Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.11

#Vince Carter
03.11.11 7 years ago 5 Comments
Marcin Gortat

Marcin Gortat

Beast of the Night: Marcin Gortat posted 14 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in just 29:29 of run last night. He shot 50 percent (5-10) from the field, 100 percent (4-4) from the free-throw line and had one turnover. The Polish Hammer has been mostly solid since around mid-January, despite coming off the bench, and could see a small boost in production with Channing Frye sidelined for a while.

Lines for Discussion:
Andrew Bynum: 4-5 FG (80%), 5-6 FT (83%), 13 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; That’s four straight games with 12+ rebounds and 1+ blocks for Bynum. He’s been a solid big man to own lately but always keeps owners on edge. If he avoids another injury before the season is up, his season can be called a mild success.

Shawn Marion: 10-18 FG (67%), 2-2 FT (100%), 22 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl; He started again in place of an injured Peja Stojakovic and put up a strong line, despite hurting his ribs courtesy of a Marco Belinelli flagrant foul. Marion should hold sturdy value so long as Stojakovic is out.

Ty Lawson: 8-13 FG (62%), 2-3 FT (67%), 2 threes, 20 Pts, 4 Reb, 11 Ast, 4 Stl, 4 TO; Lawson continues to be a solid point guard, despite Raymond Felton coming off the bench. He should finish the season strong for his owners.

Vince Carter: 2-11 FG (18%), 2-2 FT (100%), 6 Pts, 1 Reb, 2 Ast; Shame on you if you began to trust him again after his two-game hot streak. Granted, this came in a blowout loss, but Carter should be dealt away whenever he has a solid game or two.

Waiver-Wire Watch:
Mike Miller: 12 Pts, 2 threes, 7 Reb, 1 TO; He’s nowhere near being consistent but is worth a look if you need some threes.

Shawne Williams: 14 Pts, 2 threes, 1 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’s a decent source of threes if you’re in a deep league.

Corey Brewer: 7 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Monitor him as long as Stojakovic is out.

Injuries:
Von Wafer (calf): expected to be back before the season ends, but not anytime soon

Shaquille O’Neal (Achilles): could return within a week

Delonte West (ankle): ditto

Glen Davis (knee): not expected to play this weekend

Joel Przybilla (knee): out tonight

Tyrus Thomas (knee): game-time decision tonight

Stephen Jackson (hamstring): expected to return tonight

Carlos Boozer (ankle): coach Tom Thibodeau said Boozer could be sidelined between “a few days and a week”

Peja Stojakovic (back, neck): day-to-day

Arron Afflalo (hamstring): day-to-day

Luis Scola (knee): doesn’t sound likely for Saturday, but could return Tuesday

Drew Gooden (plantar fasciitis): plans to practice Monday

Chris Paul (concussion): will undergo more tests today; monitor his status

Kendrick Perkins (knee): went through his first practice with the Thunder on Thursday

Mehmet Okur (back): may return soon

Paul Millsap (knee): game-time decision tonight

Andrei Kirilenko (back): expects to play tonight

Josh Howard (hamstring): practiced Thursday; check his status

Rashard Lewis (knee): not expected to play Saturday

Andray Blatche (shoulder): ditto

For Tonight:
Expect Joakim Noah, Luol Deng and Taj Gibson to put up some nice lines as the Boozer-less Bulls host the Hawks.

Perkins could make his debut for the Thunder tonight as they host the mess that is the Pistons.

For Next Week:
4 games: BOS, DAL, DEN, GS, HOU, IND, LAC, MIA, NJ, NY, OKC, PHI, PHO, POR, SAC, WAS
3 games: ATL, CHA, CHI, CLE, DET, LAL, MEM, MIL, MIN, NO, ORL, SA, TOR, UTA

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vince Carter
TAGSANDREW BYNUMDimeMagFantasy DoctorMARCIN GORTATSHAWN MARIONTy LawsonVINCE CARTER

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 19 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP