Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.18

Beast of the Night: Nene put up a monster line with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, 4 blocks and 2 turnovers while shooting 62 percent (8-13) from the floor and 80 percent (4-5) from the line. It was his finest game of the season so far and his owners have to be hoping that he stays healthy.

Noteworthy Lines:

Stephen Curry â€“ 6-10 FG (60%), 0-1 FT (0%), 2 3ptm, 14 Pts, 5 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 TO; He played 41 minutes for a seven-man Warriors squad and looks ready to benefit from Stephen Jackson’s departure. Don’t get too excited yet â€“ if Monta Ellis is dealt, which looks very likely, Curry’s owners should look closely at who they get in return. Fearful owners should look to sell high on him, but he should be fine going forward.

Corey Maggette â€“ 6-16 FG (38%), 6-8 FT (75%), 1 3ptm, 19 Pts, 11 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; Though he surprisingly came off the bench, Maggette should be putting up big lines on a consistent basis with Jackson out of town and with Kelenna Azubuike done for the season. It might be a good idea to sell high on him in the coming weeks as Andris Biedrins and Ronny Turiaf near their returns.

David West â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 6-6 FT (100%), 24 Pts, 10 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; This is the kind of line West’s owners expected on a consistent basis, but he’s struggled out of the gates this season and these stats came against the Clippers. He’ll have to shoulder a bigger load with Chris Paul out for a while, but could have trouble finding good looks with inferior distributors handling the ball.

Carl Landry â€“ 13-18 FG (72%), 1-2 FT (50%), 27 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast; He’s now owned in the majority of fantasy leagues and it’s easy to see why. He’s having a fantastic year so far and there’s no reason to expect this to change.

Aaron Brooks â€“ 5-18 FG (28%), 3-3 FT (100%), 3 3ptm, 16 Pts, 3 Reb, 13 Ast, 1 TO; He’s bouncing back after a couple of stinkers and is back on track to having a solid fantasy season. Congratulations if you bought low on him or picked him off the waiver wire after an impatient owner dropped him.

Carmelo Anthony â€“ 12-15 FG (80%), 8-10 FT (80%), 32 Pts, 1 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; The magic from the beginning of the season has worn off and ‘Melo has returned to being the fantasy player he’s been in years past. Based on averages, he’s still a top-10 player so far but will slip down as the season progresses. Owners who sold high on him did well.

J.R. Smith â€“ 11-17 FG (65%), 2-2 FT (100%), 5 3ptm, 29 Pts, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He put this up in just 22 minutes of work and is giving his owners what they expected. More boards and assists would be nice, and they’ll be there on most nights but owners shouldn’t expect much more than bucketloads of threes and steals from Smith.

John Salmons â€“ 9-18 FG (50%), 2-4 FT (50%), 3 3ptm, 23 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Patient owners and those who bought low on him have their reward and can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

Kobe Bryant â€“ 17-29 FG (59%), 5-5 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 40 Pts, 5 Reb, 5 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; Kudos to you if you took the “risk” of playing him despite his groin injury. His minutes will decrease once Gasol returns, but Kobe’s production shouldn’t be affected too much.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Anthony Morrow â€“ 18 Pts, 4 3ptm, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; His starting job looks very secure and he should be owned in most fantasy leagues.

Vladimir Radmanovic â€“ 11 Pts, 1 3ptm, 5 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He started last night and is back on the fantasy radar if you need threes.

Dahntay Jones â€“ 17 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; His strong play continues. The only threat to his value comes from the approaching return of the fragile Mike Dunleavy. While he’s a great play right now, it might be wise to sell high on Jones in the coming weeks.

Chris Douglas-Roberts â€“ 27 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; CDR is as versatile as they come and will help in many categories. He might take a hit once the Nets’ roster heals up but remains a great player to plug up weak spots on your roster with.

Al Thornton â€“ 30 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 TO; Don’t look now, but Thornton is in something of a groove right now. He won’t give you much more than points but he looks better and better each game.

Bobby Brown â€“ 12 Pts, 2 3ptm, 1 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; If you missed out on Darren Collison, Brown is a very nice consolation prize.

Marco Belinelli â€“ 16 Pts, 3 3ptm, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; That’s his third consecutive double-digit scoring game and in each of those he’s hit 3 threes.

Donte Greene â€“ 24 Pts, 2 3ptm, 5 Reb, 1 Stl; So long as Andres Nocioni is out, Greene looks ready to produce.

Will Bynum â€“ 24 Pts, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; He’s going to make it hard to give many minutes to Richard Hamilton once he returns.

Jason Williams â€“ Will see enough playing time to be relevant in most fantasy leagues due to Jameer Nelson’s injury.

Injuries:

Nelson (knee): arthroscopic surgery to repair torn meniscus, will be out until late December or early January

Paul Pierce (knee): practiced Tuesday, looks ready tonight

Jamario Moon (ankle): sprained it Tuesday, game-time decision tonight

Shaquille O’Neal (shoulder): could be out tonight, too

Anderson Varejao (hip): out tonight

Tim Thomas (knee): plans to make his return tonight

Shawn Marion (ankle): day-to-day, questionable tonight

Richard Hamilton (ankle): out until at least next Wednesday

Andris Biedrins (back, groin): will be re-evaluated Monday

Raja Bell (wrist): will have season-ending surgery that he put off in Charlotte

Troy Murphy (back): should return soon

Kareem Rush (knee): tore ACL in right knee, done for the season

Pau Gasol (hamstring): should return Thursday

Michael Redd (knee): targeting Friday as his return date

Hilton Armstrong (shoulder): day-to-day

Al Harrington (shoulder): questionable tonight

Nocioni (hip): day-to-day

Manu Ginobili (hamstring): expects to play tonight

Hedo Turkoglu (hip): day-to-day

Antawn Jamison (shoulder): he’s back tonight

Udonis Haslem (shoulder): day-to-day

For Tonight:

Eddy Curry could make his return to the court tonight as the Knicks play the Pacers. Also, keep an eye on how Nate Robinson‘s minutes affect the value of Toney Douglas.

The Warriors continue their wacky tour in Boston. This could be one of their last games with Ellis in the lineup, so it’s tough to make certain judgments based on this squad’s performance.

See how the Magic fare without Nelson and how well Williams does with the extra minutes thrown his way.

Look to see how Jamison’s return to the Wizards affects Caron Butler, Andray Blatche and Brendan Haywood.

Elton Brand‘s minutes should be watched. He could play more with the second Sixers unit going forward.

Al Jefferson returns tonight and should be rested and ready to get back on track against the Rockets.

