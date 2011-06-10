Dallas Pushes Miami To The Brink

Late last Thursday, at around the five-minute mark of Game 2, who would’ve ever believed we’d be coming back to Miami for Game 6 with Dallas just one win away from a championship? This was Miami’s ring. It was right there in front of them. Now, after blowing two games, the Heat are going home with their toes peering out over the edge, down 3-2 after losing Game 5 112-103. The biggest numbers on the night? 13 and 19. Tyson Chandler‘s line? Nah. Number of “OMG, STFU!” Mark Jackson punchlines? Nope. The Mavs shot a stupid, mind-blowing 13-for-19 from beyond the arc, and down the stretch, it was their distance shooting that made the difference. For the second straight game, the JET (21 points) was doing it in the fourth against LeBron, and his crazy three from nearly out of bounds with 33 seconds left iced it, putting Dallas up seven. Before that, Jason Kidd (13 points) hit a three that pushed it to a two-possession game in the final moments. And before that J.J. Barea was bobbing and weaving and Dirk (29 points) was flicking in moonshots from the perimeter (seriously, some of those shots he hit barely even touched his hands before they went up). All together, it added up to a 17-4 Mavs run to end the game … Miami actually opened up a four-point lead before Dallas’ finishing run. Amazingly in the fourth, Miami’s first 17 points came in the paint and off the line. The sequence that got them the lead? ‘Bron finding Haslem and Wade for layups, and then Wade getting Haslem on a screen slip for a dunk. After that, Wade (23 points, eight assists) banged a three for a 9-0 Heat run … Will the real Barea please stand up? After just three points in the first half, Barea mistakingly took Chalmers and Bibby for Fisher and Blake and dropped 14 second-half points. We guarantee someone will overpay him this summer … You wanted a great basketball game, and you got one in the first half. Dallas was shooting above 60% for most of it, and yet still trailed. Then out of nowhere, D-Wade got up and bounced, walking to the Heat locker room with a few Miami trainers. Thank Brian Cardinal. The Custodian blasted Wade on a blocking call, leaving Flash with a hip contusion. Not fun … LeBron didn’t exactly come back with guns blazing, but he was involved more and had a couple of easy second-quarter baskets. To end the quarter, it was Mario Chalmers (again) making another three from halfcourt. This was about a minute after he nearly shot a three over the backboard. Somewhere along the way, he stole LeBron’s Secret Stuff because lately he’s been playing recklessly awesome. That’s a good thing. Honestly, you get 15 outta Mario, you better win … After a very quiet start, Dirk finally turned into Conan the Barbarian (16 in the first half) and conversely Dallas hit the Heat with a 10-2 run to get to the break. The Mavs shot 66% in the first half; That’s the highest percentage for ANY TEAM in ANY HALF this postseason. Even into the fourth quarter, Dallas was still shooting right at 60, and Miami was well above 50% … LeBron still didn’t look like himself, didn’t look confident. Where was the guy who hit four threes in Game 1? At least he finally broke the ice w/ a 4th quarter bucket. Through five games, LeBron has 11 points in the fourth quarter. 11. His triple-double was big (17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists), but with Wade sidelined, Miami needed more. They needed special. When the defenses tightened and pulses starting pounding, the Js he did take weren’t even close … Ian Mahinmi was WAY in over his head. Brendan Haywood may not be a great player, but Mahinmi was getting exposed by Chris Bosh (19 points, 10 rebounds) nearly every possession he saw the court … You wanna know why everyone made such a big fuss over Miami blowing two games in this series? You never know what’s gonna happen. And it might’ve come back to bite them now. Dallas is clicking. Backs against the wall. Wade, who knows what’ll happen with him? It’s about 100 degrees here in NYC. In South Beach these next few days, the heat will be suffocating. Of the previous 26 times the Finals were tied at two, the winner of Game 5 went on to win the series 19 times … We’re out like LeBron in the fourth.
Another great game.
The Mavs fan in me wants the series to end at 6, but the side of me that read some bad news about the labor negotiations wants another game in this great series.
Many people say that jump shooting teams can’t win, but here we are. What do you do against great defenses? Dallas hits shots, Miami hasn’t (as often).
Dallas won’t shoot that well again, but neither will Miami. Both defenses are better than this.
Aint no one calling themselves the “Chosen One” correctly when they lose the ball due to pressure from Brian Friggin Cardinal in crunch time… end the madness.
Miami has to figure out how to get Lebron more involved, he’s being way too tentative. Deferring to Wade does not mean he has to be tentative. However, with the way the Mavs were shooting, I’m not sure it really mattered. They put on a offensive clinic: great shots and few turnovers.
And that RAAAAAAIIIINNNNBOOOOOWWWWWW shot from Dirk… damn… just damn.
Take it from a laker fan, when the mavs start cooking from deep it comes like an avalanche and then it becomes glaringly obvious that you are fucked because u can’t leave dirk alone.
big balls barea carried the mavs for a hot stretch. a stretch long enough for the rest of the mavs to get their shyt together. Lebron kept his team afloat long enough for dwade to bring the pain. Can’t knock the trip double, but the two jumpers from deep with a two point deficit,with J.kidd guarding u on an iso ? fuckin inexcusable. No way dwade is shooting less he wide open in that same situation.In that weird way they complement each other well.Dallas closes this out in MIA.How poetic..
Wade’s been bricking clutch free throws, turning the ball over and taking dumb shots in crunch time, leaving his man open … but of course nobody is gonna point fingers at him cuz they’re too busy hating on Lebron. Once again, Wade is the teflon don.
You guys better not cry that the refs cheated the Mavs as there fans and you cowards are heart broken come Tuesday. Erica Spoelstra needs to make his adjustments and Bench Mike Bibby and give James Jones his minutes. As for Lebron. It all started with him in game 3. The refs dont give him a couple of fpul calls that he felt he got foul on and than he stops attacking the rim because hes scared hes not going to get a whistle. I saw Lebron get fouled at least twice tonight with no whistle blown. But Wade stole the ball twice on Dirk clean. 1 in the 3rd and a huge clean steal by Wade on Dirk in the 4th. Lebron has got to keep his heas in the game even though it seems like the refs have it out for him. It would be nice to if he gets his defensive swag back also. Dallas made some big shots and I cant wait until we can this series back to the M.I.A. so that we can get the type of home cooking Dallas has gotten from the refs…
Who did Wade leave open KEVIN???
@Sporty — Wade left somebody open, cuz every perimeter player on the Mavs made at least one open three.
Good point Smoove Chips and that was another thing I meant to say. Lebron knows hes been struggling with his j. Kid is sticking him in crunch time and he decides to pull up for a j? I know he could not get a whistle blown to save his life. But in that situation he should have put his head down and took it to the rim no matter what and if a double would have came than kick it out to whoever. But he has no choice in game 6 or else he will be crucied next week. I feel sorry for dude because you can see it in his eyes that hes struggling. But it really is now or never. Like for real, for real…
man, the jet can’t wear no undergarment today… coz dem balls just got damn monstrous… fucking clutch j over lebron from near midcourt is the ish…
Ok who? Wade locked hia man down. Lebron got crossed up so bad that Mike Miller had to try and run down to help which left Kid open. Terry also drained a lucky 3 in your boy Brons face when he put his hand down. Terry also drain another in the middle. So dont try to make this a why isnt Wade getting blamed but Lebron is. The guy shrunk in the 4th again and that was the weakast triple double I have ever seen. If Lebron would have gave even half the effort he gave tonight. We wouldnt be in the predictament we are in now. But I blame Spoelstra for playing a useless Mike Bibby who has been lala land since the playoffs started. Bibby will be benched from here on out…
Oh I almost forgot KEVIN. Its not good to make stuff up bra just to try to bring Wade down because Lebron played poor D once again…
Wade was “blasted” when he ran over cardinal? I don’t think so… I’m hoping this goes 7 though. Great series!
ive always thought lebron was a prima donna even before the decision, and has been overrated simply because he’s a stat sheet stuffer. But even i didnt see him struggling this much, and I was comfortable in declaring him the best player in the L during the year. so far in this series, dirk and wade have easily been the best players so far, even the staunchest heat supporters are starting to question lbj now.
Sporty J a triple double of 17, 10 and 10 in the NBA finals is not weak.. You are a little overboard with that one.. But could Lebron have done more.. Yes.. No argument there.. But when you start nitpicking a triple double that’s just ridiculous.. However, I do agree with you that James Jones needs more minutes.. Bibby is a liability.. Chalmers should be starting.
since I’ve been ripping him most of the finals, I have to praise a great game by Terry. The Mavs are going to need another efficient game from him to win the title.
One day the media’s obsession with Lebron James is going to end, I just hope it happens soon
@cynic — Media obsession or fan obsession? After every Finals game, you check the Dime comments and the majority of them are about Lebron. Media’s just giving the public what they want.
@kevin
you’re probably right, but the public is dumb. The media should at least try to educate instead of speculating 24/7. I would like to see more analysis and A LOT less fabricated story lines or narratives. Of course I watch basketball because I love basketball and not the event
Gotta be real, the reffing overall this series has been pretty solid in spite of the flops. Well minus game 3 when Dallas was gettin alotta calls.
@Sporty-Two missed foul calls really isn’t much considering botch jobs in the past. Besides, if your an all defensive player, refs will often times give defenders the benefit of the doubt more often than your joe shmoe off the bench.
Miami seems to get a lot more loose ball fouls called on them than Dallas (although Miami does tend to push rather than box out), other than that, can’t say the officiating is bad.
Quietest triple double ever for Lebron. Makes you wonder why every player (Dirk, JET, Barea, Wade, etc…) can drive to the rim regularly, yet he can’t. It’s almost mind-boggling to think that someone with his skills can’t average at least Dirk-like free throw attempts. Whatever was wrong with Pau Gasol, Lebron has it now.
Jason Terry is still a feminine hygiene product, but he deserves to gloat. He was a killer in the fourth.
If the Heat lose game 6 and Lebron pulls another fourth quarter no-show, Skip Bayless might have to change his underwear.
Dallas shoots 13-19 from 3 and wins by 9? Miami shouldn’t feel too bad about that (minus their 3 point defense of course)
refs need to step up for heat in game 6 :D
Rick Carlisle along with Dirk MVP of finals.. Figured out effective way to stop Bron and Brons lack of post game is glaringly obvious now. He cant even post up a 38 year old J.Kidd.. SMH.. Coach Spo is getting out coached as per usual, crunch time execution is non existent.. give ball to Bron and Wade and hope for miracles.. Bron is taking all the flack but don’t forget Spo..
That being said, im rooting so hard for the Mavs even though im a die hard Wade fan and havnt missed a heat game in like forever..
Kidd, Dirk, Matrix, Terry, Cuban, Chandler.. how can you not root for this team..
I really don’t think the HEAT need to panic! If you look at it like effectively both teams just held court were right where we thought we’d be. Dallas have been excellent in their approach and I give them a ton of credit (I’m a HEAT fan, have been before the big three) I think the mavs have to win game 6 if their gonna get the rings but I really don’t see them shooting the ball like they did in game 5 again (although they will still be solid) the HEAT really can’t leave the mavs shooters and need to make adjustments so their not constantly taking shots at the end of the shot clock. I think the HEAT will play great D in game 6 and win the series in 7
Oh, and is Doris Burke looking hot or is it just me?
its just that the refs stopped bailing lebron out around the rim, stopped giving him the king whistles – its not like they didnt blow the whistle when there was a foul. thats what i think. i have to admit in some situations i was surprised about the calls for dallas, but sometimes it is just that they cant get every whistle right, and that happens on both sides.
thanks brian cardinal? ok he leaned a tiny tiny bit into wade, but he had position, and i still think it was an offensive foul.
barea may not shoot the ball like he shot it in these playoffs, ever again.
but i think he learned a lot from kidd, has a ton of self confidence, and even he may be a bit too small to be a real great, he recks up miamis d, which is not the worst d, and kicks it out beautifully, i think he is a very good pg, who deserves mo money than he is gettin right now.
dirks rainbow? WWWWWWWWTTTTTFFFFFFFFFFFF”!!!! :))
1 step closer to the trophy. GO DALLAS
hey Dime, your RSS feed is messed up again…it’s actually been messed up for about a week now. In my iGoogle homepage, it’s showing up as “Adobe Acrobat Student Discount”..
This series is over! Miami is horrible, they blew it, after the lockout they need to consider trading lebron for rudy gay and marc gasol! they need a another scorer/defender on the wing, and a big man! lebron can take his talents to tennessee and give them 70 regular season wins and then lose in the playoffs! his people mustve told him, if dwade looks like hes going to get the MVP just completely shut down to show how much they need u! because that guy is getting paid TOO much money to perform like this! forget magic/michael/big O or whoever else u want to compare him to! there is no player in history that good, who disappears like that! shouldve stayed in cleveland!
Maybe Bron is playing bad because Delonte West is in town (:
All you people crowning Dallas you do realize that the Mavs barely won, despite shooting absolutely light put, Wade playing half a game, LeBron struggling and Eddie House playing minuets.
What makes you think that Dallas will win one in Miami if they need all those things to get a home court win?
Not saying it cant happen. But i really cant see how Dallas is making Miami struggle, its the Heat doing it to them selves. Its highly likely that Lebron and Co snaps out of it and burns Dallas the next two.
As a neutral fan this last game or 2 is gonna be amazing. So many great story lines in play. Lebrons fall/rise. Wade’s injury. Dirk Godlikeness. Terry growing elephantitis. Mavs getting revenge. Start of a Heat dynasty or the fall of it already.
LETS GO GAME 6 (and maybe 7)!
Bron posted up j-kidd but opted to do another fadeaway during the closing minutes. He put up another 3 but was really off. He had the guts to take those shots but he needed a better shot in those times.
Series still goes to 7 games i think.
aint nothing surprising happen in this series yet. Dallas went home and won 2 out of 3 like DAMN NEAR EVERY TEAM does in this format. I dunno why the Dime crew/staff is surprised at that. Boston did it last year. LA did it in 2008. Detroit did it in 2005. etc etc etc etc…pay attention you fools.
as for LeBron, the quietest nba finals triple dub ever. 17-10-10 never looked so weak.
…and by the by…
shouts out to JUWAN HOWARD for scoring 6pts.
Ive never been a huge fan of his; and Ive never been a huge hater of him either. but dude always seemed to be a good humble man. glad he got some minutes and made it productive.
game 5 was a GREAT game. GREAT. I like defensive series. I never mind seeing an 85-80 game; but to see both teams having a good offensive output at the same time during the same game — REFRESHING. 100+ for both squads in regulation with good shooting (not by piling up foul shots).
I wouldnt mind seeing one more game with another offensive explosion.
I love how no one seems to point out how horrible Dirk’s defense is. The guy was in the middle of every layup Miami got in the 4th quarter. He cant even get off the ground to even breathe on someone.
True that Dirk’s defense is so horrible that Chris Bosh has been raining buckets on the Mavs this series. Even Joel freaking Anthony has been getting on the scoring act.
But at least he’s there for the rebounds.
When Dwade went to the locker, I thought he was gonna come out in a wheelchair. Maybe if this was a Heat home game it would’ve happened.
check out Lebron and D-wade making fun of Dirk being sick, I wonder who is sick to their stomach now
@ Soopa
So what is the excuse for game 2 and 4 Dallas won without all those reasons you said they won game 5.
For the record i’m not a fan of neither team i just watch basketball because i love the game.
All I have to say is ABC needs to stop showing LeBron’s lame pregame speeches for the camera. For his sake and for the same of the NBA salvaging in marketability of the moment. Show what Dallas is saying instead, because at least their guys are all fighting and not sulking from not getting calls.
The Heat did get the bad end of the whistle. The Refs are calling Anthony and Haslem for fouls on rebounds, but Chandler is holding and slapping at guys all game with no call. Tyson had a blocking foul (in the fourth I think) on LeBron’s and-one, but LeBron was called for the Offensive. Still that shouldn’t cause you to stop playing which is exactly what he did.
Ya man is hurt and you still don’t flex your muscle to carry the team?
I guess we have to endure the Heat dramatic antics at home. You know the LeBron speeches and tough guy bark while looking to make sure the cameras are on him type stuff.
House should be the back up for Chalmers and I don’t know why Spo has put James Jones on ice when he was producing so well. Mike Miller literally has been hit or miss, but he is a much better rebounder. He has a injured shoulder and still Jones can’t get burn?
I want to see 7 games, but it LeBron doesn’t have a 40 pt type monster game at home with a hurt Wade…and they lose…It will be interesting the way the NBA shift it’s storylines and anoint the next big thing (D Rose, Durant?)
Couple thoughts –
Miami was so damned concerned with dribble penetration that Dallas was open so many times from the 3. No wonder they shot such a high percentage – the entire Miami team was in the paint most of those plays. But some of Dallas’ 3s were just pure luck. Such as Terry’s one-handed chuck under pressure. A couple sky-high rainbows. Just insane.
I think that LeBron and the rest of the Heat have been instructed to show no emotion out there. Its crazy – with all the zoom-ins on LeBron, he was never happy or upset. No emotion whatsoever. I suspect that after the media crushed them for showing emotion earlier in the series, they were told to have none. Its impossible to play well without wearing your heart on your sleeve. And your teammates feed off of that. If you are excited, your fellow players will step up. If you are lackadaisical, so will be your team. I really think he needs to reintroduce the powder toss for the next 2 (hopefully) in Miami. Seriously. While that sounds like a silly thing, it is his routine and what gets him pumped for the game. He needs that emotional burst.
Finally, I just have not enjoyed watching these last two games. As much as I love this game, I think this series just draws you in too much and you become so invested in the outcome that you can’t enjoy it. I felt anxious the entire game. No matter who had the lead or by how much, I knew it would come down to the final minutes, and I never felt comfortable in my team’s ability to finish it out. I should be having fun taking it all in, but its just not happening.
Dirk’s defense is bad – average at best. Yes he gets little under 10 boards a game but 7 of those are when the other 9 players going the other way. Dude never boxes out which is why Joel “gets into the scoring act” as some would say. Not like Dirk is out jumping people for these rebounds, they just so happen to come to him.
Whenever I watch Dirk, I’ve never seen him take a charge. More times than not, he moves out of the way and makes a swipe at the ball, usually leading to free throws. [Even though he gets all ball half the time]
As of 6/10/11 Dirk is the best PF playing basketball but why does he get a pass on defense? Lebron being a superstar has to guard the opposing team’s best perimeter player and if he fails he gets grilled. Kobe takes pride in guarding someone for 4 possessions and “earns” 1st team defense. Bird went toe to toe with Nique yet Dirk guards Haslem-Joel-Howard while Bosh lights up people.
P.S. Before you call me a Hater… Answer the d*** question.
@ people pointing out that Dirk’s defense is subpar:
Ya’ll know that they’re playing a zone, right? The same zone that Dirk is helping to anchor is the one that’s keeping the 2 best slashers in the League out of the paint for the most part. Chris Bosh’s outside shooting has very little to do with Dirk.
And when Wade DOES get into the paint, are you really trying to suggest that because Dirk doesn’t stop the best or 2nd best 2 guard in the League from finishing? Because that makes a LOT of PFs “weak defenders”.
You know what makes me think LeBron is a punk bitch? Him and Wade mocking Dirk being sick before Game 4. Wasn’t that the same game LeBron got called out by JET before and the same game “KING” James scored 8 points in? Don’t get me wrong, dude might still go off these last two games (doubtful), but till he does, he is the third best player on the Heat this series…
ONE. MORE. WIN. LETS GO.
#MAVS
LOL… Ask yourself why are they in a zone in the first place?
The question was/still is, why does Dirk get a pass for not stepping up and taking the challenge of guarding the other team’s offensive 4. If Lebron doesn’t guard Rudy Gay on the last possession of their game people would hold that against him. However on the final possession Dirk will be matched up with Haslem and no one has a problem.
Just look at Dirk’s rotations. He slides just far enough to not be in the way and then swats at the ball. At least Vince Carter slides in position to take the charge and then ducks out the way. One is half-assing and the other is quarter-assing. [yeah I’m making up words today]
Once again, if Dirk is such a great superstar, why does he get a pass for his defensive assignments? What if Kobe guarded Beno Udrich all game instead of Tyreke Evans.
so didnt wade call dirk a choker or some bs like that after the 06 finals?? weird cuz wades team has 3 of the 4 best players in the series , wades team has home court , and wades team is one game away from losing this thing where are the refs when you need em?
so what does dirk have in common with td in 03 and hakeem in 94 (after sunday of course)?? leading their team to a chip without another allstar teammate. (he also shoulda been the first dude since td to win the mvp and finals mvp in the same season dallas was 1-7 without him).
sporty
remember your comment about manu being the only euro (hes latin but i get your point) player to have balls?? care to add dirk to the list
first
kobe isnt the one you shoulda used for that example cuz i do remember him guarding guys like bowen and battier while some other dude on the team chased down the best guard on the other team.
btw dirks d isnt subpar its avg ill ask something again that no one here has answer if he sucks so bad on d why dont player like kg (who dirk owns) or aldridge drop 45 on him everytime they meet?? its always dirk dropping 30 on them not the other way around.
@everyone who keep saying that Dallas will not shot like this again.
The Heat will not shoot like this again also. Everyone on the Heat shot 50% and above from the field except LBJ and House. If you don’t include House and LBJ shots, the rest of the team shot 59% combined so don’t bank on Miami shooting like this again either. Dallas may had some lucky 3’s but so did Miami (Chalmers half-court shot anyone) so that point is mute.
Miami gets all the credit for their defense but what about Dallas. In end of games throughout this series Dallas always go on big run and clamp down on defense. Carlisle knows the right time to switch from man-to-man to the zone. When Wade start burning kid Carlisle makes the calls and switch Marion on him. Carlisle know Lebron really don’t have a J so he switch Kidd on him who don’t let LBJ drive pass him. Miami defense gets all the pub because their defense is built on athleticism while Dallas is built on strategy.
Some may disagree but for 4 straight game Dallas defense have made the 2-times, 2-times(in Booker T. voice) MVP look like a role player. LBJ cost Miami game 2 because his unwillingness to give the ball to a hot Wade in the 4th. LBJ play at the end of game 2 looks just like Westbrook dribbling down the clock and jacking up shots. Wade has been carrying this team for 4 straight and if the Heat lose this series it fall on the “best” player on Miami.