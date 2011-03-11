Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.11

Beast of the Night: Marcin Gortat posted 14 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in just 29:29 of run last night. He shot 50 percent (5-10) from the field, 100 percent (4-4) from the free-throw line and had one turnover. The Polish Hammer has been mostly solid since around mid-January, despite coming off the bench, and could see a small boost in production with Channing Frye sidelined for a while.

Lines for Discussion:

Andrew Bynum: 4-5 FG (80%), 5-6 FT (83%), 13 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; That’s four straight games with 12+ rebounds and 1+ blocks for Bynum. He’s been a solid big man to own lately but always keeps owners on edge. If he avoids another injury before the season is up, his season can be called a mild success.

Shawn Marion: 10-18 FG (67%), 2-2 FT (100%), 22 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl; He started again in place of an injured Peja Stojakovic and put up a strong line, despite hurting his ribs courtesy of a Marco Belinelli flagrant foul. Marion should hold sturdy value so long as Stojakovic is out.

Ty Lawson: 8-13 FG (62%), 2-3 FT (67%), 2 threes, 20 Pts, 4 Reb, 11 Ast, 4 Stl, 4 TO; Lawson continues to be a solid point guard, despite Raymond Felton coming off the bench. He should finish the season strong for his owners.

Vince Carter: 2-11 FG (18%), 2-2 FT (100%), 6 Pts, 1 Reb, 2 Ast; Shame on you if you began to trust him again after his two-game hot streak. Granted, this came in a blowout loss, but Carter should be dealt away whenever he has a solid game or two.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Mike Miller: 12 Pts, 2 threes, 7 Reb, 1 TO; He’s nowhere near being consistent but is worth a look if you need some threes.

Shawne Williams: 14 Pts, 2 threes, 1 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’s a decent source of threes if you’re in a deep league.

Corey Brewer: 7 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Monitor him as long as Stojakovic is out.

Injuries:

Von Wafer (calf): expected to be back before the season ends, but not anytime soon

Shaquille O’Neal (Achilles): could return within a week

Delonte West (ankle): ditto

Glen Davis (knee): not expected to play this weekend

Joel Przybilla (knee): out tonight

Tyrus Thomas (knee): game-time decision tonight

Stephen Jackson (hamstring): expected to return tonight

Carlos Boozer (ankle): coach Tom Thibodeau said Boozer could be sidelined between “a few days and a week”

Peja Stojakovic (back, neck): day-to-day

Arron Afflalo (hamstring): day-to-day

Luis Scola (knee): doesn’t sound likely for Saturday, but could return Tuesday

Drew Gooden (plantar fasciitis): plans to practice Monday

Chris Paul (concussion): will undergo more tests today; monitor his status

Kendrick Perkins (knee): went through his first practice with the Thunder on Thursday

Mehmet Okur (back): may return soon

Paul Millsap (knee): game-time decision tonight

Andrei Kirilenko (back): expects to play tonight

Josh Howard (hamstring): practiced Thursday; check his status

Rashard Lewis (knee): not expected to play Saturday

Andray Blatche (shoulder): ditto

For Tonight:

Expect Joakim Noah, Luol Deng and Taj Gibson to put up some nice lines as the Boozer-less Bulls host the Hawks.

Perkins could make his debut for the Thunder tonight as they host the mess that is the Pistons.

For Next Week:

4 games: BOS, DAL, DEN, GS, HOU, IND, LAC, MIA, NJ, NY, OKC, PHI, PHO, POR, SAC, WAS

3 games: ATL, CHA, CHI, CLE, DET, LAL, MEM, MIL, MIN, NO, ORL, SA, TOR, UTA

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

