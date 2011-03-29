Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.29

Beast of the Night: Thaddeus Young posted 21 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocks in just 24:39 of burn last night. He shot 63 percent (10-16) from the field, 50 percent (1-2) from the free-throw line and had just one turnover. While Young hasn’t exactly matched his production from last season, he’s still managed to improve his shooting percentages from last season’s marks, and has held top-90 value throughout the season. It would really help his value next season if he hit more threes.

Lines for Discussion:

Rajon Rondo: 9-13 FG (69%), 4-4 FT (100%), 22 Pts, 4 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 TO; This was one of Rondo’s better lines this month â€“ a horrible one for him and his owners. His finger injury is still a slight concern, but he should be a relatively safe starter the rest of the way. Rondo will finish the season a lot cooler than he started it, which is a shame.

Gilbert Arenas: 2-11 FG (18%), 4-6 FT (67%), 1 three, 9 Pts, 10 Reb, 5 Ast, 3 Stl, 5 TO; He played a season-high 43:25 last night with Jameer Nelson sidelined. If Nelson continues to miss time, Arenas should at least have a shot at decent value to close the season.

Joakim Noah: 3-7 FG (43%), 4-8 FT (50%), 10 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 Blk; This makes two consecutive double-doubles for Noah, who has struggled to piece together a truly consistent stretch of games this month.

George Hill: 11-20 FG (55%), 5-9 FT (56%), 27 Pts, 2 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl; Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili are both sidelined with injuries. This is why you picked up Hill earlier this season. Unleash him now.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Tyrus Thomas: 7 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Thomas started at center last night in place of an absent Kwame Brown but still got just 20 minutes of run. This is a lost season for TT.

Glen Davis: 20 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Give him a look if you’re in a deeper league.

A.J. Price: 15 Pts, 2 threes, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 TO; He’s getting 19+ minutes a game lately, which makes him worth monitoring in deeper leagues.

Spencer Hawes: 14 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Hawes appears to be in something of a groove lately and should be considered if you need to shore up your bench with a big.

Jordan Crawford: 25 Pts, 1 three, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 4 Stl, 2 TO; He continues to have a green light to shoot, which translates into some big lines, especially if your league doesn’t count FG%.

Kevin Seraphin: 6 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; While Andray Blatche might return Wednesday, Trevor Booker is now dealing with an injury of his own, making Seraphin worth a stash in deeper leagues.

Earl Watson: 13 Pts, 2 threes, 7 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; With Devin Harris sidelined indefinitely, Watson should be owned in many leagues. It’s really that elementary.

Derrick Favors: 11 Pts, 10 Reb, 3 Blk; Despite this nice line, Favors is only worth a sniff in deeper leagues. However, Al Jefferson‘s mysterious fourth-quarter benching is something to monitor, as it has potential consequences for Favors’ value.

Injuries:

Jermaine O’Neal (knee): targeting Thursday

Shaun Livingston (back): left last night’s game with a bruised lower spine; day-to-day

D.J. Augustin (ankle): monitor his status

Kwame Brown (personal): day-to-day

Wilson Chandler (ankle): expected to play Wednesday

Arron Afflalo (hamstring): improving but still questionable for Wednesday

Chris Wilcox (knee): participated in Monday’s practice; check his status

Ben Gordon (migraine): monitor his status

Andris Biedrins (ankle): will not play during the team’s upcoming two-game road trip

Kyle Lowry (foot): now being called a sore left foot, not an ankle injury; he plans on playing tonight but should be considered questionable

Mike Dunleavy (thumb): has been cleared to play; suited up last night but didn’t play

Mike Miller (knee): day-to-day

Ronny Turiaf (ankle): day-to-day

Chris Duhon (hand): monitor his status

J.J. Redick (abdomen): remains day-to-day; coach Stan Van Gundy called it “a little more problematic” than originally expected

Jameer Nelson (knee): day-to-day

Quentin Richardson (back): day-to-day

Antonio McDyess (back): day-to-day

Tony Parker (knee): day-to-day with a bruised patella

Manu Ginobili (quad): day-to-day

Raja Bell (foot): day-to-day

Andrei Kirilenko (knee); said he’s feeling better, but there still no planned return date

Nick Young (knee): day-to-day

Ronnie Price (leg): questionable for Friday

For Tonight:

Jared Dudley and Marcin Gortat should each have another start tonight, as the Suns visit the Kings. Monitor Tyreke Evans and his progress.

