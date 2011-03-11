Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.11

Beast of the Night: Marcin Gortat posted 14 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in just 29:29 of run last night. He shot 50 percent (5-10) from the field, 100 percent (4-4) from the free-throw line and had one turnover. The Polish Hammer has been mostly solid since around mid-January, despite coming off the bench, and could see a small boost in production with Channing Frye sidelined for a while.
Lines for Discussion:
Andrew Bynum: 4-5 FG (80%), 5-6 FT (83%), 13 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; That’s four straight games with 12+ rebounds and 1+ blocks for Bynum. He’s been a solid big man to own lately but always keeps owners on edge. If he avoids another injury before the season is up, his season can be called a mild success.
Shawn Marion: 10-18 FG (67%), 2-2 FT (100%), 22 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl; He started again in place of an injured Peja Stojakovic and put up a strong line, despite hurting his ribs courtesy of a Marco Belinelli flagrant foul. Marion should hold sturdy value so long as Stojakovic is out.
Ty Lawson: 8-13 FG (62%), 2-3 FT (67%), 2 threes, 20 Pts, 4 Reb, 11 Ast, 4 Stl, 4 TO; Lawson continues to be a solid point guard, despite Raymond Felton coming off the bench. He should finish the season strong for his owners.
Vince Carter: 2-11 FG (18%), 2-2 FT (100%), 6 Pts, 1 Reb, 2 Ast; Shame on you if you began to trust him again after his two-game hot streak. Granted, this came in a blowout loss, but Carter should be dealt away whenever he has a solid game or two.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Mike Miller: 12 Pts, 2 threes, 7 Reb, 1 TO; He’s nowhere near being consistent but is worth a look if you need some threes.
Shawne Williams: 14 Pts, 2 threes, 1 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’s a decent source of threes if you’re in a deep league.
Corey Brewer: 7 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Monitor him as long as Stojakovic is out.
Injuries:
Von Wafer (calf): expected to be back before the season ends, but not anytime soon
Shaquille O’Neal (Achilles): could return within a week
Delonte West (ankle): ditto
Glen Davis (knee): not expected to play this weekend
Joel Przybilla (knee): out tonight
Tyrus Thomas (knee): game-time decision tonight
Stephen Jackson (hamstring): expected to return tonight
Carlos Boozer (ankle): coach Tom Thibodeau said Boozer could be sidelined between “a few days and a week”
Peja Stojakovic (back, neck): day-to-day
Arron Afflalo (hamstring): day-to-day
Luis Scola (knee): doesn’t sound likely for Saturday, but could return Tuesday
Drew Gooden (plantar fasciitis): plans to practice Monday
Chris Paul (concussion): will undergo more tests today; monitor his status
Kendrick Perkins (knee): went through his first practice with the Thunder on Thursday
Mehmet Okur (back): may return soon
Paul Millsap (knee): game-time decision tonight
Andrei Kirilenko (back): expects to play tonight
Josh Howard (hamstring): practiced Thursday; check his status
Rashard Lewis (knee): not expected to play Saturday
Andray Blatche (shoulder): ditto
For Tonight:
Expect Joakim Noah, Luol Deng and Taj Gibson to put up some nice lines as the Boozer-less Bulls host the Hawks.
Perkins could make his debut for the Thunder tonight as they host the mess that is the Pistons.
For Next Week:
4 games: BOS, DAL, DEN, GS, HOU, IND, LAC, MIA, NJ, NY, OKC, PHI, PHO, POR, SAC, WAS
3 games: ATL, CHA, CHI, CLE, DET, LAL, MEM, MIL, MIN, NO, ORL, SA, TOR, UTA
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Assuming Bynum stays healthy, in a 8 cat league with FT made instead of FT percentage, who to keep? I have 2-3 keepers, can you rank the top three in order? CAP IS $260
Ty Lawson $8
Andrew Bynum $12
Dorell Wright $20
Derrick Rose $56
Russell Westbrook $54
Paul Millsap $21
Andrea Bargnani $22
thanks, man
i’m really feeling the age of some of my players lately… dirk’s been good but not spectacular… not sure what’s wrong with elton… seems like he tries to foul his way to the bench at the end of games so he can rest… horford’s been inconsistent… i’ve been punting points all season but it seems like all these guys are interested lately are jacking up shots and not picking up peripheral stats…
i wonder if there’s an analysis in terms of player performance throughout the season differentiated by years in the league…
would u rather have felton, ty lawson or tracy mcgrady
@Nick: The three PGs: Rose, Westbrook and Lawson.
@hakasan: Interesting question. I’ll look for something, though I can’t think of a resource for that off the top of my head. Anyone?
@hollywud15: Lawson.
@ hollywud – Lawson all the way.