Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.4

Beast of the Night: LeBron James finished with 38 points, nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and two threes last night against the Bobcats. He shot 58 percent (15-26) from the field, 100 percent (6-6) from the free-throw line and had three turnovers. All is well in the kingdom of LeBron, who has lifted his fantasy value from the slump it was in earlier this season.
Lines for Discussion:
Stephen Jackson: 7-15 FG (47%), 7-8 FT (88%), 1 three, 22 Pts, 2 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 TO; Jackson is on quite a tear, though it should be noted that many of his strong games lately have come with Gerald Wallace out of the lineup. Consider selling high on him.
Stephen Curry: 5-13 FG (39%), 2-2 FT (100%), 3 threes, 15 Pts, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 TO; This Stephen didn’t fare as well as the other last night. Curry has struggled since he returned from a sprained ankle on Christmas, but should be seen as a good buy-low candidate.
Hedo Turkoglu: 3-9 FG (33%), 3-4 FT (75%), 1 three, 10 Pts, 14 Reb, 10 Ast, 5 Stl, 2 TO; The prodigal son has returned to Orlando and has seen a resurrection in production. In his eight games back, Turk is averaging more than 35 minutes a game, along with 12.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 threes. There’s no reason to think he’ll slow down.
Kevin Love: 3-11 FG (27%), 6-8 FT (75%), 12 Pts, 24 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; It’s been a long time since his last game with 20+ rebounds on Dec. 8, so his owners can breathe a sigh of relief. Love remains a fantasy stud and has managed to notch top 10 value despite his lack of steals and blocks.
Ben Gordon: 5-10 FG (50%), 1-1 FT (100%), 3 threes, 14 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk; He started again but was limited to 24 minutes of playing time. Gordon’s value has certainly seen a small boost because of his starting role but hasn’t really blown up yet. If the Pistons deal Richard Hamilton out of town, Gordon’s fantasy value would follow the way of Jose Calderon, so if you’re comfortably in first place in your league and are willing to take a small gamble, try buying low on Gordon.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Ryan Anderson: 13 Pts, 2 threes, 2 Reb, 2 Ast; Anderson has been playing well lately and deserves an add in deeper leagues, and is well worth monitoring in other leagues.
J.J. Redick: 13 Pts, 4 threes, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Who knew the big trade for the Magic would be a plus for Redick? The man is fighting for his role in that rotation and is succeeding. He’s worth adding in most leagues.
Brandon Bass: 10 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Blk; His line and minutes were paltry, but the good news is that he started and played after his worrisome knee injury. Bass is still worth stashing in most leagues.
Martell Webster: 15 Pts, 2 threes, 2 Reb, 3 TO; He continues to be a good guy to have on your bench if you need threes, and could be a starter in deep leagues.
Marreese Speights: 12 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 TO; He started in place of an injured Spencer Hawes last night and should be mildly appealing value so long as Hawes is out.
Ty Lawson: 12 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Lawson has played himself into a significant role in the Nuggets rotation and should be picked up if you can spare a dead spot. At worst, he’s great Chauncey Billups insurance.
Kenyon Martin: 11 Pts, 6 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; His knee is still a concern but Martin is worth consideration in deeper leagues.
Tracy McGrady: 11 Pts, 1 three, 9 Reb, 11 Ast, 1 TO; He started his third straight game in the Pistons backcourt and notched a stellar line. Add him if you want, but don’t drop anyone sturdy for T-Mac. The next DNP looms.
Injuries:
Nazr Mohammed (knee): a bone bruise kept him out of last night’s game
DeSagana Diop (Achilles): out for the rest of the season
Gerald Wallace (ankle): out for at least a few more games
Al Harrington (thumb): day-to-day
Chris Wilcox (groin): day-to-day
David Lee (back): day-to-day
Chris Kaman (ankle): not close to returning
Drew Gooden (foot): plantar fasciitis will keep him out of the next four games
Spencer Hawes (back): day-to-day
Andrea Bargnani (calf): expected to play tonight
Mehmet Okur (back): day-to-day
Danilo Gallinari (knee): MRI showed a mild sprain, could be out for 2-3 weeks
Jose Calderon (ankle): didn’t practice Monday, questionable tonight
Amir Johnson (back): should play tonight
Eric Maynor (foot): day-to-day
For Tonight:
Shawn Marion and Toney Douglas could both continue their strong production thanks to injuries to their respective lineups.
Couple questions, Doc.
Is Nazr Mohammed worth an add, in light of Diop’s injury? In which kinds of leagues?
A while back, someone dropped Noah, so, as the first place team, I felt comfortable dropping Ilyasova for him ASAP. Good move? I haven’t been in first place this early in the year too often, so I didn’t know how to play that move.
Welcome back!
Happy new year!
Good to have u back Doc…!
Trading JKidd for JWall, I should do that in a heart beat right?
that’s a long vacation eh..lol
what’s your take on taj gibson? he was supposed to be giving valuable stats after noah got injured. but now, he’s only playing less than 20 minutes on the bench.. should i drop him already?
welcome back Doc! hope you had a great vaca…
should i drop mayo for tmac?
who do you think i can shoot for if i combo mayo and frye in a trade? (i’m thinking bargiani or iggy)
got an offer for my horford/kidd with his crash/felton… would you go for it?
Hi Doc…i picked up Mike Miller right before he played his first but he is not producing at all…is the injury still bothering him? should I drop him or just be more patient with him?
Thanks
@dagwaller: Thanks, it’s good to be back. Nazr won’t be much more valuable even with Diop (who was averaging about 11 minutes per game) out. He’s worth a look in deep leagues of about 14+ teams probably, while Kwame Brown is worth a look in leagues deeper than that. Yeah, stashing Noah with an early lead is a good move — I just made a deal for Noah in a league where I’m well ahead of the pack. Good move.
@How: Thanks, and Happy New Year to you, too. Not necessarily. I’m not convinced Wall’s DNP woes are totally behind him. I’d actually give the edge to Kidd.
@oobhz: Had to take one some time. He’s still making his way back from his concussion and should be back to normal in another week or so. If you can spare the spot, he’s worth the wait.
@hakasan: Much thanks. It was a really good vacation. I would not drop Mayo for T-Mac. Stuckey is finally back and McGrady is still a man of glass. Il Mago or AI9 are decent targets, though you’re definitely aiming high there. I’d stick with Horford/Kidd.
@ToAn: He’s being worked into the rotation slowly. If you can, just stash him on your bench.
hey doc ariza is driving me nuts should i drop him for taj? or who do you think i should target with ariza or is he worth nothing now
@where high ankle sprains happen: You’re not alone. He’s not worth much in a trade right now. Swapping him out for Taj is decent. I wouldn’t be afraid to drop him for a solid waiver-wire player, despite his bigger-than-real-life-value name.
hey doc
would you have brad miller robin lopez or jason thompson?
Happy New Year Doc. Three questions
With Gallo down for 3 weeks is it safe to pick up A-dolf or is D’Mustache still not gonna give the kick burn?
Also who has more value, Dudley, Frye or Pietrus. Pietrus just gives you 3s but he starts now so that should offer a very significant opportunities but Dudley is the better player and Frye actually gives you rebounds as well.
Finally, Boykins or Dooling? On a related note, is BJ worth stashing in my league?
Hey Doc, welcome back. Out of the blue I was offered DJ augustin and Josh Smith for Conley and Bargnani in a league where I could use some more blocks and Rebs. So I guess my question is am I the luckiest SoB on the planet or what?
Thanks Doc.
how would you suggest i tweak my roster from now? still severely lacking in pt/ast but somehow 2nd in my 12team roto league… frye/mayo are probably my two weakest (i think grotat should be starting anytime now) are frye/mayo stashers or droppers?
kidd/mo will/gibson/mayo
turk/jrich/brand/dirk/horford
bogut/gortat/frye
@Z: Thompson, Miller and Lopez, in that order.
@Stunnaboy2K11: Happy New Year to you, too. I still don’t think AntRand will be getting any significant tick. The Suns’ lineup is still a work in progress, but I’d give the edge to Dudley or Frye. Dooling. And yeah, he’s still worth stashing if possible.
@PippenAintEasy: Thanks very much. You are one lucky SOB.
Yo Doc, who should i pick up pietrus, sessions, or boobie?
Yo Doc, who should I pick up sessions, boobie g, or pietrus?
@hakasan: Mayo’s a stasher, Frye’s verging on being a dropper. Packaging those two is a decent option, but see if you have some excess in other categories that you can work with.
@JT: I’d roll with either Boobie or Pietrus.
Good to have you back doc, Hope u had a great vacation.
My lineup is:
Kidd
J Richardson
Gordon
Gay
G Wall
Lee
Boozer
Bynum
Z Randolph
Nowitzki
Holiday
Battier
Lawson
Iguadala
Hinrich
—
I have been offered Billups and Villanueva for Z-Bo. Its tempting because i want a boost in 3’s,assists,blocks. But I would have to drop Lawson/Hinrich/Gordon. Would you take that trade?
Also, since I want a boost in blocks, do you think I should swap Gortat for Gordon?
Good to have you back, Doctor.
I’m curious who you think will have the most to gain (besides Shawn Marion) from Butler’s injury.
DeShawn Stevenson? Dominique Jones? I picked up Stevenson and he produced in his first game. Smart?
And will Fransisco Garcia keep up the stellar production? Seems like he’s finally earned himself a job and Evan’s could drop at any moment.
Welcome back Doc! Any advice for a guy who has a 13-man team that includes Jennings, Noah, Butler, Roy and Varejao? It’s turning into an ugly season!
@Mike_bigga: Thanks very much. It was a good vacation, indeed. I hope you’re having a good start to the new year.
@brian: I’m never a fan of two-for-ones, but given your wants, this seems decent — but it’s not a must-accept deal. Billups is soaring a bit higher than usual right now and CV still isn’t a great option in that dreadful Pistons rotation. Those two factors make me a bit gun shy on this one. Gortat for Gordon is a fine swap if you want blocks.
@Nick: Thanks. It’s good to be back with you all. Stevenson should benefit, and his last game was great, but we’ll see what happens when Dirk returns to the lineup. Barea will benefit, as will Terry, and Beaubois will have a bigger opportunity for minutes when he returns. Dominique Jones is a guy to keep an eye on, just in case. Garcia’s been good in flashes, but won’t have steady value unless, as you allude to, Evans goes down for an extended period of time.
@Jonathan: Much thanks. Tough break for you on all those dudes. It might be time to pinch your nose, look away and deal one of your studs for two solid players to shore up your depth. It’s a desperation move, but that might be your only way out of this mess. Just don’t sell yourself short. Otherwise, keep a very close eye on waiver-wire gems. The good news is that Varejao is set to return very soon.