 12-26 FG (46%), 2-3 FT (67%), 26 Pts, 26 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Another product of that triple-overtime game, Jefferson’s line was very sexy last night. Hopefully, his last two games marked the beginning of a real turnaround for him.
Anthony Morrow â€“ 8-14 FG (57%), 4-4 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 24 Pts, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl; This was his first game with 20+ points since Dec. 3. He’s not out of the woods yet, but this is a promising sign.
Dwyane Wade â€“ 10-15 FG (67%), 15-15 FT (100%), 35 Pts, 7 Reb, 9 Ast, 3 Stl, 7 TO; The turnovers were a downer, as usual with Wade, but the rest of this line was huge. He’s playing like a top-5 player again as of late.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Earl Watson â€“ 14 Pts, 4 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 Blk, 3 TO; He’s still starting and putting up usable lines.
DeJuan Blair â€“ 28 Pts, 21 Reb, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; With 31 minutes of playing time, Blair put up a mighty nice line and showed why he’ll be appealing down the line when Tim Duncan amasses DNPs like last night.
Antonio McDyess â€“ 13 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 TO; Like Blair, McDyess benefits from the absence of Duncan.
Chuck Hayes â€“ 10 Pts, 17 Reb, 6 Ast, 4 Stl, 2 Blk, 4 TO; He’s usually not the most productive starter, but last night was a different story.
Matt Barnes â€“ 28 Pts, 3 3ptm, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He was the lone bright spot for a dismal Magic squad last night and continues to maintain solid value as a starter.
Ersan Ilyasova â€“ 24 Pts, 4 3ptm, 5 Reb, 1 Stl; With Michael Redd out again, Ilyasova’s appeal takes a step up.
Jodie Meeks â€“ 21 Pts, 3 3ptm, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Keep an eye on him.
Luke Ridnour â€“ 12 Pts, 1 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He also benefits from Redd’s absence.
Steve Blake â€“ 11 Pts, 3 3ptm, 5 Reb, 4 Ast; He’s back to being a subtle producer in deeper leagues.
Cartier Martin â€“ 11 Pts, 2 3ptm, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; In his second game since being called from the D-League, Martin played 34 minutes and played well for the Warriors.
Injuries:
Taj Gibson (foot): day-to-day
Vladimir Radmanovic (Achilles): day-to-day
Brandon Roy (hamstring): tightened up last night, monitor his status
Kevin Martin (wrist): could return Friday
C.J. Miles (illness): should return tonight
Paul Pierce (knee): tweaked it last night, keep an eye on it
Tony Parker (foot): plantar fasciitis could mean some DNPs soon
Tim Duncan (rest): he sat out the second of a back-to-back, which could be a trend
C.J. Watson (finger): stitches to close a gash, day-to-day
For Tonight:
Tyrus Thomas could get his first start since returning from a broken arm and might post a big line in Boston tonight.
Carlos Boozer, the subject of recent trade rumors, welcomes the Cavs, the team he screwed over back in 2004.
how did al jefferson not get the top spot?!?!
26/26 isnt enough for you?
i know brooks can get buckets, but seriously?
and on top of that, AJ only had 1 foul the whole game
Houston Up! I had Brooks on my squad and I smashed some poor soul lol.
Hey Doc I jut traded Jermaine O’Neal and Allen Iverson for Brendan Haywood.
First what do you think of the deal?
Second who do you like better as a pick up Dunleavy or Ridnour?
My squad is
C: C. Kaman, B. Haywood
F: P. Gasol, A. Bargani, G. Wallace, R. Gay,
G: D. Granger, T. Evans, J. Calderone, L. Williams
Utility: B. Diaw
Bench: R. Artest, J. Nelson and TBD
Thanks
aljeff needed triple over time to get 26 boards and ony block where sammy d got 21 in regulation and 1 blk, gotta say aljeffs been disappointing thus far.
Ne ways would u drop haywood for sammy d?
No Love for Granger, 33pts and 5 threes
also is this a good deal Tony Parker, Hedo Turkoglu
for
Joe Johnson and Steph Curry
Yo Doc,
I traded away Amare and Westbrook and in return I got Nash n Horford (pending league approval), who wins?
sup doc,
you think earl watson is going to sustain his numbers in the long run and keep the starting position?
if so which one of the following do you think i should drop:
aaron brooks–probably not
stephan curry
luol deng
bogut
al horford
louis williams
tony parker
ak47
did scola get hurt or something last night? why the short game?
Doc, should i drop elton brand for dalembert?
Hey Doc,
Who’s of equal value right now for Aaron Brooks?
hey doc, josh howards available on the FA list, who would you drop between lou williams, randy foye, and iverson to get him or should i not pick him up
Hey Doc,
I have been offered the following trade:
I get:
B.diddy
Hibbert
R butler
I give up:
foye
scola
barnes
I dont really like it that much, the other manager also has josh howard & al harrington on the block. Is there a better deal i should go for?
What do you think of barnes and foye’s long term value?
Hey Doc,
Any chance you’d do an article on your top 5 players who will outperform what they are currently doing in the second half?
Maybe one list of players who have stunk thus far who you think will turn it around and
one list of players playing well who you think will be even better!
Really enjoy your commentary!
Thanks again!
Hey Doc,
If you had to sit two guys from the list below, who would you choose? Thanks
Luol Deng, Was
Emeka Okafor, @Det
Michael Beasley, @Hou
O.J. Mayo, Min
Rodney Stuckey, Nor
Yi Jianlian, Ind
Lou Williams, Sac
@@: Give Williams, Barnes, Ridnour and Urdih a look. DeJuan Blair has to be turning heads right now, and he’s definitely an up-and-comer.
@Mustafa: Nice deal, though it would’ve been nice if you got back a decent bench player. I’d lean toward Dunleavy for now.
@where high ankle sprains happen: Yes, right now Dalembert is too good to miss. Haywood is nice too, though.
@cdiz: I like the JJ/Curry side.
@Jay: Nice work – I like it.
@mememememe: Yeah, Watson should remain relevant in most leagues for the long haul, but it’s tough to recommend dropping any of those players for him.
@MoxWestCoastRep: Hayes was playing well and it might’ve been a matchup issue.
@Twiz: Tough move to make, but it seems smart right now.
@Kevin: Probably guys like Mo Williams, Deron Williams, Caron Butler, Tyreke Evans, Joakim Noah, Stephen Jackson and Nene, based on their play in the past month or so.
@alex: Iverson’s probably the most easy to drop there, especially given his recent penchant for DNPs. That would be a decent swap.
@BrickLayer: Not a terrible deal for you, but if you can swap out Butler for Josh Howard, that’d be great. Foye has better long-term value than Barnes.
@Shaqtus: Certainly! It’s always good to hear suggestions for posts. I’m thinking of some ideas for a middle-of-the-season post, so I’ll definitely keep this all in mind. Thanks for the ideas!
@zippy: Probably Beasley and Stuckey, though they’re not obvious choices.
Hey Doc, what SPECIFIC players should I target with Young/Allen/Marion/Felton/TPark?
I could try two for ones, but anything you have in mind?
Im startin to think Ty Thomas is not gonna get enough time to show his potential. Also, I am not in a roto league where he is more valuable, so I’m thinking of dropping him for a forward who plays more minutes and can match his current rate of production…the guys on the wire who fit the bill are Diaw, Pietrus, Marv Williams, and maybe Gomes or Webster. What you think of that idea? Pick up one of those guys by dropping Ty? I was also thinking of contemplating this decision after I see how Casspi plays with KevMart back tmw, in which case I could keep Ty and drop Casspi instead for one of those wire forwards I mentioned…thoughts?
Doc should I do:
Beasley/Marion for Billups/Green?
or Beasley/Young for Billups/Green?
or Felton for Green?
Allen for Okur?
Allen for CDR?
@Duck: The first two sound great, but they’re both big reaches.
The third is a possibility.
The fourth could be OK, while the fifth one is not good for you.
@Conrad: I’d drop Casspi instead of Thomas. Yes, Thomas is limited in minutes and production right now, but he’s still getting his conditioning and feel for the game back. Also, he’s involved in trade rumors and if he’s dealt, it’ll probably benefit his fantasy value.
The third trade was proposed to me, so by possibility did you mean it’s a potential reach, or it might not be beneficial?
Is Deron Williams at high risk? Will he be out past Monday?
I’m scared shitless.
Also, is Luke Ridnour worth swapping Duhon ( i still need his 3’s ), or worth swapping Wallace + Prince?
Thanks.
@Duck: If it’s been proposed to you, it seems like a solid swap.
@Nick: He’s a tough dude, but he’s banged up. Monitor the news about his status, but he shouldn’t be out for too long, unless his wrist is severely damaged.
Ridnour and Duhon are on par with each other, and which Wallace are you speaking of?
Also Doc,
Should I bench Marion for Camby? Or is Camby going to be out tonight?
Yeah okay, hopefully KevMart will play tonight and show me if Casspi is valuable or not. So, dropping Casspi, which F from the wire? Diaw, Gomes, Pietrus, Marv Williams, or Webster? Thanks as always…
@Duck: There’s no news that Camby will be out tonight, so go with him.
@Conrad: Diaw, Williams and Webster seems like solid swaps.
hey doc,
I still have 4 pgs; rose,stuckey,b.davis and billups.
He denied my rose for david lee offer, instead he wants stuckey for lee. Should I just accept this offer or is it good to keep all 4 pgs? do I really need David Lee? and for today should I start stuckey over manu?
My Teams:
G:Rose,Stuckey,B.Davis,Manu,Billups,Pierce
F:G.Wallace,Nowitzki,Lamar,Gallinari
C:M.Gasol,Love