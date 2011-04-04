Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 4.4 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Derrick Rose averaged 31.5 points, three rebounds, 8.5 assists, 2.5 steals, 1.5 blocks and two threes in two back-to-back games this past weekend. He shot 51 percent from the field, 84 percent from the foul line and turned the ball over 3.5 times per game. Needless to say, Rose is off to a great start to the final stretch of the regular season.

Lines for Discussion:

Carlos Boozer (4/1): 9-13 FG (69%), 4-6 FT (67%), 22 Pts, 8 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; Boozer’s numbers have surged a bit in the past three games, thanks mostly to the absence of Joakim Noah. This has been a theme throughout the season. If Boozer and Noah are both healthy next season, expectations for both players will be capped.

Marc Gasol (4/2): 5-7 FG (71%), 10 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 Blk; Gasol has been putting up better overall numbers lately. Since March 23, he’s averaged 11.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.8 steals and two blocks per game.

Baron Davis (4/3): 8-14 FG (57%), 1-2 FT (50%), 5 threes, 22 Pts, 1 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; Davis has started his last four games, though his playing time has been restricted to about 25 minutes per night. If he can just stay healthy, Davis should finish the season with strong value, limited minutes or not.

Tyreke Evans (4/3): 10-16 FG (63%), 2-2 FT (100%), 2 threes, 24 Pts, 4 Reb, 10 Ast, 4 TO; Evans is clearly feeling a lot better than he was earlier this season. So long as his foot stays fine, Evans should finish a disappointing season on a high note. He’s still a flawed player from a fantasy perspective, but he should bounce back next season (if he’s healthy).

George Hill (4/3): 10-16 FG (63%), 5-5 FT (100%), 4 threes, 29 Pts, 1 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl; This was a nice line after Hill totaled just 11 points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal in his previous two games. If you’re in a daily league, Hill will make for a nice spot start if Tony Parker or Manu Ginobili gets a night off.

Danilo Gallinari (4/3): 7-13 FG (54%), 5-11 FT (46%), 3 threes, 22 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; Gallo was on the verge of fantasy stardom in New York, but he’s managed to pretty much hold things together since landing in Denver. In his 10 games as a Nugget, he’s maintained his overall value, though he’s “struggled” from the free-throw line with a 77 percent average. Monitor his finish to the season.

Andray Blatche (4/3): 10-19 FG (53%), 5-7 FT (71%), 25 Pts, 17 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Blatche appears to be making up for lost time. In his three games since returning from his shoulder injury, he’s racked up 75 points, 44 rebounds, eight assists, seven steals and two blocks.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Ed Davis: with Andrea Bargnani sidelined, Davis has been a very valuable big man who deserves consideration in most leagues

Chuck Hayes: he remains a solid pickup if your frontcourt needs help

Jerryd Bayless: so long as Jose Calderon is out, Bayless should be starting for your squad

Jared Dudley: he’s averaging good numbers across the board in his five games since becoming a starter on March 27, and should be picked up if you have room

Jordan Crawford: his triple-double over the weekend put a stamp on his serious fantasy value lately

Maurice Evans: if you need three-pointers, Evans is worth a look

Drew Gooden: he’s racked up 10+ rebounds in each of his last three games

Martell Webster: his last two games were productive, making Webster a guy to at least monitor if you need points and threes

Richard Hamilton: he’s been on a roll since March 23 and warrants a look in many leagues

Delonte West: he’s off to a good start to April, accumulating 20 points, three rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in his first two games of the month

Injuries:

Andris Biedrins (ankle): making progress but his timeline for returning is still up in the air

Nenad Krstic (knee): MRI came back negative; day-to-day, but could return Tuesday

Joakim Noah (ankle): day-to-day

Arron Afflalo (hamstring): day-to-day

Chris Andersen (ankle): day-to-day

Ryan Gomes (knee): day-to-day

Chris Kaman (flu): day-to-day

Carlos Delfino (ribs): day-to-day

Darko Milicic (ankle): day-to-day

Jason Richardson (knee): missed Saturday’s practice with knee tendinitis; monitor his status

Gilbert Arenas (illness): day-to-day

Steve Nash (illness): out today; targeting Tuesday for his return

Andrea Bargnani (ankle): day-to-day

Jose Calderon (hamstring): day-to-day

Sebastian Telfair (flu): day-to-day

Lou Williams (hamstring): monitor his status

Kevin Love (groin): check his progress

Kris Humphries (ankle/heel): will miss Tuesday’s game

Tracy McGrady (back): monitor his status

Shaquille O’Neal (calf): he lasted just five minutes in his comeback; day-to-day

Tyrus Thomas (knee): day-to-day

Stephen Jackson (hamstring): day-to-day

Tyson Chandler (back): day-to-day

Pau Gasol (knee): set to have an MRI on his right knee today; monitor his status

Cartier Martin (ankle): day-to-day

Eduardo Najera (back): day-to-day

Andrew Bynum (knee): tweaked his knee; day-to-day

Dwyane Wade (thigh): said he might have to sit out a game this week

For Tonight:

No NBA games tonight. Enjoy Butler vs. Connecticut.

