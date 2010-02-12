Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.12

Beast of the Night: LeBron James finished the first half of the ’09-10 NBA season with a bang, putting up 32 points, 2 threes, 8 rebounds, 13 assists and 2 steals. He shot 48 percent (10-21) from the field, 83 percent (10-12) from the line and had three turnovers. The King is undoubtedly the top dog in fantasy ball this season, and there’s no reason to think it won’t be the same story after the All-Star break.

Noteworthy Lines:

Vince Carter — 5-16 FG (31%), 4-6 FT (67%), 14 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 TO; Clearly, it was a good idea to sell high on Carter after his 48-point explosion. Expect muted production from him the rest of the way, as the Magic’s starting lineup seems set to share the offensive load pretty equally.

Jameer Nelson — 4-14 FG (29%), 4-4 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 13 Pts, 1 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; This season has been a far, far cry from his All-Star campaign in the first half of last season. His owners have to hope that the break will rejuvenate his legs and give the small-big man a shot at a better second half.

J.R. Smith — 4-14 FG (29%), 6-9 FT (67%), 14 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Smith has been hugely disappointing so far, but he was able to turn things around after the All-Star break last season and might have a good shot at the same kind of resurgence after this weekend.

Carmelo Anthony — 6-17 FG (35%), 5-8 FT (63%), 2 3ptm, 19 Pts, 6 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; ‘Melo’s been pretty pedestrian in his two games since returning from an ankle injury, but expect good things from him after the break.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Delonte West — 8 Pts, 2 3ptm, 3 Reb, 6 Ast; He’s back from a finger injury and should be considered in deeper leagues.

J.J. Hickson — 20 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He might deserve attention in deep leagues.

DeJuan Blair — 17 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 TO; As the Spurs near the end of the season, look for Blair to get decent run the rest of the way.

George Hill — 17 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 TO; With Tony Parker out yet again, Hill should be a solid pickup. He’s played quite well even with Parker in the lineup.

Injuries:

Kenyon Martin (knee): monitor his status after the weekend

Kobe Bryant (ankle): his owners have to be glad he’s not playing on Sunday; he should be ready to return next week

Tony Parker (hip): he’s contending for the “Mr. Glass” award this season; check his status after the break

For Tonight:

Enjoy All-Star Weekend!

For Next Week:

4 games: BOS, CHI, DAL, DET, GS, HOU, MEM, MIA, MIN, NJ, PHO, SAC, UTA

3 games: ATL, CHA, CLE, DEN, IND, LAC, MIL, NO, NY, OKC, ORL, PHI, POR, SA, TOR, WAS

2 games: LAL

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.