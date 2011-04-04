Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 4.4 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Derrick Rose averaged 31.5 points, three rebounds, 8.5 assists, 2.5 steals, 1.5 blocks and two threes in two back-to-back games this past weekend. He shot 51 percent from the field, 84 percent from the foul line and turned the ball over 3.5 times per game. Needless to say, Rose is off to a great start to the final stretch of the regular season.
Lines for Discussion:
Carlos Boozer (4/1): 9-13 FG (69%), 4-6 FT (67%), 22 Pts, 8 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; Boozer’s numbers have surged a bit in the past three games, thanks mostly to the absence of Joakim Noah. This has been a theme throughout the season. If Boozer and Noah are both healthy next season, expectations for both players will be capped.
Marc Gasol (4/2): 5-7 FG (71%), 10 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 Blk; Gasol has been putting up better overall numbers lately. Since March 23, he’s averaged 11.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.8 steals and two blocks per game.
Baron Davis (4/3): 8-14 FG (57%), 1-2 FT (50%), 5 threes, 22 Pts, 1 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; Davis has started his last four games, though his playing time has been restricted to about 25 minutes per night. If he can just stay healthy, Davis should finish the season with strong value, limited minutes or not.
Tyreke Evans (4/3): 10-16 FG (63%), 2-2 FT (100%), 2 threes, 24 Pts, 4 Reb, 10 Ast, 4 TO; Evans is clearly feeling a lot better than he was earlier this season. So long as his foot stays fine, Evans should finish a disappointing season on a high note. He’s still a flawed player from a fantasy perspective, but he should bounce back next season (if he’s healthy).
George Hill (4/3): 10-16 FG (63%), 5-5 FT (100%), 4 threes, 29 Pts, 1 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl; This was a nice line after Hill totaled just 11 points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal in his previous two games. If you’re in a daily league, Hill will make for a nice spot start if Tony Parker or Manu Ginobili gets a night off.
Danilo Gallinari (4/3): 7-13 FG (54%), 5-11 FT (46%), 3 threes, 22 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; Gallo was on the verge of fantasy stardom in New York, but he’s managed to pretty much hold things together since landing in Denver. In his 10 games as a Nugget, he’s maintained his overall value, though he’s “struggled” from the free-throw line with a 77 percent average. Monitor his finish to the season.
Andray Blatche (4/3): 10-19 FG (53%), 5-7 FT (71%), 25 Pts, 17 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Blatche appears to be making up for lost time. In his three games since returning from his shoulder injury, he’s racked up 75 points, 44 rebounds, eight assists, seven steals and two blocks.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Ed Davis: with Andrea Bargnani sidelined, Davis has been a very valuable big man who deserves consideration in most leagues
Chuck Hayes: he remains a solid pickup if your frontcourt needs help
Jerryd Bayless: so long as Jose Calderon is out, Bayless should be starting for your squad
Jared Dudley: he’s averaging good numbers across the board in his five games since becoming a starter on March 27, and should be picked up if you have room
Jordan Crawford: his triple-double over the weekend put a stamp on his serious fantasy value lately
Maurice Evans: if you need three-pointers, Evans is worth a look
Drew Gooden: he’s racked up 10+ rebounds in each of his last three games
Martell Webster: his last two games were productive, making Webster a guy to at least monitor if you need points and threes
Richard Hamilton: he’s been on a roll since March 23 and warrants a look in many leagues
Delonte West: he’s off to a good start to April, accumulating 20 points, three rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in his first two games of the month
Injuries:
Andris Biedrins (ankle): making progress but his timeline for returning is still up in the air
Nenad Krstic (knee): MRI came back negative; day-to-day, but could return Tuesday
Joakim Noah (ankle): day-to-day
Arron Afflalo (hamstring): day-to-day
Chris Andersen (ankle): day-to-day
Ryan Gomes (knee): day-to-day
Chris Kaman (flu): day-to-day
Carlos Delfino (ribs): day-to-day
Darko Milicic (ankle): day-to-day
Jason Richardson (knee): missed Saturday’s practice with knee tendinitis; monitor his status
Gilbert Arenas (illness): day-to-day
Steve Nash (illness): out today; targeting Tuesday for his return
Andrea Bargnani (ankle): day-to-day
Jose Calderon (hamstring): day-to-day
Sebastian Telfair (flu): day-to-day
Lou Williams (hamstring): monitor his status
Kevin Love (groin): check his progress
Kris Humphries (ankle/heel): will miss Tuesday’s game
Tracy McGrady (back): monitor his status
Shaquille O’Neal (calf): he lasted just five minutes in his comeback; day-to-day
Tyrus Thomas (knee): day-to-day
Stephen Jackson (hamstring): day-to-day
Tyson Chandler (back): day-to-day
Pau Gasol (knee): set to have an MRI on his right knee today; monitor his status
Cartier Martin (ankle): day-to-day
Eduardo Najera (back): day-to-day
Andrew Bynum (knee): tweaked his knee; day-to-day
Dwyane Wade (thigh): said he might have to sit out a game this week
For Tonight:
No NBA games tonight. Enjoy Butler vs. Connecticut.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Alright, Doc. I’m in ALL of my 4 leagues’ championship-H2H-matchups this coming week (April 5-10). As I’ve described before the (avg-based) scoring is thus: asts = 2pts, all other stats = 1pt, TOs = -1pt. With that in mind, here are my start/sit conundrums:
League1: Pick 1 of Felton, Budinger, Bargs, Odom, and Dudley.
League2: Pick 2 of Jrue, KevMart, DJA, and Jordan Crawford.
League3: Pick 3 of Jrue, EGordon, Bayless, Jordan Crawford, Ibaka, and Gortat.
League4: Pick 4 (at least 1 forward) of EGordon, Jrue, Bayless, Dudley, Jordan Crawford, Felton, and K-Love.
Help me to glory, Doc! I’ve never won a ‘ship in my 3 years playing fantasy bball and am hoping to taste the champagne! You’ve been great to me all year…much respect, sir.
@Conrad: That’s a mighty impressive season you’ve got going on here.
League1: Dudley
League2: Martin and Holiday
League3: Holiday, Bayless and Crawford
League4: Holiday, Bayless, Crawford and Dudley
Here’s hoping to a huge week!
to Conrad and Doc – thanks for your advice last week, I ended up going with Bayless like you suggested, and he helped me win my championship and the $180 that goes along with it!!! it was a super tight matchup too, I ended up winning ast by 2, reb by 5, and TO by 1…not having Bayless woulda definitely cost me the championship, so thanks once again.
@Conrad:
you sure that your championship week only runs til the 10th? I’m not sure if you’re playing yahoo, but if so, the default settings are to have the final ‘week’ run til the 13th, just be careful with that, as I’ve been burned before by using up all my moves before the Sunday, only to realize that there were still 3 days left!
@MattO: Great news! It’s always good to hear success stories. Congratulations on a successful season.
help me spot the deadweight!
kidd/mowill/rondo/harden
jrich/dirk/horford/brand/marion/chase
frye/ibaka/
kidd’s horrific shooting last night dropped me to third place with limited games to get it back!
Lost my championship game on a 3-3 tie. Lost the tiebreaker due to a 10-8 regular season record. I would have rather gotten blown out.
And for the record, I blame Tyson Chandler for sitting out last night lol. One more block or steal was all I needed!
Hey Doc,
If you had to sit two players for tomorrow’s games below. Who would it be?
Andre Miller vs GS
Baron Davis vs CHA
Greg Monroe @ WAS
Michael Beasley @ NJ
Marcin Gortat @ CHI
Thanks,
Zippy
Thanks, much Doc! Looks like you’re low on E-Gordon & high on Dudley. Care to explain? I only say that, because I’m not 100% behind starting Dudley over Felton and Crawford over EG. I’m always welcome to insight though…
@MattO: As I saw Bayless blowin up this past weekend, I was hoping it was enough for you to win…nicely done, sir!
dropped hill cause he was just dead weight.. and it turns out, i would’ve won my championship if i had kept him for one more game.
lost by two turnovers, 4-5 and got 2nd place.. still got $70 out of it so not terrible. thanks for all the help this yr doc..
good luck in ur playoffs.. how u doin btw?
@hakasan: Yep, Kidd and Frye have been a bit underwhelming lately. Kidd is set to get some rest, so keep an eye on that.
@Mikey F Baby: Sorry to hear.
@Zippy: Beasley and Monroe, though that’s a tough call. I’d definitely start Miller.
@Conrad: Gordon’s shooting has just looked a bit erratic lately, and Dudley will give more steals and fewer turnovers. Dudley’s just the hotter hand and I’d really consider taking a chance on him. Nothing wrong with going Gordon though. I definitely like Dudley over Felton though.
@jryu: It’s tough to blame you there. And hey, 2nd place plus winning some dough isn’t bad at all. I’m glad to have a small part of that process. I haven’t fared too well this season — finished atop a couple of my leagues before playoff time, then got screwed in percentages and other unexpected ways during playoffs.
H2H:
5th in a 14-team league
6th in a 12-team league
4th in a 12-team league
battling in a close finals matchup in my last league
Roto:
looks like I’ll finish around 2nd/3rd out of 12
I think if my day-to-day schedule stays the same, I’ll have to cut down on the number of leagues I jump into next season.
doc, should I pick up dudley over a guy like dalembert now? and I just dropped udrih for bayless. did I make the right move?
made the finals by the way, against mamba king.
thanks!
@ManilaFTW: Congrats! It’s good to see two of our most frequent commenters facing each other in the finals. I guess I can’t root for either of you guys. Yes on both moves — good thinking.