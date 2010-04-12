Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 4.12 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: Kevin Durant took the cake, averaging a blistering 37.5 points, 2 threes, 9.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1 block in two games. He shot 46 percent from the field, 93 percent from the line and averaged just a turnover per game. The kid has done a fine job of exceeding high expectations this season and is a lock to go in the top three next season.
Noteworthy Lines:
Ben Gordon (4/9) â€“ 12-21 FG (57%), 8-8 FT (100%), 7 3ptm, 39 Pts, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Don’t look now but Gordon’s working on a three-game streak with 21+ points.
Al Horford (4/9) â€“ 3-10 FG (30%), 6-6 FT (100%), 12 Pts, 15 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He’s grabbed double-digit boards in five straight games and is putting up great all-around numbers in April.
Paul Millsap (4/9) â€“ 6-11 FG (55%), 3-6 FT (50%), 15 Pts, 12 Reb, 6 Ast, 5 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This followed up his 13/11/3/4/4 game. Millsap continues to tease fantasy owners with, well, fantasies of Carlos Boozer in another uniform.
Darren Collison (4/9) â€“ 11-19 FG (58%), 4-5 FT (80%), 2 3ptm, 28 Pts, 3 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 TO; He’s back in business and is an intriguing player to keep in mind in next year’s drafts.
Trevor Ariza (4/9) â€“ 7-13 FG (54%), 3 3ptm, 17 Pts, 9 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Ariza has failed to fulfill the high expectations many optimistic owners placed on him this season but stands a good shot at stepping things up next season.
Dirk Nowitzki (4/9) â€“ 11-24 FG (46%), 17-17 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 40 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Stl, 3 TO; He followed this up with a 39/7/2 game (along with 13-13 from the charity stripe). Unlike other fantasy studs, Nowitzki is finishing the season with a loud bang.
Tyreke Evans (4/10) â€“ 10-21 FG (48%), 7-8 FT (88%), 27 Pts, 8 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; If he can hit more threes, he’ll be a Dwyane Wade in the making.
Baron Davis (4/10) â€“ 8-11 FG (73%), 5-6 FT (83%), 21 Pts, 5 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 Blk; This was one of his better games lately, and it’s no surprise that it came against his old Warriors crew. But, surprise surprise â€“ he’s hurt again.
Joakim Noah (4/10) â€“ 7-10 FG (70%), 4-6 FT (67%), 18 Pts, 19 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; A sick line from Noah, who appears over his foot issues and is piecing together some valuable lines for his fantasy owners who are still in their playoff periods.
Amar’e Stoudemire (4/10) â€“ 14-25 FG (56%), 7-9 FT (78%), 35 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Blk, 1 TO; He’s having a furious end to the season and is making up for a weak start.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Earl Barron â€“ good for boards and blocks
Mickael Pietrus â€“ playing well lately, good for threes
Carlos Delfino â€“ playing more minutes lately, doing well with them
Shaun Livingston â€“ putting up great all-around numbers in a fine comeback
JaVale McGee â€“ finally getting a bit consistent, good for boards and blocks
Amir Johnson â€“ a decent option in deeper leagues
Terrence Williams â€“ if his triple-double doesn’t convince you, nothing will
Tyson Chandler â€“ late-season resurgence
Reggie Williams â€“ definitely worth a roll of the dice
DeAndre Jordan â€“ should do well in the final half-week of the season
Injuries:
Brandon Roy (knee): out tonight
Paul Pierce (rest): coach Doc Rivers may rest him for the final two games
Eric Gordon (flu): questionable tonight
Baron Davis (wrist): out tonight
Drew Gooden (knee): doubtful tonight
O.J. Mayo (ankle): questionable tonight
Raymond Felton (flu): ditto
Gerald Wallace (shoulder): ditto
For Tonight:
It could be a nice night for Rudy Fernandez with Roy set to sit for the Blazers as they host the Thunder.
