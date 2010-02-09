Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.9

Beast of the Night: Jason Terry torched the Warriors with 36 points, 6 threes, 6 rebounds, 9 assists and 3 steals. He shot 53 percent (9-17) from the floor, 92 percent (12-13) from the free throw line and had 3 turnovers. As the TNT crew noted, it’s not surprising that this came against the crew from Oakland, but the Jet’s fantasy owners probably don’t care how he got this magnificent line.

Vince Carter â€“ 19-27 FG (70%), 4-4 FT (100%), 6 3ptm, 48 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 TO; Thanks to his virtuoso performance, a lot of NBA fans had flashbacks of Vinsanity last night. The Hornets were as successful at locking down VC as Tiger Woods was at…nevermind. The important thing is that this was the fourth in a string of improving offensive production for Carter, who seems fully back to his fruitful ways for now. Owners who’ve been looking to deal him away have a great opportunity to sell high right now.

Peja Stojakovic â€“ 11-18 FG (61%), 2-3 FT (67%), 5 3ptm, 29 pts, 9 Reb, 5 Ast; Peja’s performance combined with Carter’s made it feel like 2005 again. Stojakovic is on a great streak, hitting double-digit points in eight straight and knocking down at least two threes in all but one of them. Sell high if possible, but this ride sure is fun.

Darren Collison â€“ 12-22 FG (55%), 2-4 FT (50%), 1 3ptm, 27 Pts, 3 Reb, 9 Ast, 4 Stl, 4 TO; The rookie is filling in very admirably for CP3. Inconsistency is always in the cards for him, but he should be starting in most fantasy leagues until Paul’s return.

Dwight Howard â€“ 8-13 FG (62%), 9-13 FT (69%), 25 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 Blk, 5 TO; A typical game from Howard, who has been great since the end of 2009.

Josh Howard â€“ 7-12 FG (58%), 10-12 FT (83%), 1 3ptm, 25 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; This came against the Warriors, so nobody should be jumping on the J-Ho train just yet. Nevertheless, it’s encouraging to see him pull this out after struggling mightily this entire season.

Monta Ellis â€“ 10-23 FG (44%), 5-7 FT (71%), 2 3ptm, 27 Pts, 5 Reb, 5 Ast, 4 Stl, 5 TO; He injured his right knee, which means that this could be the last line we see from Ellis for a spell.

Stephen Curry â€“ 9-20 FG (45%), 6-6 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 25 Pts, 2 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; Curry continues to thrive in the Warriors’ offense and played all 48 minutes last night. If Ellis misses significant time, the rookie will have a nice boost in his already-high value.

Manu Ginobili â€“ 7-11 FG (64%), 4-4 FT (100%), 3 3ptm, 21 Pts, 1 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Save for his clunker on Saturday, Manu’s been looking more like himself for the past three weeks. With the Spurs struggling and a tough road schedule for the rest of the way, the Spurs may need as much as they can squeeze from Ginobili.

Pau Gasol â€“ 8-20 FG (40%), 5-5 FT (100%), 21 Pts, 19 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 Blk, 2 TO; This is everything you can ask of a fantasy center. It’s especially heartening given Gasol’s bouts with inconsistency recently.

James Posey â€“ 10 Pts, 1 3ptm, 6 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Remains a viable pickup in deeper leagues.

Drew Gooden â€“ 24 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; He benefited from playing the Warriors and from Erick Dampier’s absence.

Anthony Morrow â€“ 33 Pts, 5 3ptm, 11 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; This came out of nowhere, and if Ellis misses time, Morrow should play heavier minutes.

Anthony Tolliver â€“ 14 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He’s productive when he plays enough minutes.

C.J. Watson â€“ 1 TO; Not an impressive line, but he stands to have a load of minutes fall into his lap is Ellis sits out for a while.

Antonio McDyess â€“ 4 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast; That’s his seventh consecutive start and third straight game with 10+ boards.

Ellis (knee): MRI scheduled for today, monitor the results

Tyson Chandler (foot): practiced Monday, questionable tonight

Raymond Felton (ankle): game-time decision tonight

Luol Deng (shoulder): didn’t practice Monday but expected to play tonight

Delonte West (finger): could play tonight

Carmelo Anthony (ankle): probable tonight

Nene (foot): questionable tonight

Corey Maggette (finger): out until after the All-Star break

Trevor Ariza (hip): probably out tonight

Devin Harris (shoulder): game-time decision tonight

Nate Robinson (groin): likely to play tonight

Kyle Lowry (ankle): will be re-examined next week

Chris Duhon is set to return to the starting lineup tonight as the Knicks host the Kings.

The Clippers host the Jazz, as the spurned Carlos Boozer visits the newly-minted All-Star Chris Kaman.

