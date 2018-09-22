The Mavericks Will ‘Likely’ Bring Dirk Nowitzki Off The Bench This Season

09.22.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

It is an interesting time for the Dallas Mavericks. Though a deeper look at the team’s performance indicates that Dallas was “unlucky” in compiling only 24 victories a season ago, it was a disastrous performance in many respects. With that said, the Mavericks were able to add Luka Doncic to the fold after a draft night deal with the Atlanta Hawks, leaving the team in a much better position moving forward.

Still, Dallas is in a spot in which they now owe a top-five protected pick to the Hawks as part of that transaction and, in short, all indications are that the franchise isn’t exactly set to take its time with a thorough rebuild. That means there are real expectations for on-court growth during the 2018-19 season.

With that urgency as the backdrop, an interesting nugget emerged during the team’s Media Day session on Friday. For the first time since his rookie season in 1998-99, it appears that Dirk Nowitzki will be coming off the bench. Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle said as much to the assembled media.

