Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.12

Beast of the Night: LeBron James finished the first half of the ’09-10 NBA season with a bang, putting up 32 points, 2 threes, 8 rebounds, 13 assists and 2 steals. He shot 48 percent (10-21) from the field, 83 percent (10-12) from the line and had three turnovers. The King is undoubtedly the top dog in fantasy ball this season, and there’s no reason to think it won’t be the same story after the All-Star break.
Noteworthy Lines:
Vince Carter — 5-16 FG (31%), 4-6 FT (67%), 14 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 TO; Clearly, it was a good idea to sell high on Carter after his 48-point explosion. Expect muted production from him the rest of the way, as the Magic’s starting lineup seems set to share the offensive load pretty equally.
Jameer Nelson — 4-14 FG (29%), 4-4 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 13 Pts, 1 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; This season has been a far, far cry from his All-Star campaign in the first half of last season. His owners have to hope that the break will rejuvenate his legs and give the small-big man a shot at a better second half.
J.R. Smith — 4-14 FG (29%), 6-9 FT (67%), 14 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Smith has been hugely disappointing so far, but he was able to turn things around after the All-Star break last season and might have a good shot at the same kind of resurgence after this weekend.
Carmelo Anthony — 6-17 FG (35%), 5-8 FT (63%), 2 3ptm, 19 Pts, 6 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; ‘Melo’s been pretty pedestrian in his two games since returning from an ankle injury, but expect good things from him after the break.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Delonte West — 8 Pts, 2 3ptm, 3 Reb, 6 Ast; He’s back from a finger injury and should be considered in deeper leagues.
J.J. Hickson — 20 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He might deserve attention in deep leagues.
DeJuan Blair — 17 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 TO; As the Spurs near the end of the season, look for Blair to get decent run the rest of the way.
George Hill — 17 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 TO; With Tony Parker out yet again, Hill should be a solid pickup. He’s played quite well even with Parker in the lineup.
Injuries:
Kenyon Martin (knee): monitor his status after the weekend
Kobe Bryant (ankle): his owners have to be glad he’s not playing on Sunday; he should be ready to return next week
Tony Parker (hip): he’s contending for the “Mr. Glass” award this season; check his status after the break
For Tonight:
Enjoy All-Star Weekend!
For Next Week:
4 games: BOS, CHI, DAL, DET, GS, HOU, MEM, MIA, MIN, NJ, PHO, SAC, UTA
3 games: ATL, CHA, CLE, DEN, IND, LAC, MIL, NO, NY, OKC, ORL, PHI, POR, SA, TOR, WAS
2 games: LAL
Hey doc, do you think i should trade Carl Landry for Mike Miller and Dalembert?
roto league btw
Butler and Jamison to the Celtics?
@cdiz: Landry for Miller AND Dalembert? Yes.
@MBE18: The financial impact on the Celtics probably prevents this from happening.
I read it was for Ray Allen and J.R Giddens.
What would be the financial impact?
and scal. allen, scal, and giddens. i think butler and jamison make a combined $24 million next year and probably more after that… so it ties up the Celts financially… that said, the new CBA is going to alter the longterm worth of the remaining years on the contracts.
Tony Parker = Joe Glass
…on Mike Tyson’s Punch Out
@MBE18: Longer commitments to fat contracts. There are multiple reports that that trade is but a fantasy (pun intended).
I just want to see some blockbuster trades already!!!
Hey Doc,
What do you think of my recent trade? I got Bogut, Bargnani & Mayo….for Okafor, Darren Collison and Jason Richardson. I think I got a steal but I wanted to run it by you. Also Hedo Turkoglu for Wilson Chandler, who do you like better in a h-2-h league?
Thanks!
wade for westbrook and amare?
or
wade + nazr mohammed for westbrook and david lee?
i need rebounds and asts. is that a good trade off for both sides?
@Antouan: Nice deal for you. Good work.
I’m leaning toward Chandler.
@beastin: If you’re dealing Wade, I’d rather get the second deal.
@fantasy doc: in reguards to beastin’s trades, you prefer David Lee over Amare? Really? REALLY???
@killa cam: So far this season, in fantasy terms, yes. Lee outdoes Amar’e in every category except for points and blocks, and given his team’s need for rebounds and assists, it seems pretty clear who to take.
@ killa cam, this isnt real life..amare doesnt rebound david lee does
Butler, Haywood and DeShawn Stevenson to Dallas for Josh Howard,Drew Gooden and a throw in.
So I’m hearing @MBE18.
Drew Gooden suddenly seems like a good FA pickup. Woot!
Hey Doc,
Who do you like better?
– Mike Miller or Andrei Kirilenko?