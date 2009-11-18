Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.18

Beast of the Night: Nene put up a monster line with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, 4 blocks and 2 turnovers while shooting 62 percent (8-13) from the floor and 80 percent (4-5) from the line. It was his finest game of the season so far and his owners have to be hoping that he stays healthy.
Noteworthy Lines:
Stephen Curry â€“ 6-10 FG (60%), 0-1 FT (0%), 2 3ptm, 14 Pts, 5 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 TO; He played 41 minutes for a seven-man Warriors squad and looks ready to benefit from Stephen Jackson’s departure. Don’t get too excited yet â€“ if Monta Ellis is dealt, which looks very likely, Curry’s owners should look closely at who they get in return. Fearful owners should look to sell high on him, but he should be fine going forward.
Corey Maggette â€“ 6-16 FG (38%), 6-8 FT (75%), 1 3ptm, 19 Pts, 11 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; Though he surprisingly came off the bench, Maggette should be putting up big lines on a consistent basis with Jackson out of town and with Kelenna Azubuike done for the season. It might be a good idea to sell high on him in the coming weeks as Andris Biedrins and Ronny Turiaf near their returns.
David West â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 6-6 FT (100%), 24 Pts, 10 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; This is the kind of line West’s owners expected on a consistent basis, but he’s struggled out of the gates this season and these stats came against the Clippers. He’ll have to shoulder a bigger load with Chris Paul out for a while, but could have trouble finding good looks with inferior distributors handling the ball.
Carl Landry â€“ 13-18 FG (72%), 1-2 FT (50%), 27 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast; He’s now owned in the majority of fantasy leagues and it’s easy to see why. He’s having a fantastic year so far and there’s no reason to expect this to change.
Aaron Brooks â€“ 5-18 FG (28%), 3-3 FT (100%), 3 3ptm, 16 Pts, 3 Reb, 13 Ast, 1 TO; He’s bouncing back after a couple of stinkers and is back on track to having a solid fantasy season. Congratulations if you bought low on him or picked him off the waiver wire after an impatient owner dropped him.
Carmelo Anthony â€“ 12-15 FG (80%), 8-10 FT (80%), 32 Pts, 1 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; The magic from the beginning of the season has worn off and ‘Melo has returned to being the fantasy player he’s been in years past. Based on averages, he’s still a top-10 player so far but will slip down as the season progresses. Owners who sold high on him did well.
J.R. Smith â€“ 11-17 FG (65%), 2-2 FT (100%), 5 3ptm, 29 Pts, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He put this up in just 22 minutes of work and is giving his owners what they expected. More boards and assists would be nice, and they’ll be there on most nights but owners shouldn’t expect much more than bucketloads of threes and steals from Smith.
John Salmons â€“ 9-18 FG (50%), 2-4 FT (50%), 3 3ptm, 23 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Patient owners and those who bought low on him have their reward and can finally breathe a sigh of relief.
Kobe Bryant â€“ 17-29 FG (59%), 5-5 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 40 Pts, 5 Reb, 5 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; Kudos to you if you took the “risk” of playing him despite his groin injury. His minutes will decrease once Gasol returns, but Kobe’s production shouldn’t be affected too much.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Anthony Morrow â€“ 18 Pts, 4 3ptm, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; His starting job looks very secure and he should be owned in most fantasy leagues.
Vladimir Radmanovic â€“ 11 Pts, 1 3ptm, 5 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He started last night and is back on the fantasy radar if you need threes.
Dahntay Jones â€“ 17 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; His strong play continues. The only threat to his value comes from the approaching return of the fragile Mike Dunleavy. While he’s a great play right now, it might be wise to sell high on Jones in the coming weeks.
Chris Douglas-Roberts â€“ 27 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; CDR is as versatile as they come and will help in many categories. He might take a hit once the Nets’ roster heals up but remains a great player to plug up weak spots on your roster with.
Al Thornton â€“ 30 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 TO; Don’t look now, but Thornton is in something of a groove right now. He won’t give you much more than points but he looks better and better each game.
Bobby Brown â€“ 12 Pts, 2 3ptm, 1 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; If you missed out on Darren Collison, Brown is a very nice consolation prize.
Marco Belinelli â€“ 16 Pts, 3 3ptm, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; That’s his third consecutive double-digit scoring game and in each of those he’s hit 3 threes.
Donte Greene â€“ 24 Pts, 2 3ptm, 5 Reb, 1 Stl; So long as Andres Nocioni is out, Greene looks ready to produce.
Will Bynum â€“ 24 Pts, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; He’s going to make it hard to give many minutes to Richard Hamilton once he returns.
Jason Williams â€“ Will see enough playing time to be relevant in most fantasy leagues due to Jameer Nelson’s injury.
Injuries:
Nelson (knee): arthroscopic surgery to repair torn meniscus, will be out until late December or early January
Paul Pierce (knee): practiced Tuesday, looks ready tonight
Jamario Moon (ankle): sprained it Tuesday, game-time decision tonight
Shaquille O’Neal (shoulder): could be out tonight, too
Anderson Varejao (hip): out tonight
Tim Thomas (knee): plans to make his return tonight
Shawn Marion (ankle): day-to-day, questionable tonight
Richard Hamilton (ankle): out until at least next Wednesday
Andris Biedrins (back, groin): will be re-evaluated Monday
Raja Bell (wrist): will have season-ending surgery that he put off in Charlotte
Troy Murphy (back): should return soon
Kareem Rush (knee): tore ACL in right knee, done for the season
Pau Gasol (hamstring): should return Thursday
Michael Redd (knee): targeting Friday as his return date
Hilton Armstrong (shoulder): day-to-day
Al Harrington (shoulder): questionable tonight
Nocioni (hip): day-to-day
Manu Ginobili (hamstring): expects to play tonight
Hedo Turkoglu (hip): day-to-day
Antawn Jamison (shoulder): he’s back tonight
Udonis Haslem (shoulder): day-to-day
For Tonight:
Eddy Curry could make his return to the court tonight as the Knicks play the Pacers. Also, keep an eye on how Nate Robinson‘s minutes affect the value of Toney Douglas.
The Warriors continue their wacky tour in Boston. This could be one of their last games with Ellis in the lineup, so it’s tough to make certain judgments based on this squad’s performance.
See how the Magic fare without Nelson and how well Williams does with the extra minutes thrown his way.
Look to see how Jamison’s return to the Wizards affects Caron Butler, Andray Blatche and Brendan Haywood.
Elton Brand‘s minutes should be watched. He could play more with the second Sixers unit going forward.
Al Jefferson returns tonight and should be rested and ready to get back on track against the Rockets.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Doc, I got offered Jamison, Harden and Bibby for my V.Carter, Sheed and Duhon.
What should I do?
Thanks Doc !
By when do you think Dunleavy will be back?
@JCARR: There is no official timetable, but I’d say the middle of December is optimistic, while early January is pessimistic. His minutes will be held in check when he returns.
Nothing is secure in Golden State right now and that’s including Morrow’s starting spot.
“Eddy Curry could make his return to the court tonight as the Knicks play the Pacers”
–is he bringing the buffet with him?
@sweetv0mit: He’s slimmed down a LOT, so the buffet jokes might be unjustified for the time being.
[www.youtube.com]
Is it crazy to drop Biedriens in a 12 man H2H pool right now? He’s really driving me crazy, but there isn’t much on the waiver wire in terms of C’s.
OK IM DEBATING IF I NEED TO VETO THIS TRADE: aldrige,duncan,john salmons FOR kobe and jeff green…is this deal one sided…im not so sure?
@Goat: It’s tough to wait on him, but he should regain his value eventually. If you’re really struggling and can’t afford to wait, look to see if Drew Gooden, Samuel Dalembert or J.J. Hickson are available.
If possible though, I’d hold onto Biedrins.
Hi Doc,
I own Mike Beasley and Wilson Chandler in a 12 man H2H weekly average based league. Should I drop either of them for the following free agents:
Carl Landry
Corey Maggette
The rest of my team is:
Russell Westbrook
Tony Parker
Eric Gordon
Chris Douglas Roberts
Chris Bosh
Dirk Nowitzki
Andrea Bargnani
Rudy Gay
Mehmet Okur
Kevin Love
——————
Thanks Doc!!
@LeDuc: That’s a very fair offer. If you can afford to lose a tad bit on threes and blocks, go for it.
Duhon is struggling and if (a big IF) the Knicks take on Iverson, he’ll be seen on many waiver wires.
@SWAT: Big trade, but probably fair enough to draw your pointer away from the “Veto” button. The Kobe side probably wins out, but loses on big-man stats.
If it doesn’t sit well with you and if this unsettling feeling doesn’t stem from a fear of competition for your own team, then you can consider vetoing it. But it looks just fair enough to get a pass.
@Sal: Yes, drop both for those two.
LMAO!! doc i fear none! ok maybe tht did have a tiny bit to do with it…but im considering picking up CDR…who to drop rasaul butler or ryan anderson? now tht rashard is back i know u said tht anderson’s PT is gonna drop…advice?
2 questions
jason williams or anthony morrow?
amare for bogut and jennings?
@SWAT: Haha, fearlessness is good.
Yeah, Anderson’s value takes a hit, but he’ll still be good for threes. He’ll get fewer minutes than Butler though, but with Nelson out Anderson could see more shots than usual. I’d drop Butler, especially since Thornton seems to have things figured out now.
Fantasy Doc:
Building a team around point guard stats…Since I have Paul and Calderone.
Just traded Al Jefferson and Odom for Bargnani and Ben Gordon.
I am conceding rebounds and blocks and I need 3’s and FT% from the Centre, plus I think Bargs is turning into a fantasy stud. Odom’s numbers are going to come down, and I am concerned about big Al’s health. What do you think of the trade?
My team:
Paul
Calderone
Kevin Martin
M. Miller
J.R. Smith
Morrow
Ginobli
Kirilenko
Odom
Al Jefferson
A. Bynum
Redd
Brand
Thanks.
@nola: If you want assists, Williams. Morrow’s probably a stronger overall option, but he also comes with Nellie-risk. (That should be a real basketball term.)
If you’d benefit from the extra depth, I like the Amar’e deal for you. Just know you’re taking on more risk with Bogut’s back and Jennings’ rookie status. He’s a stud already, but it’s still too early to totally doubt that he’ll encounter some typical rookie struggles.
Doc,
im looking for a PF,C or SF,PF to replace for the injured biedrins stats (not dropping biedrins ofcourse)
it seems Ersan Ilyasova and Drew Gooden are my final choices for reb and some scoring along the way
who should i go for?
Thanks Doc. In another league 10 man league, should I drop either Jeff Green, Anthony Randolph or Ginobili for
Carl Landry
JJ Hickson
Paul Millsap
@Sal: Landry deserves serious consideration, while Hickson also deserves a good look. But the three guys you mentioned are all worthy of a spot on your roster. If you really have to itch this hankering for a swap, drop Randolph for Landry.
Big trade. Salmons and Mo Williams for Roy and Flynn. Your thoughts? Rest of team. Nash, Dirk, Joe Johnson, Marc Gasol, Scola, Hawes, Evans, Green, Thad Young, Kenyon Martin, Darren Collison, Krstic.
@ FD: Who would you rather have, Flynn or Maggette?
@Dr. Dish: You definitely sold a bit low on Jefferson, but I don’t have a huge problem with that deal, given what you’re looking for. Watch Gordon’s stats once Rip Hamilton returns.
Nice squad for what you’re aiming for, but Paul and Martin are going to weigh you down for a while. Also, monitor Miller as Antawn Jamison returns tonight.
@kappa: Ilyasova could start tonight and looks better for the long-term, since Erick Dampier’s return will put Gooden back on the bench. Gooden also doesn’t give you threes like Ilyasova does.
@John: I guess it depends on what you think of Salmons. I’m more bullish on him, which leads me to think you shouldn’t go through with that deal.
You gain: assists, rebounds, points
You lose on: turnovers, threes, steals
@MadBij: Maggette.
whats with spencer hawes? his games have been awful lately
oh also is roy hibbert still gonna have value when troy murphy comes back, i have both on my team.
@kj24: He isn’t doing much with his starting job, that’s for sure. He’ll get his offensive game going eventually, but if trade rumors about the Kings getting Okafor come to fruition, Hawes’ fantasy value will dip. His owners should probably be patient, but that’s easier said than done.
Hibbert should be fine with Murphy back in the lineup.
Hey Doc, Should I pick up Chris Douglas-Roberts?
It looks like he’s doing pretty good right now but I’m not sure he’s worth the pick up.
Doc, MY jose chalderon for HIS kevin martin?
@Ron: CDR is definitely worth a roster spot in most leagues. His value could take a hit once Devin Harris and Yi Jianlian return, but if you can spare a spot, ride him till he fails you.
@Karma: If you can wait and have a serviceable PG to replace Calderon, definitely. Calderon looks very pedestrian so far and isn’t giving us any indication that this will change.
hey doc,
I need a point guard with cp3 and nelson out. Should I pick up sessions or Jason williams? I have rondo and curry as my other point guards
@ToughJuice3: Tough call there. Sessions should be more consistent, but Williams isn’t too shabby either. Sessions is the known quantity, while Williams is a bit less reliable. If you need threes though, Williams is your man.
@FD
I got offered Larry Hughes and David West for Brook Lopez.
Should I take it? I’d be taking in another PF, which makes my only centers Camby/Duncan, and Camby isn’t doing extemely well.
Also, my team consists of
Deron Williams,
Jason Richardson,
Lamar Odom,
Tim Duncan,
Brook Lopez,
Ronnie Brewer,
Marcus Camby,
Trevor Ariza,
Ray Allen,
Dirk Nowitzki,
Thaddeus Young,
Anthony Randolph,
Shawn Marion,
Monta Ellis,
Michael Beasley.
What should my offer be for Joe Johnson?
I’m trying to get rid of Lamar Odom since Pau is coming back, so if the David Lee trade I’m trying to obtain fails (Lamar + Allen for DLee), hopefully you could help form a trade including him.
@Duck: That’s a nice deal for Lopez, but I’m still not sure Hughes will keep this up for the rest of the season, especially if the Knicks end up signing Iverson. If you’re optimistic about Hughes, do it. If you’re skeptical like me, you should at least consider the risks.
For Joe Johnson, I’d try to package Odom and J-Rich or Ariza in a two-for-two.
@FD.
I don’t trust Hughes, since I’d have to drop someone to pick him up. I think I’m going to take your advice and not take that trade.
What do you think of Thaddeus Young? Should I be looking to keep him around?
@Duck: Young struggled last night as Brand thrived, so expect him to be inconsistent if Brand continues to play well. I’d keep him around another week to see how this shakes out unless there’s another hot waiver wire commodity available.
Agreed. I’ll be keeping an eye on your posts, looking for a good pick up. I’ll keep an eye on Young’s next game as well.
If he doesn’t deliver, I’ll look at your waiver wire.
Thanks.