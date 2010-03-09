Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.9

Beast of the Night: Manu Ginobili torched the Cavs with 38 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 2 turnovers, nailing 7 threes in the process. He shot 52 percent (12-23) from the field and 100 percent (7-7) from the line and is poised to be huge for the Spurs (and his fantasy owners) down the final stretch of the season.

Noteworthy Lines:

George Hill â€“ 8-13 FG (62%), 5-8 FT (63%), 2 3ptm, 23 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast; Along with Manu, Hill will see a nice boost in production with Tony Parker likely done for the regular season.

Mo Williams â€“ 7-16 FG (44%), 2-2 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 17 Pts, 8 Reb, 8 Ast, 3 TO; This was a nice line from Williams, given his struggles in March so far. He probably benefited from the absence of LeBron James, but even when The King returns, Mo will be just fine.

Danilo Gallinari â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 5-6 FT (83%), 4 3ptm, 27 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 TO; T-Mac sat this one out, which makes you wonder if he’s Gallo’s kryptonite.

Al Harrington â€“ 5-10 FG (50%), 2-2 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 14 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast; Shame on you if you trusted him after his strong end to February and didn’t try to sell high on him. Harrington has been one of the bigger fantasy disappointments this season.

Courtney Lee â€“ 13-20 FG (65%), 2-3 FT (67%), 2 3ptm, 30 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; This followed his 25-point game on Saturday. He also had a 21-point game and a 28-point game before he sat out three games with a bum ankle. Lee might be finally taking advantage of his minutes.

Devin Harris â€“ 9-18 FG (50%), 8-10 FT (80%), 2 3ptm, 28 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Harris finally seems healthy and has been pretty nice since the start of February.

Shawn Marion â€“ 14-25 FG (56%), 1-2 FT (50%), 29 Pts, 14 Reb, 3 Stl; This was his first game with 20+ points and 10+ boards of the season, and Marion seems to be gelling just fine with Caron Butler.

Al Jefferson â€“ 15-21 FG (71%), 6-7 FT (86%), 36 Pts, 13 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Maybe sitting out two games helped him refocus himself. This was easily Jefferson’s best game in about a month and a half and the most minutes he’s played in nearly a month. He could handsomely reward owners who bought low on him last month.

Darren Collison â€“ 7-12 FG (58%), 0-2 FT (0%), 2 3ptm, 16 Pts, 1 Reb, 20 Ast, 3 Stl, 7 TO; He hands out turnovers like he’s commission-based, but Collison has been a stud since CP3 has gone down. There is a chance that Paul might end up sitting out the rest of the season, so Collison’s owners whose leagues’ trade deadlines haven’t passed yet have some reckoning to do.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Delonte West â€“ 16 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 TO; He’s averaging 18.3 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists during his last three games.

Terrence Williams â€“ 14 Pts, 1 3ptm, 6 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 TO; He’s going through a resurgence right now and is putting up great all-around numbers.

Jose Juan Barea â€“ 9 Pts, 1 3ptm, 4 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 TO; He benefits with Jason Terry out of the lineup and should be relatively nice on most nights until The Jet returns.

Rodrigue Beaubois â€“ 11 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’ll fight for minutes with Barea but will continue to retain solid value.

Reggie Williams â€“ 28 Pts, 1 3ptm, 1 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; It’s getting hard not to believe that Nellie is playing these no-namers to help his own fantasy basketball squad. That has to be the reason behind his mad minute distributions…right?

Injuries:

Antawn Jamison (knee): MRI scheduled today

Brendan Haywood (back): remains day-to-day

Kenyon Martin (knee): hopes to return before the end of the season, but questionable at best

Ronny Turiaf (knee): day-to-day

Monta Ellis (back): could return Thursday

Andris Biedrins (abdomen): surgery probably ends his season

Zach Randolph (back): day-to-day

Rafer Alston (suspension): steer clear of him

Peja Stojakovic (groin): day-to-day

Marreese Speights (knee): out for at least the next two games

Leandro Barbosa (wrist): will return Friday

Marcus Camby (ankle): could return tonight

Hedo Turkoglu (ankle): should play tonight

Luol Deng (flu): questionable tonight

For Tonight:

See if Brandon Jennings can keep the ball rolling in Boston.

Hakim Warrick and Taj Gibson could have nice nights if Deng sits.

