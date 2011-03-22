Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.22

Beast of the Night: Dwight Howard posted 28 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks last night. He shot 82 percent (9-11) from the field, 83 percent (10-12) from the free-throw line and had four turnovers. With this monstrous line, Howard has amassed eight steals and nine blocks in his last two games. Though his boost in scoring has received the lion’s share of attention this season, it’s worth noting that Howard has also boosted his rebounding and thieving from last season’s marks.
Lines for Discussion:
Marcus Thornton: 9-14 FG (64%), 5-6 FT (83%), 2 threes, 25 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; Thornton has been straight-up nasty since he joined the Kings, but with Tyreke Evans possibly set to return by the end of the week, the good times might be coming to an end. Thornton should still maintain some value, but not this much.
Ty Lawson: 7-10 FG (70%), 7-7 FT (100%), 2 threes, 23 Pts, 4 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 TO; He only played 30:31 last night despite Raymond Felton notching a DNP, thanks to a blowout victory. Felton should return Wednesday, though this has little bearing on Lawson’s newfound stud status.
Manu Ginobili: 9-18 FG (50%), 6-6 FT (100%), 4 threes, 28 Pts, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; Ginobili’s production hasn’t dropped off as much as some expected in this latter portion of the season. Despite playing just 28:18 per game so far this month, Ginobili has averaged 16.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.8 threes.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Jordan Farmar: 14 Pts, 2 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; This wasn’t a brilliant game, but Farmar’s worth owning until Deron Williams returns â€“ if that even happens.
Sasha Vujacic: 14 Pts, 4 threes, 2 Reb, 2 Ast; Vujacic isn’t usable in many leagues, but he continues to tease owners with value every now and then. Give him a look if you need threes in a deeper league.
Ryan Anderson: 12 Pts, 2 threes, 5 Reb, 2 TO; He’s hit at least one three-pointer in all his games since Feb. 27.
Daniel Gibson: 16 Pts, 2 threes, 3 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Boobie should see a nice boost in value until Baron Davis returns.
Tony Allen: 12 Pts, 1 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Allen remains a solid source of steals and a smattering of other stats on most nights.
Darrell Arthur: 14 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 Blk, 2 TO; Arthur has been relatively steady lately and has become a decent source of blocks.
Omer Asik: 14 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He got some extra run in the Bulls’ blowout victory. Asik is usually good for some decent lines when he gets enough minutes.
Ekpe Udoh: 15 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; With Andris Biedrins likely done for the season, Udoh is worth a sniff if you need help up front.
Acie Law: 14 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 TO; He’s a decent option when he gets minutes, which means to just monitor him for now.
Tiago Splitter: 10 Pts, 14 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 TO; He could be in for some extra run in these last few weeks of the season, thanks to Tim Duncan‘s injury. Scoop him up if you can.
Injuries:
Stephen Jackson (hamstring): says he’ll play Wednesday
Baron Davis (back): day-to-day
Arron Afflalo (hamstring): probably won’t return until next week
Raymond Felton (ankle): expects to play Wednesday
Anthony Morrow (finger): playing through it
Kelenna Azubuike (knee): will have to have another knee surgery
Marcus Camby (ankle): questionable tonight
Tim Duncan (ankle): will miss about two weeks
Devin Harris (hamstring): day-to-day
Damion James (foot): day-to-day
Amir Johnson (ankle): sprained his other ankle; day-to-day
Derrick Favors (ankle): day-to-day
For Tonight:
See what Jeff Teague can muster against Derrick Rose and the Bulls.
Jordan Crawford and Trevor Booker should be decent plays again as the Wizards visit the Blazers.
League scoring: All stats = 1 pt, asts = 2 pts, TOs = -1 pts.
Jor Crawford, Toney, T.Allen, Javale, Splitter, or Hayes?
Thanks, Doc!
@Conrad: Crawford, Allen or Hayes, in about that order.
Should I dump DeAndre Jordan for D. Blair? I’m figuring with Duncan out, Dujuan will get more PT.
DeAndre Jordan or Splitter?
@Shot In Ya Face: I’d support that.
@Boom Boom: I’d lean toward Splitter, though he’s more of a gamble.
Doc, u think E. Watson is good pick up? How long is Harris out?
Aye, their matchups for my Week 1 playoffs are:
Crawford: @UTA/MIA/CLE/@CHA
Allen: GST/@NO/MIN
Hayes: @NJ/PHI/SA/ATL
So, who has the best avg-based matchups?
Hey Doc,
Do you think E Watson is a good pick up? How long is D Harris out?
@Doc,
ekpe udoh or d.blair or splitter? need solid big men stats without hurting %s
Whats up Doc,
Thanks for all the help during the regular season. With your help, I was able to net a playoff spot this year. But now I have a tough decision to make. I need to drop Amir Johnson or Shane Battier and want to pick up AntRan from Minny, now that Love may miss the season. Which guy should I drop? Amir is more producture, but Battier is healthy. Unfortunately, I don’t have many moves left, so this decision will stick moving forward.
Regards,
GSP
Hey Doc,
In the playoffs, going against a guy stacked with C’s/PF’s.
with rudy gay out who would be the best pickup for REB/BLKS/FG%. Don’t care about TO’s and FT% cause I have rondo and dwight howard.
Ant Rand/splitter/patterson/udoh
@Peace: He’s aiming to return to practice on Friday, so yes, in the meantime Watson is a solid pickup.
@Conrad: I’d probably rank them in just about that order.
@Who Dat: See my response to @Peace.
@hakasan: Blair, definitely.
@GSP: Congrats, and I’m glad I could be of some help. Tough call, but I’d stash Amir.
Hey Doc,
@Finn: Go for Patterson.