Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.9

Beast of the Night: Manu Ginobili torched the Cavs with 38 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 2 turnovers, nailing 7 threes in the process. He shot 52 percent (12-23) from the field and 100 percent (7-7) from the line and is poised to be huge for the Spurs (and his fantasy owners) down the final stretch of the season.
Noteworthy Lines:
George Hill â€“ 8-13 FG (62%), 5-8 FT (63%), 2 3ptm, 23 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast; Along with Manu, Hill will see a nice boost in production with Tony Parker likely done for the regular season.
Mo Williams â€“ 7-16 FG (44%), 2-2 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 17 Pts, 8 Reb, 8 Ast, 3 TO; This was a nice line from Williams, given his struggles in March so far. He probably benefited from the absence of LeBron James, but even when The King returns, Mo will be just fine.
Danilo Gallinari â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 5-6 FT (83%), 4 3ptm, 27 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 TO; T-Mac sat this one out, which makes you wonder if he’s Gallo’s kryptonite.
Al Harrington â€“ 5-10 FG (50%), 2-2 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 14 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast; Shame on you if you trusted him after his strong end to February and didn’t try to sell high on him. Harrington has been one of the bigger fantasy disappointments this season.
Courtney Lee â€“ 13-20 FG (65%), 2-3 FT (67%), 2 3ptm, 30 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; This followed his 25-point game on Saturday. He also had a 21-point game and a 28-point game before he sat out three games with a bum ankle. Lee might be finally taking advantage of his minutes.
Devin Harris â€“ 9-18 FG (50%), 8-10 FT (80%), 2 3ptm, 28 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Harris finally seems healthy and has been pretty nice since the start of February.
Shawn Marion â€“ 14-25 FG (56%), 1-2 FT (50%), 29 Pts, 14 Reb, 3 Stl; This was his first game with 20+ points and 10+ boards of the season, and Marion seems to be gelling just fine with Caron Butler.
Al Jefferson â€“ 15-21 FG (71%), 6-7 FT (86%), 36 Pts, 13 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Maybe sitting out two games helped him refocus himself. This was easily Jefferson’s best game in about a month and a half and the most minutes he’s played in nearly a month. He could handsomely reward owners who bought low on him last month.
Darren Collison â€“ 7-12 FG (58%), 0-2 FT (0%), 2 3ptm, 16 Pts, 1 Reb, 20 Ast, 3 Stl, 7 TO; He hands out turnovers like he’s commission-based, but Collison has been a stud since CP3 has gone down. There is a chance that Paul might end up sitting out the rest of the season, so Collison’s owners whose leagues’ trade deadlines haven’t passed yet have some reckoning to do.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Delonte West â€“ 16 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 TO; He’s averaging 18.3 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists during his last three games.
Terrence Williams â€“ 14 Pts, 1 3ptm, 6 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 TO; He’s going through a resurgence right now and is putting up great all-around numbers.
Jose Juan Barea â€“ 9 Pts, 1 3ptm, 4 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 TO; He benefits with Jason Terry out of the lineup and should be relatively nice on most nights until The Jet returns.
Rodrigue Beaubois â€“ 11 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’ll fight for minutes with Barea but will continue to retain solid value.
Reggie Williams â€“ 28 Pts, 1 3ptm, 1 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; It’s getting hard not to believe that Nellie is playing these no-namers to help his own fantasy basketball squad. That has to be the reason behind his mad minute distributions…right?
Injuries:
Antawn Jamison (knee): MRI scheduled today
Brendan Haywood (back): remains day-to-day
Kenyon Martin (knee): hopes to return before the end of the season, but questionable at best
Ronny Turiaf (knee): day-to-day
Monta Ellis (back): could return Thursday
Andris Biedrins (abdomen): surgery probably ends his season
Zach Randolph (back): day-to-day
Rafer Alston (suspension): steer clear of him
Peja Stojakovic (groin): day-to-day
Marreese Speights (knee): out for at least the next two games
Leandro Barbosa (wrist): will return Friday
Marcus Camby (ankle): could return tonight
Hedo Turkoglu (ankle): should play tonight
Luol Deng (flu): questionable tonight
For Tonight:
See if Brandon Jennings can keep the ball rolling in Boston.
Hakim Warrick and Taj Gibson could have nice nights if Deng sits.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
your take on noah and stuckey playoffs are starting next week i want to go in with a healthy squad in currently on 2nd place.
drop em?
@Ian: Stuckey should return soon enough, but Noah is a bit of a reach. Even if he does, it’s likely that his minutes will be limited to rest him for the playoffs.
doc – should I hold on to Kenyon Martin? or is he done as far as the fantasy season is concerned…
Hey Doc,
Should I attempt to trade away Kevin Love for another big? lets say… Nene or Marc gasol? Kevin Love seems be to off and on lately because his minutes have been fluctuating back and forth?
thanks
thanks doc
droppin noah then
@MattO: He seems set to return before the end of the regular season, so hold onto him if you still like him. If there are solid free agents out there though, I’d strongly consider making the swap.
@nok73: Part of it is coach Rambis’ fault. I’d dig a trade for Gasol or Nene, in that order.
The Fantasy Doctor
ben gordon or tmac?
@De Jesus: If McGrady plays, go with him.
currently in 6th place (last seed of playoffs) and im losing my matchup this week. time to get rid of CP3 to get some stats?
whens cp3 expected to return anyway?
@NTstateOFmind: He still hasn’t been cleared to run, so until he does, his return date is really up in the air. It’s really tough to drop him without knowing his status for certain, so unless there’s a really productive player on waivers, you might want to keep CP3 a few more days to see if there’s more definite news.