Daily Basketball Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.24

Beast of the Night: Jason Kidd celebrated his 37th birthday last night by putting up 26 points, 6 rebounds, 12 assists and a steal, hitting 6 threes in the process. He shot 48 percent (10-21) from the floor and shouldered the offensive load after Dirk got heated and picked up two technical fouls. Will his age ever catch up to him?



Noteworthy Lines:

Gerald Wallace â€“ 5-17 FG (29%), 6-7 FT (86%), 1 3ptm, 17 Pts, 19 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; He’s shooting 35 percent from the field over his last three games. Crash has managed to remain relatively healthy this season despite playing a career-high 41:47 per game.

Andray Blatche â€“ 2-5 FG (40%), 4 Pts, 2 Blk; He only played 7:31 last night and it appears that coach Flip Saunders wasn’t pleased with Blatche’s defensive effort. He’s probably going to be benched tonight, which is a terrible thing to arise during his owners’ playoff periods.

Chauncey Billups â€“ 5-13 FG (39%), 14-15 FT (93%), 1 3ptm, 25 Pts, 1 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; His free throw shooting has made up for his lackluster shooting from the field lately, as Billups has shot 27 percent over his last four games.

Carmelo Anthony â€“ 14-26 FG (54%), 8-8 FT (100%), 36 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s gunning without conscience lately, averaging 28.2 shots and 33 points in his last five outings.

Danilo Gallinari â€“ 7-19 FG (37%), 9-10 FT (90%), 5 3ptm, 28 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Gallo is now averaging 26.3 points over his last three games and seems to be getting his second wind this month.

Danny Granger â€“ 8-20 FG (40%), 11-14 FT (79%), 5 3ptm, 32 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; He hasn’t disappointed this season but his shaky health will knock him down a few picks in next year’s drafts.

Tayshaun Prince â€“ 6-12 FG (50%), 1-1 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 14 Pts, 9 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 TO; His resurgence this season has been a nice surprise. Prince has had his rough patches in March but should be starting in most leagues.

Drew Gooden â€“ 8-21 FG (38%), 10-10 FT (100%), 26 Pts, 20 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He was probably a bit motivated by playing against his former Mavs squad but this was a huge line. Many of his owners probably had him on their benches after some mediocre play lately, which is a shame.

Brendan Haywood â€“ 4-5 FG (80%), 4-5 FT (80%), 12 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 Blk, 1 TO; That’s two straight solid lines for Haywood but he didn’t start this one and his minutes continue to be limited, which is a bad sign. He should only be starting in deeper leagues right now.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

JaVale McGee â€“ 14 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Blk, 4 TO; This was his first double-double since March 5 and McGee is still too inconsistent to be starting in most leagues.

Toney Douglas â€“ 16 Pts, 2 3ptm, 2 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 TO; He continues to start and play major minutes for the Knicks and should be owned in almost all leagues.



Brandon Rush â€“ 20 Pts, 5 3ptm, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; He’s on a nice little roll lately, averaging 15.8 points and 3 threes over his last four games.

Earl Watson â€“ 7 Pts, 1 3ptm, 3 Reb, 13 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; He’s still starting and playing big minutes with T.J. Ford out and deserves a look in deeper leagues.

Injuries:

Will Bynum (back): day-to-day



Kyle Lowry (ankle, knee): check his status

Jordan Hill (ankle): unlikely tonight

Luke Walton (back): will return soon

Lou Williams (back): out tonight

Thaddeus Young (thumb): ditto

Mike Miller (ankle): played through it last night but check his status

For Tonight:

See if Chris Paul‘s minutes are ramped up tonight against LeBron and the Cavs.

Nick Young, James Singleton and Randy Foye should get extra minutes tonight if Blatche and Miller sit out.

