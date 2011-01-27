Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.27

Beast of the Night: Kevin Durant went bonkers last night, posting 47 points, 18 rebounds, two assists, two steals, two blocks and four three-pointers in an overtime victory over the Timberwolves. He shot 54 percent (15-28) from the field, 93 percent (13-14) from the free-throw line and had two turnovers. This was easily one of the superior fantasy performances of the season so far.

Lines for Discussion:

Roy Hibbert: 2-6 FG (33%), 0-2 FT (0%), 4 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 TO; He was absolutely dominated by Dwight Howard last night and is really drowning his owners with regret and disappointment this season. Prospects for a turnaround are looking about as good as Lady Gaga.

Chauncey Billups: 9-16 FG (56%), 2-2 FT (100%), 6 threes, 26 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast; Billups has improved his shooting from the field in each month so far this season. He remains one of the more efficient fantasy point guards in the league, but a trade to the wrong team could really dent his value.

Kevin Love: 13-23 FG (57%), 2-3 FT (67%), 3 threes, 31 Pts, 21 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; In the battle of Kevins last night, Love was the loser. But that doesn’t change the fact that he had a monster line. This was his third 30/20 line of the season (a feat that no other player has accomplished in 2010-11), and Love’s box scores are one of the most enjoyable to observe each night.

Michael Beasley: 13-25 FG (52%), 2-2 FT (100%), 2 threes, 30 Pts, 9 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Blk, 6 TO; Beasley continues to have a strong season, despite cooling off from his November and December averages.

Andrew Bogut: 3-12 FG (25%), 2-2 FT (100%), 8 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s Marcus Camby reincarnated, which isn’t a bad thing if you know what you’re getting. His mysterious infection appears to be affecting his offense, but Bogut’s owners should be satisfied so long as he keeps his rebounding and blocks up.

Kyle Lowry: 7-13 FG (54%), 4-5 FT (80%), 2 threes, 20 Pts, 6 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Lowry continues to start, which means his owners’ window of opportunity to sell high on him is propped open for longer than expected.

Manu Ginobili: 8-15 FG (53%), 8-9 FT (89%), 2 threes, 26 Pts, 6 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; Ginobili’s hot shooting from the field has cooled off from November, but he remains a stud. I’m still not convinced he can avoid a few DNPs in the second half of the season, but he’s making it hard for his owners to even consider selling him off.

Andrei Kirilenko: 2-6 FG (33%), 6-9 FT (67%), 10 Pts, 6 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; AK-47 was inserted back into the starting lineup last night, which is good news. His fantasy value is somewhat capped, but his 1+ steals and 1+ blocks per game make him nice to own. His health should always be monitored.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Marreese Speights: 23 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 TO; This was a monster line considering he only played 17:14. Speights only has reliable value when there’s an injury to one of the Sixers’ starting big men.

Sasha Vujacic: 14 Pts, 3 threes, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He warrants consideration in most leagues, and should be owned in deeper ones.

Tracy McGrady: 14 Pts, 1 three, 6 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; It’s hard to remain skeptical about T-Mac, who’s been solid lately, but his injury-proneness shouldn’t be ignored. Feel free to enjoy the ride while it lasts.

Greg Monroe: 14 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; His solid play continues, and it doesn’t look like a fluke.

Wes Johnson: 13 Pts, 2 threes, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He should be blipping on fantasy radars, especially in deeper leagues.

Carlos Delfino: 15 Pts, 5 threes, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Owners who were salivating at Delfino’s return can breathe a sigh of relief. This is likely an aberration, due to the hot three-point shooting, but he should be a decent player to own down the stretch of the season.

Chuck Hayes: 5 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; If you need rebounds, steals and blocks, Hayes is your man.

Randy Foye: 20 Pts, 2 threes, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; Kudos to owners who were quick enough to pick up Foye (instead of Eric Bledsoe) when news of Eric Gordon‘s injury hit the news wires.

Kwame Brown: 12 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast; Manna Part Two? Brown continues to exceed expectations in his starting role and though he isn’t blocking many shots, he’s a good source of rebounds.

Marcin Gortat: 16 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Blk; Gortat continues to outplay Robin Lopez and should be picked up by owners who need a big man.

Injuries:

Joakim Noah (thumb): he’s ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation

Nene (calf): day-to-day

Rodney Stuckey (shoulder): left last night’s game early; check his status

Richard Hamilton (flu): day-to-day

Brandon Rush (ankle); day-to-day

Chris Kaman (ankle): a bone bruise in his ankle has slowed his progress

Paul Millsap (thumb): playing through a severely bruised thumb

Derrick Rose (flu): the Bulls don’t play until Friday, but monitor his status

For Tonight:

LeBron James should have a nice line at MSG tonight â€“ he’s averaging 25 points, 10.5 rebounds and four assists in his two games against the Knicks so far this season.

