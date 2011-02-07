Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.7 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Elton Brand posted averages of 30.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, one assist and two steals and two blocks in two games over the weekend. He shot 65 percent from the field, 87 percent from the charity stripe and one turnover during that stretch. Brand is off to a great start in February and has been a top-30 surprise so far this season. He’s quietly fulfilling the “comeback” tags many placed on him heading into 2010-11.

Lines for Discussion:

Dwyane Wade (2/4): 8-20 FG (40%), 5-7 FT (71%), 1 three, 22 Pts, 12 Reb, 10 Ast, 4 TO; Wade followed this up with a 28/8/8 line on Sunday, and has looked fine despite his ailing back. Injuries are always a concern for Wade, but his owners should know that by now. So far this season, Wade’s fantasy value has been weighed down by inferior averages in the points, assists and steals columns compared to last season’s marks.

Amir Johnson (2/4): 8-10 FG (80%), 3-3 FT (100%), 19 Pts, 12 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk; Johnson has been unleashed lately, as he’s averaging more than 38 minutes of playing time in his last three games. He might have a shorter leash once Reggie Evans returns, but for now Johnson is a must-start stud.

Anthony Morrow (2/4): 8-12 FG (67%), 3-3 FT (100%), 3 threes, 22 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 TO; This was Morrow’s first start since returning from his hamstring injury. He’s a rich source of threes regardless of whether he sticks in the starting lineup or is relegated to his bench role again.

Vince Carter (2/4): 11-21 FG (52%), 5-7 FT (71%), 6 threes, 33 Pts, 6 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; This was Carter’s first game with 30+ points since Feb. 8, 2010. In other words, don’t expect this kind of output from VC too often. Sell high if you can.

Al Jefferson (2/4): 12-20 FG (60%), 4-4 FT (100%), 28 Pts, 10 Reb, 3 Blk; Jefferson has hit the 20-point mark in his last four games. He’s clearly in a groove, thanks in part to Paul Millsap‘s less-than-100-percent status, and is finally showing off the potential many owners saw on draft day.

Kobe Bryant (2/5): 10-22 FG (46%), 8-8 FT (100%), 4 threes, 32 Pts, 9 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Bryant is back to being a fantasy stud lately. During the last two weeks, he’s averaged 30 points, 1.5 threes, 5.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists, one steal and 2.8 turnovers, while shooting 49 percent from the field and 90 percent from the free-throw line.

Aaron Brooks (2/5): 2-6 FG (33%), 2-2 FT (100%), 6 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 TO; Brooks’ insufferable season has hit a new low: after walking off the court early in Saturday’s game, the struggling point guard has been suspended for tonight’s game. Brooks is clearly frustrated with his diminished role and minutes this season. He’s remains worth stashing if possible, but it’s unclear how this mess will be sorted out.

David Lee (2/5): 5-15 FG (33%), 3-6 FT (50%), 13 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Lee has gone cold in his last three games. He’s amassed just 16 rebounds in that stretch. Buy low on him if you’re looking for a big man.

Amar’e Stoudemire (2/6): 17-21 FG (81%), 7-7 FT (100%), 41 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 Blk, 3 TO; Not bad for 36:27 of run. Stoudemire’s enthusiasm for rebounds has waned in the last couple weeks, but this game should curry some mercy from his owners.

Ryan Anderson (2/6): 5-10 FG (50%), 1-2 FT (50%), 1 three, 12 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; Anderson was white hot in January but his insertion into the starting lineup has been a failed experiment so far. He was bound to cool off eventually, but it was tough to foresee it happening this way. Anderson will heat up again but his best days are likely behind him.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Mike Miller: he’s finally putting up numbers worth noticing and has been a good source of threes and rebounds lately

Rudy Fernandez: he’s a hot-and-cold player but is a solid all-around asset when he’s hot

Paul George: the rookie continues to put up numbers across the board more often than not and deserves to be monitored in most leagues

Kirk Hinrich: he’s averaging 13.3 points, 1.7 threes, 2.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals so far in February

Greg Monroe: he’s still starting and is good for rebounds, field-goal percentage, steals, and even blocks lately

Kendrick Perkins: he started the last two games and has grabbed 35 rebounds in his last three

Ramon Sessions: he should be a decent starter until Mo Williams returns

Sam Young: he’s still a starter and has scored double-digit points in five of his last six games

Tiago Splitter: his 16/9 game on Friday isn’t too big a deal, but Splitter should get more minutes down the stretch

Christian Eyenga: besides his weak shooting percentages, Eyenga continues to put up good overall numbers

Injuries:

Dante Cunningham (eye): got elbowed in the eye/face Saturday, day-to-day

Yi Jianlian (ankle): day-to-day

Acie Law (wrist): day-to-day

Ty Lawson (knee): knee strain makes him day-to-day

Al Horford (back): says he’ll be ready for Tuesday

Martell Webster (back): day-to-day

Ronny Turiaf (ankle): day-to-day

Chris Andersen (knee): day-to-day

Louis Admundson (back): day-to-day

Jason Smith (illness): day-to-day

DeMarcus Cousins (hand): monitor his status

Manny Harris (knee): minutes will be limited

Jordan Farmar (back): targeting Wednesday for his return

Joakim Noah (thumb): remains on schedule to return after the All-Star break

Trevor Ariza (ankle): coach Monty Williams won’t rush him back, monitor his status

Jermaine O’Neal (knee): out 6-8 weeks after having surgery Friday

Jason Thompson (ankle): will return and start again Monday

Marquis Daniels (back): a spinal cord injury will take him out for at least a month

Aaron Brooks (suspension): will serve his one-game suspension tonight

Delonte West (wrist): expected to return on Feb. 22

Jameer Nelson (ribs): monitor his status

Andrei Kirilenko (ankle): hopes to play tonight

Marcus Camby (knee): plans on returning to practice Tuesday

For Tonight:

Kyle Lowry should get all the minutes he can handle as the Rockets visit the Nuggets.

If you’ve been starting Samuel Dalembert lately, it might be time to push him back to your bench. Thompson will regain his starting gig as the Kings host the Jazz.

